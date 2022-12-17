BG picView gallery

Dukes Ramen 154 Mamaroneck Ave

review star

No reviews yet

154 Mamaroneck Ave

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Order Again

Small Bites

Kara-Age Wings

Kara-Age Wings

$8.50

Crispy fried House Seasoned wings topped with Oyster Sauce & Scallions. 5 pieces

Pork Age Gyoza (Half Order)

Pork Age Gyoza (Half Order)

$7.00

Crispy fried Pork Dumpings - 6 pieces

Pork Age Gyoza (Full Order)

Pork Age Gyoza (Full Order)

$14.00

Crispy fried pork dumplings - 12 pieces

Vegetable Age Gyoza (Half Order)

Vegetable Age Gyoza (Half Order)

$7.00

Crispy fried Vegetable Dumplings - 6 pieces

Vegetable Age Gyoza (Full Order)

Vegetable Age Gyoza (Full Order)

$14.00

Crispy fried vegetable dumplings - 12 pieces

Pork Shumai

Pork Shumai

$7.50

Steamed pork Shumai. 4 pieces per order

Harumaki

Harumaki

$5.50

Crispy pork and vegetable spring rolls. Served with spicy chili sauce on the side.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybean pods with Sea Salt and Lemon (Vegan)

Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.50

Spicy fermented Korean style cabbage

Rice Bowls

Nashville Chicken Katsu Bites Bowl

Nashville Chicken Katsu Bites Bowl

$14.00

Panko fried chicken breast chunks topped with Nashville Hot Sauce. Served on a bowl of steamed white rice with ramen egg and pickled Japanese cucumbers.

Japanese Curry Pork Belly Bowl

Japanese Curry Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00

Pork Belly Chashu in Japanese curry sauce. Served on a bowl of steamed white rice with scallions, ramen egg and Fukujinzuke pickles.

Eggplant Unagi Don

Eggplant Unagi Don

$12.00

Pan fried Chinese eggplant simmered in a dark, sweet and sticky soy sauce (Unagi Sauce) with Sesame Seeds and Scallions. (Vegan)

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Slow cooked pork belly, scallions, Shoyu (Soy) tare, House made pork & chicken broth and garlic oil.

Chicken Chashu Ramen

Chicken Chashu Ramen

$13.00

Tender sous vide cooked chicken breast, scallions, House made pork & chicken broth, Shio (Sea Salt) tare, Black Garlic oil.

Tan Tan Vegetable Ramen

Tan Tan Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

Vegan Kale Noodles, ground soy meat, Bok Choy, Shiitake mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Miso Tare, House Made vegetable broth (Vegan)

Duke's Shrimp Boil

Duke's Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Old Bay Shrimp, Kurobuta Sausage, Roasted Corn, Scallions, House Made Vegetable Broth, Miso Tare and Homemade Crunchy Garlic Oil

Noodles and Broth

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Ramune Original

Ramune Original

$3.00

Japanese marble soda

Boylan's Cola

Boylan's Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Diet

$3.00
Boylan's Orange

Boylan's Orange

$3.00
UCC Green Tea Can

UCC Green Tea Can

$3.00

Unsweetened Cold Green Tea

Boba Tea Can Original

Boba Tea Can Original

$3.50

Boba (Bubble) Milk Tea from Taiwan

Boba Tea Can Matcha

Boba Tea Can Matcha

$3.50

Boba (Bubble) Milk Tea from Taiwan. Matcha Green Tea flavor

Calpico Water

Calpico Water

$3.00

Fruity, cultured yogurt water beverage from Japan

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Not Your Average Ramen Shop

154 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

