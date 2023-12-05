Dukes Inferno
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eco-Conscious Wood-Fired Kitchen
Location
11671 Catalpa Ln, Woodstock, IL 60098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine - Woodstock, IL
No Reviews
150 S Eastwood Dr. Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurant