Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Dukunoo Wynwood, Miami

review star

No reviews yet

316 NW 24 St

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

oxtail
Steam Cabbage
Yardstyle Fried Chicken

Non Alcoholic Drinks

pepsi cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sorrel

$6.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Ting

$5.00

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$5.00

Jamaican Pineapple Soda

$5.00

Kill Cliff Cbd

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$7.00

Tea

$3.00

COFFEE

$5.99

Grape Cola

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock

WATER

Liquid Death

$5.00

Perrier Sparkling

$10.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Small

$7.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparckling

$9.00

AQUA PANA Large

$10.00

Fiji

$5.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna Small

$5.00Out of stock

Voss

$5.00Out of stock

Food

djk breakfast 3 eggs bacon

$15.00

shrimp & grits

$24.00

ackee & saltfish

$18.00

ackee & calaloo

$16.00

chicken & waffles

$20.00

djk salad

$9.00

fish and festival

$24.00

3 eggs omelette

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Pork

$19.00

PLATTER

$65.00

JJBB BURGER

$21.00

ACKEE & SALTFISH

$18.00

JERK SLIDERS

$6.00
oxtail

oxtail

$30.00

grill shrimp skewers

$22.00

djk egg benedict

$19.00Out of stock

Waffle

$5.00

Rasta Pasta

$23.00

Country Man Curry

$18.00

Country Man Curry / Shrimp

$26.00

Saltfish Flittaz

$12.00

Steam Cabbage

$7.00

Jerk Corn

$9.00

Pressed Plantain Bites

$17.00

BEYOND BURGER

$22.00

Side Grits

$7.00

Ackee Rolls vegan

$12.00Out of stock

Jerk ribs

Yardstyle Fried Chicken

Yardstyle Fried Chicken

$22.00

Pon Di Side

calaloo rice

$8.00Out of stock

Festival

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Fry bammy

$7.00

GRAVY

$1.00

Island Slaw

$5.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

Pressed Plantain

$7.00

Rice and peas

$7.00

shrimp skewer

$12.00

Side salad

$5.00

Steam Cabbage

$7.00

steam calaloo

$6.00

Sweet Plantain Fried

$5.00

white rice

$5.00

Calaloo Rice

$8.00

bacon

$5.00

Side Of Scramble Eggs

$6.00

Bread Fruit

$7.00Out of stock

MIMOSA

Bottle Champ

$45.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

Sweet Tings

Brown Butter Cake

$10.00

cheese cake

$10.00

Hotta Fire Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Reg. Bread Pudding

$15.00

Rum Cake

$13.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Olde Jamaica Dukunoo

$9.00Out of stock

food

chicken and fries

$8.00

Liquors

Hennesy

$450.00

Patron

$400.00Out of stock

don julio blanco

$350.00

jameson

$400.00

diplomatico reserva esclusiva

$290.00

jack daniels

$350.00

crown royal

$350.00

black label

$400.00

bacardi light

$250.00

Titos

$300.00

Courvoisier

$350.00

Appleton

$350.00

HERRADURA REPO

$450.00

Casamigos Blanco

$450.00

D'USSE

$500.00

Claze Azul

$650.00

Henessy Xo

$900.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

chivas

$300.00

Volcan

$200.00

BEVELDERE

$350.00

BLACK LABEL

$400.00

Wray Nephew

$250.00

Casemigo Repo

$575.00

wine and sparkling

moet chandon Ice

$250.00

Wyclyft

$50.00

cabernet sauvignon

$40.00

merlot

$40.00

malbec

$40.00

pinot noir

$40.00

sauvignon blanc

$40.00

chardonnay

$40.00

pinot grio

$40.00

moscato

$35.00

vie vite magnum rose

$150.00

vie vite rose

$45.00

moscato rose

$45.00

veuve clicquot rose

$250.00

Food

Tickets

$50.00

Liquors

Hennesy

$450.00

Patron

$400.00Out of stock

don julio blanco

$350.00

jameson

$400.00

diplomatico reserva esclusiva

$290.00

jack daniels

$350.00

crown royal

$350.00

black label

$400.00

bacardi light

$250.00

Titos

$300.00

Courvoisier

$350.00

Appleton

$350.00

HERRADURA REPO

$450.00

Casamigos Blanco

$450.00

D'USSE

$500.00

Claze Azul

$650.00

Henessy Xo

$900.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

chivas

$300.00

Volcan

$200.00

BEVELDERE

$350.00

BLACK LABEL

$400.00

Wray Nephew

$250.00

wine and sparkling

moet chandon Ice

$250.00

Wyclyft

$50.00

cabernet sauvignon

$40.00

merlot

$40.00

malbec

$40.00

pinot noir

$40.00

sauvignon blanc

$40.00

chardonnay

$40.00

pinot grio

$40.00

moscato

$35.00

vie vite magnum rose

$150.00

vie vite rose

$45.00

moscato rose

$45.00

veuve clicquot rose

$250.00

TEIR 1

SALTFISH FRITTERS

$65.00

ACKEE ROLLS

$65.00

DJK SPICY WINGS

$65.00

HALF JERK CHICKEN

HALF JERK PORK

CURRY CHIKEN

JERK BURGER

WINGS AND FRIES

CURRY CHICKPEAS

RASTA PASTA

VEGAN BURGER

BROWN BUTTER CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

TIER 2

JERK CORN

$85.00

SALTFISH FRITTERS

$85.00

PRESSED PLANTAIN BITES

$85.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$85.00

PORK JERK SLIDER

$85.00

CHICKEN JERK SLIDER

$85.00

CURRY GOAT

CURRY CHICKEN

CURRY SHRIMP

PEPPER SHRIMP

SNAPPER FILLET

SWEET CHILI WINGS WITH FRIES

HALF JERK RIBS

CURRY CHICKPEAS

RASTA PASTA

VEGAN BURGER

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHEESE CAKE

TIER 3

ACKEE ROLL

$125.00

PRESSED PLANTAIN BITES

$125.00

PRESSED ACKEE & SALTFISH BITES

$125.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$125.00

CHICKEN JERK SLIDER

$125.00

PORK JERK SLIDER

$125.00

WHOLE SNAPPER

OXTAIL

LEMON GRASS SHRIMP SKEWERS

CURRY CHICKPEAS

VEGAN BURGER

RASTA PASTA

BREAD PUDDING

RUM CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHEESE CAKE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is Wynwood, Miami's first and only full service, upscale, Caribbean dining experience. The restaurant features indoor, outdoor dining, a full bar, fine art and an jerk stand.

Location

316 NW 24 St, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Dukunoo image
Dukunoo image
Dukunoo image

Similar restaurants in your area

OMAKAI sushi Wynwood
orange star4.8 • 28
2107 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Wynwood
orange star4.6 • 2,439
2315 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Burgers
orange star3.8 • 334
151 NW 24th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Le Chick - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
310 Northwest 24th Street Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
La Tiendita Taqueria
orange star3.6 • 304
218 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Pizza Tropical at Gramps TO GO!
orange star4.0 • 369
176 Nw 24th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Wynwood
orange star4.6 • 2,439
2315 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Zak the Baker
orange star4.5 • 1,654
295 NW 26th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Palmar - Wynwood
orange star4.3 • 1,396
180 NW 29th Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Beaker & Gray
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2637 N. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Vesa Sur Brewing
orange star4.6 • 1,172
55 NW 25th street Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Plant Miami
orange star4.7 • 957
105 NE 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Shorecrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston