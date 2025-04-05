Dulcet & Delish 133 N Main St.
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Dulcet & Delish is a cozy little nook, in the center of Downtown Mooresville, offering delicious house made soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Our outdoor garden patio is lovely for outdoor dining and is also dog friendly.
133 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115
