Dulcet & Delish 133 N Main St.

Dulcet & Delish

review star

No reviews yet

133 N Main St.

Mooresville, NC 28115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pick 2
Tomato Bisque
Pesto

Specials

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Cranberry Walnut Bacon Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Chicken Pot Pie w/Biscuit Crust

$11.95Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Millionaire Shortbread Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$9.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Blondie Bars

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon

$3.00Out of stock

Pre-Order for Pick-up Wed. 11/23

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$100.00

Mini Brie en Croute - Cinnamon

$8.00

Mini Brie en Croute - Cranberry

$8.00

Mini Brie en Croute - Pecan

$8.00

Butternut Squash Bisque - Qt

$18.00

Tomato Basil Bisque - Qt

$18.00

Creamed Corn Pudding (Serves 4-6)

$18.00

Sweet Potato Souffle w/Pecan Crumble (Serves 4-6)

$18.00

Fresh Greenbean Casserole (Serves 4-6)

$18.00

Broccoli & Cheddar Casserole (Serves 4-6)

$18.00

Cranberry Relish - Pint

$12.00

Pumpkin Praline Scones (8 Each)

$30.00

Cranberry White Chocolate Scones (8 Each)

$30.00

Coconut Scones (8 Each)

$30.00

Chocolate Chip Scones (8 Each)

$30.00

Lemon White Chocolate Scones (8 Each)

$30.00

Coconut Macaroons (6 Each)

$20.00

Appetizers

Sun Dried Tomato Hummus

$12.00Out of stock

Cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives and Hummus served with Pita points.

Bruschetta

$11.00

Bruschetta served with toast points.

Combos

Pick 2

$13.00

Pick 2 of either our Half Sandwiches, Half Salads or Soups.

Sandwiches

Italian

$11.50+

Ham, Salami, Provolone cheese with Asiago spread on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Beef

$11.50+

Roast beef, cheddar cheese and truffle butter on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Club

$11.50+

Turkey, bacon, Provolone cheese with Asiago spread on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill topped with lettuce spring mix and sliced tomatoes.

Pesto

$11.50+

Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, pesto mayo and roasted red peppers on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Mr. Crunch

$11.50+

Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, Maple Dijon butter on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill dusted with powdered sugar.

Mara

$11.50+

Ham and Provolone on a Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Cheese

$11.50+

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheese on a Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Tuna Melt

$11.50+

Tuna salad with tomato slices and Swiss cheese warmed on a French roll.

Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on a French roll.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Vegan chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on a French roll.

Egg Salad

$11.50+Out of stock

Delicious Homemade Egg Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on a French Roll

Bella Mia

$11.50+

Fresh Mozzarella, pesto, Asiago cheese and tomato on a French roll finished with a balsamic glaze.

Mediterranean Pita

$11.90

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce(Toum) and Tzatziki on pita bread.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.90

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and Caesar pita spread on pita bread.

Salads

Garden

$11.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, craisins, almonds and Feta cheese.

Caprese

$11.50+

Romaine, spring mix, tomato slices, Asiago, fresh Mozzarella cheese and pesto with Balsamic glaze.

Caesar

$11.50+

Romaine, diced tomato, Asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Classic

$11.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, Asiago cheese and herb croutons.

Keto Salad

$11.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato,, red onion, olives, almonds and Feta cheese.

Jennifer

$11.50+

Romaine, spring mix, tomato, ham, turkey, salami, cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese.

Spinach

$11.50+Out of stock

Spinach, red onion, strawberries, craisins, candied walnuts and Feta cheese.

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$7.25+

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.25+Out of stock

Lemon Chicken Zucchini And Dill

$7.25+Out of stock

Sides/Deli

Bread

$1.50

A warmed French roll.

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

A mix of seasonal prepared fresh fruits.

Tortellini Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Chilled cheese Tortellini with green olives, black olives, roasted red pepper and basil tossed in an herb vinaigrette.

Chickpea Salad

$4.00+

Chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and cilantro tossed in an herb vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious tuna salad.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious vegan chicken salad.

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious chicken salad.

Just Chicken Breast

$4.00

Just a warm half grilled chicken breast sliced that can be added to any meal.

Salt And Pepper Joe Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.50

Cold Quart Cab Potato

$12.00Out of stock

Cold Quart Chicken Artichoke Sundried Tomato

$12.00Out of stock

Bakery

Scones

$4.00+

Cookies

$3.50+

Uncrustable

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Croissant

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.25

Soda

$2.50

Assorted Flavors.

Iced Gallon

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dulcet & Delish is a cozy little nook, in the center of Downtown Mooresville, offering delicious house made soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Our outdoor garden patio is lovely for outdoor dining and is also dog friendly.

Location

133 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

