Dulce Vida Tacos & Tequila
4825 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$9.99
16 oz melted blend of white cheese with jalapeños and spices
- Choriqueso$10.99
16 oz white cheese dip with our Mexican homemade chorizo
- Queso Fundido$11.25
12 oz oaxaca melted cheese with mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers
- Street Corn$8.49
3 pieces of steamed corn on the cob with mayo, lime, cotija cheese, and tajin
- Sincronizada$12.49
Sincronizada 10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak, and ham. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream
- Vida Fries$13.99
Vida fries french fries with your choice of meat with pico de gallo, sour cream, pickles jalapenos, and cheese dip on top
- El Jefe$14.50
El jefe shrimp is made-to-order tempura-battered shrimp in our signature in Roca sauce. Served on a bed of mixed greens
- Sopes$12.49
Thick cornmeal small flatbreads, layered with beans, topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese
- Volcanitos$12.49
Flour tortillas stuffed with (1) creamy seafood sauce (1) chicken chipotle (1) Ground beef, pico de gallo topped with cheese dip
- Taquitos Jovita's$12.49
(5) bite-size fried taquitos stuffed with Jovita's style potatoes, topped with cabbage, sour cream, cotija cheese, and homemade salsa
- Esquites$7.00
Corn, cotija cheese, mayo, lime and salsa macha
- Vida Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Chipotle, queso fresco
Signature Guacamole's
Soups
Salads
- Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy flour shell bowl with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Salad crispy flour shell bowl with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or shrimp, grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions, beans, fresh lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Cancun Salad$13.99
A bed of mixed greens, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, cheese, avocado slices, and grilled chicken
- Vida Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, grilled steak, (5) shrimp in a bed of mixed greens, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and cheese
- La Fresona Salad$11.99
A bed of mixed greens, queso fresco, strawberries, mandarin, cucumber, and dry cranberries
Nachos
- Nachos Supremos$12.99
Nachos supremos crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip, and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
- Nachos Fajita$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips with your choice of grilled meat cooked with peppers, tomatoes, and onions, topped with cheese dip
- Fiesta Nachos$14.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, chorizo, bacon, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and cheese dip
Burritos
- Super Burrito$13.99
12" flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, and cheese dip on top
- Cheese Steak Burritos$15.99
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. *Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Chipotle$14.99
12" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, and chipotle salsa on top. *Served with rice and beans
- Cabo's Burrito$16.99
2) grilled shrimp burritos with seafood salsa on top. *Served with rice and beans
- Macho Bravo Burrito$17.99
12" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with chorizo, shrimp, pico de gallo, (1) Chile toreado and cambray onion
- Que Chido Burrito$16.99
12" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, shrimp, bacon, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing. *Served with a side of fries*
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.99
(5) different enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one shredded beef, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Chipotle Enchiladas$13.99
(3) corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
(3) corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with green sauce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Yolandas$13.99
(3) corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with enchilada sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco
- Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas$14.99
(3) corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken topped with spinach sauce
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.49
(3) corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, topped with cheese sauce, spinach and avocado slices
- Bandera Enchiladas$13.99
(3) corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, one topped with enchilada sauce, one cheese sauce, and one with green sauce
Tacos
- The Classics$13.99
(3) flour or corn tortilla tacos, topped with your choice: of lettuce/cheese or onions/cilantro and your choice of meat
- Shrimp Tacos$15.49
(3) flour or corn tortilla tacos, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
- Fish Tacos$15.49
(3) flour or corn tortilla tacos, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
- Cheese Steak Tacos$15.99
(3) flour tortilla tacos, stuffed with grilled steak, onions, and cheese
- Jefe Lettuce Tacos$15.99
(3) tempura battered shrimp in a Roca sauce with shredded carrots and sesame seeds over a bed of romaine lettuce wrap
- Taco Gobernador$15.49
(2) house cheese blend mulita, sautéed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado-lime mousse
- Taco Shots$15.99
(4) bite-sized corn tortilla tacos, (2) grilled chicken, (2) grilled steak with avocado-lime sauce and micro cilantro on top
- Avotaco$15.99
(3) tempura battered avocado, queso fresco, carrots, micro cilantro, chipotle dressing
Birria
- Quesabirrias$15.99
(3) grilled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese in our famous tender beef brisket cooked in Mexican spices, served with a side of us own beef broth, lime, cilantro, onions, and salsa
- Pizzabirria$15.99
Pizzabirria flatbread, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro with beef broth
- Birria Ramen$14.99
Birria, beef broth, spicy ramen noodles, cilantro, onions, and radish
- Birriaburrito$14.99
