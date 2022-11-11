Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Duke's Slickrock Grill

review star

No reviews yet

275 East Highway 24

Hanksville, UT 84734

Order Again

Popular Items

The Stagecoach
Side Corn
The Cowboys

Appetizers

Brisket Bites

$15.00Out of stock

8 pieces of our slow smoked brisket home breaded, deep fried, and served with our signature homemade BBQ sauce.

Dukes Nachos

$15.00

Our signature slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke's homemade BBQ sauce atop a bed of freshly cooked tortilla chips and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with diced tomato, onion, fresh salsa and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Freshly cooked corn tortilla chips served with our homemade salsa

Golden Onion Rings

$10.00

Homestyle breaded thin cut Spanish sweet onions deep fried to a golden brown and served with cool honey chipotle ranch

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Sweet, toasted, battered green beans, cooked to a golden brown. Served with cool honey chipotle ranch

Dukes Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Chilis with a little kick! Stuffed with cream cheese, lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with sweet and spicy cranberry jalapeño jelly

Rooster Cogburn (10)

$15.00

Hardwood smoked chicken wings served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or our signature BBQ sauce, and a side of celery and carrot sticks

Rooster Cogburn (6)

$11.00

Hardwood smoked chicken wings served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or our signature BBQ sauce, and a side of celery and carrot sticks

Southern Style Okra

$11.00

A taste of the Ol’ South. Deep fried okra served with cool honey chipotle ranch

Southwestern Taquitos

$13.00

Two crisp green chili chicken taquitos, and two crisp queso taquitos. Served with cool honey chipotle ranch and fresh salsa

Salads & Soups

Cowboy Stew (Bowl)

$6.00

Vegetable beef soup made with tender chunks of beef, plenty of vegetables and potatoes, all simmered in a chunky tomato broth

Cowboy Stew (Cup)

$5.00

Vegetable beef soup made with tender chunks of beef, plenty of vegetables and potatoes, all simmered in a chunky tomato broth

Duke's Chili (Bowl)

$6.00

The best classic chili around! Made with pure ground beef, onions, and a blend of spices

Duke's Chili (Cup)

$5.00

The best classic chili around! Made with pure ground beef, onions, and a blend of spices

Soup of Day (Bowl)

$6.00

Soup of Day (cup)

$5.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese over fresh, crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumber, green pepper and onion in a crisp flour tortilla shell

Chef Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, shredded cheese, and boiled egg over fresh crisp lettuce, and veggies

Smoked BBQ Brisket Salad

$16.00

Our signature, slow smoked beef brisket smothered in Duke’s BBQ sauce atop a bed of fresh, crisp lettuce, and veggies

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh spring lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheese

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Lunch Entrees

Veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese and served with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles served on a toasted pretzel bun
Texas Cyclone

$16.00

Slow smoked beef brisket smothered in Duke’s BBQ sauce piled high on a toasted pretzel bun

Donovan's Reef

$13.00

Two crispy breaded cod fillets served with golden steak fries, tartar sauce, and lemon

Desert Trail

$13.00

Perfectly seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese all rolled into a warm flour tortilla. Served with fresh corn chips and salsa -9.99 (Sub BBQ brisket, pulled pork, or grilled chicken

The Arizona

$15.00

Six ounce charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a toasted pretzel bun

Duke Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound pure ground beef patty served on a toasted pretzel bun with Duke’s BBQ sauce and fresh jalapeño, with cheddar cheese and golden onion rings

The Henry

$19.00

1/2 pound juicy bison burger served on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and thick cut steak fries

The Conqueror

$15.00

1/2 pound pure ground beef patty with cheddar cheese, served on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

New Frontier

$11.00

BLT sandwich with thick cut hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast

North to Alaska

$15.00

Deep fried cod fish topped with sharp cheddar cheese and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with steak fries and a side of homemade tartar sauce

Hatari

$13.00

Veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese and served with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles served on a toasted pretzel bun

