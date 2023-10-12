Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City Jersey City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
376 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
More near Jersey City