12" flour tortilla filled with birria, rice, beans, onions, cilantro and cheese. *Served with beef broth
- Torta Birria$16.99
Birria smothered with melted cheese, beans, cilantro, and onions in a toasted bolillo roll. *Served with beef broth
Quesadillas
- Cheese Steak Quesadilla$15.99
Steak quesadilla with cheese and grilled onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Fajita$13.99
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat, onions, peppers and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Rellena$13.99
A 12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded beef, or shredded chicken
- Hawaiian Quesadilla$15.99
A 12" flour tortilla stuffed with ham, chicken, bacon, grilled onions, grilled pineapple and cheese
Chimichangas
- Mini Chimichangas$14.99
(3) flour tortilla deep-fried stuffed with your choice of meat, shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Chipotle salsa and white cheese dip
- Chimichanga$14.99
(2) flour tortillas deep-fried stuffed with your choice of meat, shredded chicken, ground beef or shredded beef with cheese dip on top
- Chorichanga$15.49
(2) flour tortillas deep-fried stuffed with your choice of meat, shredded chicken or shredded beef topped with Chorizo and cheese dip
- Fajita Chimichanga$14.99
A 12" flour tortilla deep-fried filled with your choice of meat, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip
- Seafood Chimichanga$16.99
A 12" flour tortilla deep-fried filled with shrimp topped with our seafood sauce
The Classic
- Torta$13.50
Your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles jalapeños, mayo, and avocado in a bolillo roll
- Torta Cubana$13.99
Ham, egg, pork, chorizo, cheese, tomatoes, onions, mayo
- Texas Rice$16.99
A bed of rice topped with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce top
- Flautas$14.99
Four fried corn taquitos (2) shredded chicken (2) shredded beef. Served with rice and salad
- Tamales Lola$14.99
(3) chicken tamales topped with lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo and salsa
- Carnitas$16.99
Tender juicy-braised pork chunks slow-cooked. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and pickles jalapenos
- Chile Verde$16.99
Braised pork chunks cooked with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Colorado$16.99
Grilled steak strips cooked in our Colorado sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Poblanito$14.99
(1) poblano pepper stuffed with grilled chicken topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles$13.99
House-made chips cooked in your choice of green or red salsa. Topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, and fried egg
- Cantina Bowl$12.99
Served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and rice
- Chuletas Ahumadas$17.99
Smoked pork chops cooked with peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Fajitas
Ultimate Fajitas
- Poblana$19.99
Grilled chicken, poblano peppers, onions, corn, white cheese dip
- Pina Loca$21.99
Pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, peppers, tomatoes, onions and white cheese dip
- Hawaiian$18.99
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, pineapple and onions
- Fiesta De Mayo$22.49
Chicken breast, steak, chuleta, beef rib, Oaxaca melted cheese and chorizo
- Chihuahua$20.49
Steak, chicken, bacon, peppers, tomatoes, onions covered with white cheese sauce
- Alambres$19.99
Grilled steak, bacon, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions covered with white cheese sauce
- Marinas$21.99
Grilled fish filet, shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, onions
Chicken
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.99
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and white cheese dip
- Chicken Spinach$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with our signature garlic mashed potatoes
- Pollo El Charro$18.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and salad
- Choripollo$16.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo, cheese dip top. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Chipotle$15.99
Grilled chicken cooked in our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and house salad
- Pollo Hawaiian$17.99
Grilled chicken breast, ham, and pineapple topped with white cheese dip. Served with rice and house salad
- Pollo Feliz$16.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated in our house adobo, topped with mushrooms and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Fundido$15.99
Grilled chicken slices topped with white cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Loco$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, carrots, and white cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Yucatán$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with red, yellow, and green peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and sesame seeds. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo Poblano$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers, onions and white cheese dip. Served with rice and corn ribs
- Pollo Relleno$16.99
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed vegetables and cheese, creamy chipotle sauce and black beans. Served with our signature garlic mash potatoes
Steaks
- Carne Asada$18.99
Grilled seasoning steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, (1) Chile toreado, (1) cambray onion
- Santa Fe$18.99
Grilled seasoning steak topped with mushrooms, onions, and white cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- El Vallarta$20.99
Grilled seasoning steak topped with (5) shrimp. Served with rice and house salad
- Cazuelon$19.99
Grilled steak, chicken breast, chorizo. Served with rice and beans
- El Norteño$22.99
Grilled steak, chicken breast, (5) shrimp. Served with rice, California veggies, and street corn
- Tampiqueña$19.99
Grilled steak, chorizo. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and (1) cheese quesadilla cut into pieces
- San Rafael$19.99
Grilled seasoning steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and (1) white enchilada
- Fiesta Jalisco$21.99
Grilled seasoning steak. Served with rice, beans and (3) chicken flautas topped with lettuce, sour cream and cheese
- Costillas De Res$21.99
Grilled marinated thin beef ribs, cambray onions, (1) Chile toreado, nopal cactus. Served with rice and beans
Seafood
- Diablo Shrimp$18.99
Your choice of mild or hot, shrimp cooked in our diablo sauce. Served with rice, house salad and fries
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$18.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic guajillo butter, and avocado chunks. Served with rice, fries, and house salad
- Camarones Chipotle$18.99
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with our signature garlic mash potatoes and house salad
- Arroz Con Camaron$17.99
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice, topped with white cheese dip
- Filete Cancun$19.99
Grilled fish fillet with shrimp, topped with our creamy seafood sauce. Served with rice, fries and house salad
- Mojarra Frita$16.99
Whole tilapia fried to crispy. Served with rice, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, and avocado slices
- Mojarra Huichol$19.99
Whole fried tilapia topped with shrimp in our Huichol sauce. Served with rice, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber and avocado slices
- Filete Zarandeado$18.99
Grilled fish fillet marinated in our zarandeado adobo, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and pepper. Served with rice and salad
- Camarones Yucatán$17.99
Yucatán grilled shrimp cooked with green, red and yellow pepper, onions, squash, zucchini, and sesame seeds. Served with rice and salad
- Piña Rellena$21.99
Pineapple stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, and corn, covered with our seafood sauce. Served with rice, fries and salad
Ceviches
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.99
Fresh shrimp in our tomato cocktail sauce with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño and avocado
- Ceviche De Camaron$17.99
Shrimp cooked in lime juice with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, carrots and avocado slices
- Ceviche Tropical$17.99
Shrimp cooked in lime juice with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, carrots, mango cubes and avocado slices
- Torre De Camaron$17.99
Shrimp tower made with ceviche, cooked shrimp, red onions, sesame seeds and avocado slices
- Ceviche Sampler$17.99
Ceviche tropical, hot cheetos ceviche, ceviche negro
- Ceviche Negro$17.99
Shrimp cooked in lime with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, and carrots with our black seasoning sauces
Molcajetes
- Molcajete$30.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, and pineapple chunks in our honey-pasilla sauce, covered with shredded cheese
- Molcajete Ranchero$30.99
Grilled chicken breast, steak, chorizo, grilled queso fresco, nopal cactus, cambray onion, (1) Chile toreado in our tomatillo mild sauce
Combinations
Vegetarian
- Quesadilla Veggie$15.99
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, elote and spinach, topped with sour cream. Served with black beans and rice
- Black Bean Tostadas$14.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Fajitas$17.99
Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, squash, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, black beans and salad
- Combination$14.99
Choose 2 (bean burrito, cheese or bean enchilada, cheese or bean quesadilla, bean tostada)
Kids
- Taco$8.49
Soft or hard, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Enchilada$8.49
Corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito$8.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with white cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla$8.49
Cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Nuggets$8.49
Served with fries
- Grilled Chicken$8.49
Served with rice
Side Orders
Sweet Treats
Desserts
DRINKS
Cocktails
- Cielito Lindo$12.99
Luna azul tequila, blue curaçao, coconut cream, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice
- Dulce Paloma$12.99
Luna azul reposado, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda
- Cantarito$7.99
Jose Cuervo, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, grapefruit soda, pineapple juice, tajin rim
- Mojito$11.99
Silver rum, fresh lime, mint leaves, organic agave nectar, soda water
- Pina Colada$12.99
Malibu rum, coconut purée, pineapple purée
- Pink Love$12.99
Brandy, spiced captain morgan, evaporated milk and grenadine
- Mangoodness$12.99
Malibu coconut rum, vodka, pina colada and mango purée
- Mazapan$12.99
Baileys, Frangelico, vodka, evaporated milk, mazapan candy
- Mexican Candy$12.99
Spicy tamarind vodka, cranberry juice, mango purée and lime juice
- Vida Carajilla$12.99
Liquor 43, espresso, baileys
- La Cazuelita$14.99
Teremana reposado, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, grapefruit soda
- Horchata Loca$9.99
Our house-made horchata, fireball, rum
- El Ro-Ro$9.99
Midori, vodka, sour mix, sprite
- Mimosa$7.00
Champagne, orange juice
- Mi-Hermosa Flight$17.99
Traditional, strawberry, cotton candy, guava
- Ranch-Water$9.99
Tequila, lime juice, fresh cucumber and soda
- El Osito$10.99
Southern comfort, amaretto, melon liquor, grenadine, fresh pineapple juice, fresh orange juice
- Tittos Strawberry Lemonade$10.99
Tittos vodka, fresh lemon juice, strawberry purée, fresh sliced strawberries
- Empress & Tonic$9.99
Empress gin, tonic water, grapefruit slices
- Bath Booba Peach$12.99
Vodka, peach schnapps, lemon juice, sprite, popping booba pearls
- Mi-Chulada$8.99
Your choice of beer, lime, salt, homemade tomato juice mix
Mocktails
- Booba Peach Tea$9.99
Popping booba pearls, peach purée, tea
- Mijito$9.99
Mint leaves, fresh lime juice, sprite, organic agave nectar
- Jala-Pina$9.99
Fresh jalapeno slices, fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar, pineapple juice
- Berries Refresher$9.99
Mixed berries, cranberry juice, strawberry purée, lemonade
Wine
Bottle Beer
Classic Margaritas
Hand Shaken Margaritas
Tequilas
NA BEV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4825 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