The Alamo

$14.00

Slow smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast

The War Wagon

$16.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, piled high on a toasted pretzel bun and topped with our signature BBQ sauce. Served with cool coleslaw and steak fries

Dinner Entrees

Rio Lobo

$28.00

12 oz, hand cut, ribeye steak, cooked just the way you like it

The Commanchero

$24.00

10 oz New York strip steak cooked to perfection

The Stagecoach

$20.00

Golden brown chicken fried steak smothered in creamy sausage country gravy

Hondo

$22.00

1 lb of delicious, slow smoked, skin-on chicken breast and thigh

McLintock

$27.00

10 oz of slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke’s signature BBQ sauce

Dakota

$16.00

Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast

Dakota w/chicken

$18.00

Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and topped with all white chicken breast served with garlic toast

Red River

$26.00

Fresh Utah trout fillet grilled with zesty lemon pepper

Rustler

$22.00+

The most delicious fall off the bone baby back ribs you’ll ever eat! Charbroiled then baked in aDutch oven full of Duke’s signature BBQ sauce

Smoked Sampler

$30.00+

Pepper Steak Special

$15.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.99

Banana Cream Pie

$4.99

Blueberry Pie

$4.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Peach Pie

$4.99

Reese's Cream Pie

$4.99

Whole Pie

$28.99

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Hard Ice Cream Cup

$1.99

Hard Ice Cream Bowl

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Smores Lava Cake

$6.99

Buttermilk Pie

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.99+

Cobbler

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Kids

Chicken strips

$9.00

two crispy chicken tenders served with waffle fries

Grilled cheese

$8.00

grilled texas toast with melted cheddar and served with a side of waffle fries

Mini burgers

$10.00

two sliders served with a side of waffle fries

Mini corndogs

$7.00

7 mini corndogs served with a side of waffle fries

Sides

Side Steak Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet Waffle Fries

$3.99

Side Mashed

$2.99

Side Mashed W/White Gravy

$2.99

Side Mashed W/Brown Gravy

$3.99

Side Dutch Oven Potatoes

$3.99

Side Baked

$3.99

Side Corn

$3.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Corn Bread

$3.99

Side Toast

$3.99

N/A Drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Juice

$2.99+

Milk

$2.99+

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Breakfast Entrees

The Cowboys

$14.00

Two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

The Big Stampede

$12.00

Three fluffy buttermilk biscuits smothered in a creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs

The Dawn Rider

$12.00

Two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast

The Wyoming Outlaw

$16.00

Golden brown chicken fried steak, smothered in a creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs, hash browns and toast

Blue Steel

$17.00

Classic steak and eggs breakfast! Served with 5oz New York sirloin cooked to perfection, two eggs, golden hash browns, and toast

True Grit

$8.00

Classic oatmeal served with a side of brown sugar and raisins

The Lucky Texan

$10.00

Creamy Greek vanilla yogurt topped with crunchy honey nut granola and an organic berry blend of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries

The Big Jake

$11.00

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with two eggs

Rio Bravo Omelette

$14.00

Three-egg ham and cheese omelet. Served with hash browns and toast

The Godfathers

$11.00

Three golden brown pieces of French toast, cooked to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar

Rio Grande Burrito

$14.00

Perfectly seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, eggs and hash browns, all rolled into a warm flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, and fresh jalapeño slices. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream

Two Fisted Law

$8.00

Bottomless coffee and your choice of apple cinnamon, buttermilk blueberry, or lemon cranberry muffin

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$6.00

Side Toast & Jelly

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Buttermilk Biscuits

$5.00

Side Corn Bread

$5.00

Short Stack

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$4.00

Side Granola

$2.00

White Gravy

$2.00

Kids

Funny face pancake

$8.00

Kids Biscuit Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Biscuit & gravy

$7.00

Little Buckaroo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
275 East Highway 24, Hanksville, UT 84734

