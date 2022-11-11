- Home
Duke's Slickrock Grill
No reviews yet
275 East Highway 24
Hanksville, UT 84734
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brisket Bites
8 pieces of our slow smoked brisket home breaded, deep fried, and served with our signature homemade BBQ sauce.
Dukes Nachos
Our signature slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke's homemade BBQ sauce atop a bed of freshly cooked tortilla chips and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with diced tomato, onion, fresh salsa and sour cream
Chips & Salsa
Freshly cooked corn tortilla chips served with our homemade salsa
Golden Onion Rings
Homestyle breaded thin cut Spanish sweet onions deep fried to a golden brown and served with cool honey chipotle ranch
Fried Green Beans
Sweet, toasted, battered green beans, cooked to a golden brown. Served with cool honey chipotle ranch
Dukes Poppers
Chilis with a little kick! Stuffed with cream cheese, lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with sweet and spicy cranberry jalapeño jelly
Rooster Cogburn (10)
Hardwood smoked chicken wings served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or our signature BBQ sauce, and a side of celery and carrot sticks
Rooster Cogburn (6)
Hardwood smoked chicken wings served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or our signature BBQ sauce, and a side of celery and carrot sticks
Southern Style Okra
A taste of the Ol’ South. Deep fried okra served with cool honey chipotle ranch
Southwestern Taquitos
Two crisp green chili chicken taquitos, and two crisp queso taquitos. Served with cool honey chipotle ranch and fresh salsa
Salads & Soups
Cowboy Stew (Bowl)
Vegetable beef soup made with tender chunks of beef, plenty of vegetables and potatoes, all simmered in a chunky tomato broth
Cowboy Stew (Cup)
Vegetable beef soup made with tender chunks of beef, plenty of vegetables and potatoes, all simmered in a chunky tomato broth
Duke's Chili (Bowl)
The best classic chili around! Made with pure ground beef, onions, and a blend of spices
Duke's Chili (Cup)
The best classic chili around! Made with pure ground beef, onions, and a blend of spices
Soup of Day (Bowl)
Soup of Day (cup)
Taco Salad
Seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese over fresh, crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumber, green pepper and onion in a crisp flour tortilla shell
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, shredded cheese, and boiled egg over fresh crisp lettuce, and veggies
Smoked BBQ Brisket Salad
Our signature, slow smoked beef brisket smothered in Duke’s BBQ sauce atop a bed of fresh, crisp lettuce, and veggies
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh spring lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheese
Dinner Salad
Lunch Entrees
Texas Cyclone
Slow smoked beef brisket smothered in Duke’s BBQ sauce piled high on a toasted pretzel bun
Donovan's Reef
Two crispy breaded cod fillets served with golden steak fries, tartar sauce, and lemon
Desert Trail
Perfectly seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese all rolled into a warm flour tortilla. Served with fresh corn chips and salsa -9.99 (Sub BBQ brisket, pulled pork, or grilled chicken
The Arizona
Six ounce charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a toasted pretzel bun
Duke Burger
1/2 pound pure ground beef patty served on a toasted pretzel bun with Duke’s BBQ sauce and fresh jalapeño, with cheddar cheese and golden onion rings
The Henry
1/2 pound juicy bison burger served on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and thick cut steak fries
The Conqueror
1/2 pound pure ground beef patty with cheddar cheese, served on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
New Frontier
BLT sandwich with thick cut hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast
North to Alaska
Deep fried cod fish topped with sharp cheddar cheese and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with steak fries and a side of homemade tartar sauce
Hatari
Veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese and served with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles served on a toasted pretzel bun
The Alamo
Slow smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast
The War Wagon
Slow smoked pulled pork, piled high on a toasted pretzel bun and topped with our signature BBQ sauce. Served with cool coleslaw and steak fries
Dinner Entrees
Rio Lobo
12 oz, hand cut, ribeye steak, cooked just the way you like it
The Commanchero
10 oz New York strip steak cooked to perfection
The Stagecoach
Golden brown chicken fried steak smothered in creamy sausage country gravy
Hondo
1 lb of delicious, slow smoked, skin-on chicken breast and thigh
McLintock
10 oz of slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke’s signature BBQ sauce
Dakota
Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast
Dakota w/chicken
Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and topped with all white chicken breast served with garlic toast
Red River
Fresh Utah trout fillet grilled with zesty lemon pepper
Rustler
The most delicious fall off the bone baby back ribs you’ll ever eat! Charbroiled then baked in aDutch oven full of Duke’s signature BBQ sauce
Smoked Sampler
Pepper Steak Special
Dessert
Apple Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Blueberry Pie
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Peach Pie
Reese's Cream Pie
Whole Pie
Brownie Sundae
Fried Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream Cup
Hard Ice Cream Bowl
Root Beer Float
Smores Lava Cake
Buttermilk Pie
Cheesecake
Cobbler
Cinnamon Roll
Kids
Sides
Breakfast Entrees
The Cowboys
Two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
The Big Stampede
Three fluffy buttermilk biscuits smothered in a creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs
The Dawn Rider
Two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast
The Wyoming Outlaw
Golden brown chicken fried steak, smothered in a creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs, hash browns and toast
Blue Steel
Classic steak and eggs breakfast! Served with 5oz New York sirloin cooked to perfection, two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast
True Grit
Classic oatmeal served with a side of brown sugar and raisins
The Lucky Texan
Creamy Greek vanilla yogurt topped with crunchy honey nut granola and an organic berry blend of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries
The Big Jake
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with two eggs
Rio Bravo Omelette
Three-egg ham and cheese omelet. Served with hash browns and toast
The Godfathers
Three golden brown pieces of French toast, cooked to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar
Rio Grande Burrito
Perfectly seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, eggs and hash browns, all rolled into a warm flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, and fresh jalapeño slices. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream
Two Fisted Law
Bottomless coffee and your choice of apple cinnamon, buttermilk blueberry, or lemon cranberry muffin
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
275 East Highway 24, Hanksville, UT 84734