Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Duke's Public House 506 A Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

506 A Avenue

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

App

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bavarian Pretzel(2)

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Nacho

$18.00

Fries

$8.00

1\2 Fries

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Cheese Fondue

$16.00

Soup

$6.00

Indian Meatballs

$16.00

Salad

Caramelized Carrot and Beet Salad

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Mama Lil's Caesar

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

BLT Wedge

$16.00

Chicken Tinga Taco Salad

$18.00

Entree

Classic Cheese Burger

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fish and Chips(3)

$18.00

Smoked Turkey Croque Monsieur

$18.00

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Nashville Hot Ck Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Horsy Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Weekly Tacos Special

$16.00

Greek Lamb Gyro

$18.00

Cubaruvian Pork Sando

$20.00

Cornmeal Catfish Po Boy

$20.00

Italian Meatball Sub

$18.00

Lamb Barbacoa Burrito

$18.00

Duke's Double Decker

$18.00

Kids

Chase Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Shrimp

$8.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Extra Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Side Tarter

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Swiss

$1.00

Extra Hummus Veg

$4.00

Extra Slider

$4.00

Extra Short Rib

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Meatball

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Ruby Jewel

$7.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Side White Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side Maple Dressing

$0.50

Add Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Beer

Ferment Pilsner

$7.00

Crux Pilsner

$7.00

Bent Shovel Dagnabit! IPA 6.2% 50IBU

$7.00

Coldfire Fest Bier

$7.00

Bend Brewing Mocha Porter

$7.00

Storm Breaker FH Red

$7.00

Hen House Incredible IPA

$7.00

Barley Brown Hazer Beam IPA

$7.00

Great Nation Ismo Phantastic Ale

$7.00

Sasquatch Mouth Pillow Hazy IPA

$7.00

Steeple Jack Luminosa Fresh Hop Pale

$7.00

Stickmen Brewing Mrs. Mickelson's Lemon Squares Sour

$7.00

Tieton Cider Works Fresh Hopped Cider

$7.00

Baumans Harvist Cider

$7.00

Goose Island Stout

$8.00

Half Beer

$4.00

Growler

$21.00

16 oz. Togo

$4.50

12 oz. Togo

$3.50

16 oz. In House

$5.50

12 oz. In House

$4.50

Domestic 16 oz.

$4.00

Large White C\ boneyard rpm

$8.00

Chilled Pint

16 oz. In House + Cold Pint

$5.50

4 Pack Togo

$16.00

Oma's Spiced Cider

$4.00

De Garde Farmhouse Ale

$15.00

Pink Cloud CBD

$6.00

Lo Fi Spritz

$8.00

Wine

House Red

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

House White

$7.00

Pike Road Pinot Gris

$10.00

Le Grand Caillou Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Sonoma Chard

$14.00

Sokol Blosser Rose

$12.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$12.00

Christopher Michael Cabernet

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

House White Bottle

$21.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

House Red Bottle

$21.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Pike Road Bottle

$30.00

Sokol Blosser Rose Bottle

$36.00

Christopher Michael Bottle

$32.00

Grand Cru Chateau Bottle

$50.00

Bubbles Bottle

$40.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Orange 🍊

$12.00

Stoli Lemon 🍋

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Wild Roots Cran

$12.00

Wild Roots Huck

$12.00

Titos Soda Lime

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Aviation

$11.00

Sip Smith

$13.00

Sip Smith Sloe

$13.00

Nikka Gin

$15.00

Aria

$10.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Altos Blanco

$10.00

Altos Rep

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Rep

$13.00

Casasmigos Anejo

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Cazadores Rep

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Rep

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

El Tasoro Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Yamato

$14.00

James Oliver Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Michter's

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Weller Antique

$13.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Lauvergne

$13.00

Laphroig

$13.00

Macallen

$15.00

Hennesy

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

House Cocktails

Deja Brew

$14.00

Hot T-Toddy Baby

$14.00

Cranberry Mule

$13.00

The Pomegranate Spritzer

$13.00

Gincredible!

$13.00

Apple Cider Marg

$13.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Violet Lemondrop

$13.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson Hot Toddy

$11.00

Jamaica Margarita

$10.00

Spiced Rum Apple Cider

$11.00

French 75

$13.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Duck Fart

$12.00

Vesper

$13.00

Sweet and Sassy

$13.00

Painted Pink

$13.00

Lavender Margarita

$12.00

Duke's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Greyhound

$8.00

White Russian

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cream

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids cup

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kilo Kai

$8.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Fernet

$11.00

Meyers Rum

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Burger, Beer and just about anything you may want!

Location

506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Public House image
Duke's Public House image
Duke's Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
orange star4.0 • 14
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub
orange star4.3 • 475
4835 SW Pomona St Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
The Ship Tavern
orange star4.2 • 364
7827 SW 35th Ave Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
Double Mountain - Portland
orange star4.3 • 1,161
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Toast
orange starNo Reviews
5222 se 52nd ave Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Washington Square
orange starNo Reviews
10205 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Oswego

La Provence - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,700
16350 Boones Ferry Rd Lake Oswego, OR 97035
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Oswego
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston