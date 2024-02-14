Duluth Grill
118 S 27th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55806
Food
Omelets & Skillets
- Mediterranean Omelet$15.00
Hemp seed pesto, capers, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini peppers, Bay Produce tomatoes and chevre goat cheese. Served with any one side.
- Meat Lovers Omelet$16.50
Jones Farm sausage, cherrywood smoked bacon and ham with shredded cheese. Served with any one side.
- Smoked Salmon Omelet$17.00
House smoked black pepper salmon, capers, pickled onions and havarti dill cheese. Served with any one side.
- Mexican Omelet$16.50
House made chorizo sausage, Bay Produce tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, topped with fresh guacamole, guajillo pepper sauce, and cilantro lime crema. Served with any one side.
- Everything Skillet$16.50
Jones Farm sausage and cherrywood smoked bacon, seasoned hash browns, onions, peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, two organic eggs and hollandaise sauce.
- Huevos Skillet$16.50
Seasoned hash browns, Tajin tortilla strips, fresh pico, grilled corn, Cuban black beans, cheese, and two organic eggs. Topped with cilantro lime crema, guajillo pepper sauce and guacamole.
- Barbacoa Skillet$17.50
House made barbacoa cooked with hashbrown potatoes, cream, onion and green chilies. Topped with cotija cheese, two organic eggs, pickled red onions, cilantro and hatch hollandaise sauce.
- Chilaquiles$16.50
Fried tajin tortilla strips tossed in our house made hatch chili sauce, topped with pico, brined onions, jalapenos, cotija cheese, two organic eggs, cilantro lime crema, and guacamole.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$17.50
House made corned beef cooked with hashbrown potatoes, cream and onion. Topped with shredded cheese, two organic eggs, and hollandaise sauce.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$16.00
- Cheese Omelet$13.00
- Harvest Veg Omelet$15.00
- Everything Omelet$16.50
Vegan
- The Happy Chicken$16.50
House made "egg" omelette filled with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, beyond sausage topped with roasted red pepper sauce and nutritional yeast. Served with your choice of a side.
- Sombrero$16.50
House made "egg" omelette filled with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, stewed black beans, beyond sausage topped with mojo sauce, guacamole, cilantro and nutritional yeast. Served with your choice of a side.
- Rancheros$16.50
Hashbrowns, topped with black beans, fried tortillas strips, grilled corn, pico de gallo, house made "egg" nutritional yeast, mojo and guacamole.
- Coco French$17.50
Three french toast in a vegan batter made with coconut cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Caramelized in brown sugar and served with beyond sausage, powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup.
Bennys & Biscuits
- The O.G.$15.00
Jones Farm ham, grilled english muffin, two organic eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with any one side.
- Verde Bene$16.50
Roasted verde pork, stacked verde enchiladas, two organic eggs, hatch chili hollandaise sauce, pickled red onion, and fresh cilantro. Served with any one side.
- Miso Pork Belly$17.00
Pork belly fried and tossed in gochujang sauce, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno peppers, two organic eggs on a grilled english muffin and miso hollandaise. Served with any one side.
- ATC$17.00
House made biscuit stacked with buttermilk fried chicken, fresh avocado, and Bay Produce tomatoes all smothered in country sausage gravy. Served with any one side.
- Classic Bicuits$14.00
House made biscuit, Jones Farm sausage patties smothered in country sausage gravy. Served with any one side.
- Deluxe Biscuits$17.00
House made biscuit stacked with a Jones Farm sausage patty, buttermilk fried chicken, melted cheese, all smothered in country sausage gravy. Served with any one side.
- Creole White Fish Benedict$18.00
Breakfast Plates
- Griddle Platter$15.50
Two organic eggs, choice of meat, served with your choice of a multigrain pancake or two french toast slices with honey butter and a side of pure maple syrup.
- Farmers Feast$16.50
Two organic eggs, choice of meat, and your choice of any two sides.
- Chicken and What?$17.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, house made pancake laced with bacon and corn. Topped with spicy maple bacon coffee syrup, goat cheese, and scallions.
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$14.00
Cinnamon Roll sliced and dipped in french toast batter, grilled, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup.
- Leeky Waffle$17.50
House made waffle, topped with buttermilk fried chicken, honey butter, fried leeks, and drizzled with fresno syrup. Served with a side of maple syrup.
- Apple Spice Waffle$14.00
Spiced Waffle topped with apple pie compote, whipped cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, & powdered sugar.
- Custard French Toast$16.00
Batter-dipped brioche sitting on vanilla custard topped with house-made blueberry pie, whipped cream, fresh berries, powdered sugar and streusel.
- King Cake French Toast$14.00
- ETM$12.50
- ETH$12.00
Bkfst Sammies, Burritos, Toast
- Billy Bob Burrito$17.50
Jones Farm cherry wood smoked bacon, buttermilk fried chicken, organic scrambled eggs, grilled onions, seasoned hash browns, & cheese, wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Smothered in sausage gravy, topped with shredded cheddar, and scallions.
- Korean Toast$17.00
Crispy pork belly tossed in gochujang sauce, organic eggs scrambled with kimchi, carrots, green cabbage, and leeks. Topped with avocado, soyoli, sesame seeds, and fresh green onions on toasted sourdough. Served with any one side.
- Wake 'N Bacon Burger$17.00
Double stacked smashed beef patties, American cheese, fried egg, maple bacon jam, brined onions and a Jones Farm Bacon on a grilled biscuit. Served with any one side.
- Breakfast Melt$16.50
Our breakfast sandwich made with organic scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, Jones Farm sausage patties, and house made maple bacon jam on grilled sour dough. Served with any one side.
- Breakfast Burrito$17.50
House made chorizo, seasoned hash browns, tajin tortilla strips, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, pico, organic scrambled eggs, wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Smothered in salsa verde and drizzle with cilantro lime crema. Served with a side of guacamole.
- Avocado Toast$15.00
- Carrillo Burrito$14.00
Sandwhiches & Tacos
- B.L.T$14.50
Jones Farm thick cut cherrywood smoked bacon, hydro bib lettuce, thick sliced Bay Produce tomatoes, and mayo on toasted wheat. Served with any one side.
- Fried Chicken Melt$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, Jones Farm cherrywood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese on grilled sour dough. Served with any one side and choice of dipping sauce.
- Reuben$17.00
Hand sliced corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and comeback sauce on grilled marble rye. Served with any one side.
- Spicy Bleu-Wich$17.50
Buttermilk chicken dredged and fried then tossed in a house made garlic buffalo sauce, Bay Produce tomato, bib lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun. Topped with house made bleu cheese dressing. Served with any one side.
- Smash Burger$17.00
Double beef patty smashed with cheese, Jones farm bacon, hydro bibb lettuce, Bay Produce tomatoes, comeback sauce, pickled red onion on a grilled brioche bun. Served with any one side.
- PB Burger$17.50
Yker Acres pork and Thell's grass-fed beef seasoned with garlic, ginger and sesame, gochujang sauce, house made kimchi, over easy egg, topped with homemade peanut butter and cilantro on a grilled brioche bun. Served with any one side.
- Slappin Salmon$17.00
Smoked salmon, pepper jack cheese, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, capers, and pickled red onions on grilled sour dough. Served with any one side.
- Wok-O-Tacos$17.00
Three flour tortillas, buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Korean BBQ, kimchi, pickled red onion, avocado, topped with cilantro, and a drizzle of soyoli.
- Barbacoa Tacos$17.00
Three flour tortillas seared in barbacoa beef fat, barbacoa beef, onion relish, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro lime crema and house made guacamole.
- Medieval Gyros$17.50
Bowls & Salads
- Drunken Noodles$20.00
Yker Acres pork and Thell's grass-fed beef seasoned with garlic, ginger and sesame with ramen noodles caramelized in maple miso glaze. Stir fried with kimchi, cabbage carrot and leek slaw, pickled chilies, sunny side up egg, avocado, cilantro, drizzled with soyoli and topped with toasted sesame seeds.
- Curry Bowl$19.50
Your choice of gochujang pork belly or cilantro lime chicken with coconut rice, wild mushrooms, radish, house made kimchi, marinated kale, grilled onion, fresh cilantro, an organic sunny side up egg, and Thai green curry sauce.
- Bhaji Stew$19.00
Coconut rice, coconut potato curry, fresh lime, brined onions and sweet potato quinoa latkes, topped with cilantro.
- Bibimbap$20.00
As seen on the Food Network, Yker Acres pork and Thell's grass-fed beef seasoned with garlic, ginger, and sesame, presented with coconut lime rice, Korean BBQ, marinated kale, pickled chilies, pickled onions, house made kimchi, wild mushrooms, fresh avocado, sunny side up egg, scallions, and drizzled with soyoli.
- Street Corn Salad$17.50
Fresh salad greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, cotija cheese, grilled chicken, charred corn, fresh pico, pickled chilies, fresh avocado and fried tajin tortilla strips. Served with cilantro lime ranch dressing.
- Salmon Salad$17.50
Fresh salad greens, house smoked salmon, pickled onions, pico, havarti dill cheese, bell peppers, fresh avocado and cilantro. Served with roasted red pepper vinaigrette.
- Maple Bacon Salad$17.50
Fresh salad greens, cherry wood smoked bacon, pickled red onion, goat cheese, candied pecans, apples, red flannel hash, and craisins. Served with house made maple vinaigrette.
- Grit Bowl$18.00
Kids
- Chicken Tendies$8.00
Breaded and fried buttermilk chicken served with smashed potatoes.
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Sourdough bread grilled with American cheese. Served with smashed potatoes.
- Kids Cheese Burger$9.00
Smash burger patty with melted American cheese on a grilled brioche bun served with smashed potatoes.
- Griddle Combo$9.00
Multigrain pancake or two brioche french toast, served with one bacon strip and one sausage patty. Served with pure maple syrup from Rogotske Farm.
- Country Breakfast$6.00
Scrambled egg, one bacon and one sausage, one slice of toasted brioche with house made jam.
- Kiddie Skillet$6.00
Scrambled egg, cheese, and ham over hashbrowns.
Dessert
- Seasonal Pie$10.50
Made in house daily flaky pie crust with our seasonal fillings. Topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Banana Cream Pie$10.50
Fresh made pie crust in house, filled with vanilla bean custard, fresh cut banana slices, caramel sauce drizzle, and topped with powdered sugar and fresh whipped cream.
- Carrot Cake$10.00
House made carrot cake frosted in a cream cheese buttercream.
- German Chocolate Brownie$10.00
House made gluten free brownie with coconut pecan caramel frosting. Topped with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, powdered sugar and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
- 1 Scoop Ice cream$1.50
Sides
- Toast$3.50
Brioche, wheat, sourdough, english muffin, marble rye, or gluten free.
- Pancake$7.00
Multigrain buttermilk pancake topped with honey butter, and served with pure maple syrup.
- 2 French Toast$7.00
Brioche from Johnson's Bakery. Topped with honey butter, powdered sugar, and served with pure maple syru
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Topped with house made cardamom frosting.
- Caramel Roll$4.50Out of stock
Baked with house made caramel and topped with pecans.
- Sd Hash Browns$4.00
Seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic.
- Red Flannel Hash$5.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, onions, peppers, salt and pepper
- 1/2 Korean Brussel Sprouts$6.50
Fried and tossed in Korean BBQ, drizzled in soyoli, sprinkled with fresh cilantro, and served with a fresh lime.
- Parfaits$6.00
Ask your server about our seasonal flavors. All served with Third St Bakery Granola.
- Brunch Salad$6.00
Fresh greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese, granola from Third Street Bakery, and seasonal fruits. Served with a seasonal vinaigrette.
- Marinated Kale$5.25
Marinated in lemon juice, liquid aminos, white pepper, ginger, sesame oil, olive oil and rice vinegar. Served with house made green curry sauce.
- 4 Onion Rings$5.00
Hand breaded onion rings served with your choice of sauce for dipping.
- 4 Dill Smashed Potatoes$4.50
Baby potatoes, baked, smashed, fried and seasoned with house dill salt. Served with comeback sauce.
- Sd Grits$4.50
- 1 French Toast$4.00
- Waffle$7.00
- 1 Bacon$2.25
- 2 Bacon$4.50
- 3 Bacon$6.50
- 1 Sausage$2.25
- 2 Sausage$4.50
- 3 Sausage$5.50
- Vegan Sausage$5.50
- Large Sd Ham$6.50
- Small Sd Ham$3.50
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$4.50
- 3 Eggs$7.00
- Sd Biscuit And Gravy$6.00
- 1 Taquito$3.50
- Sd CBH$7.50
- Sd Latkes 5$4.00
- Fried Buttermilk Chicken Side$6.50
- Sd Holly$1.50
- Sd Gravy$1.50
- App Onion Rings$9.00
- App Dill Smashers$9.00
- App Sprouts$12.50
Beverages
Beverage
- Milk$3.50
Local 2% or Chocolate- Coconut- Oat- House Horchata
- Hot Cocoa$4.50
House made with cream, milk, cocoa, vanilla, sugar & a hint of cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.
- Cold Press Juice$5.00
Apple or Orange.
- Lemonade Regular$4.50
Prickly Pear or Pomegranate
- Cranberry Shrub$4.50
House made cranberry elixir mixed with Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar and topped with sparkling water.
- Soda$3.00
- Drip Coffee$4.50
- Coffee To Go$3.00
- Lemonade Prickly Pear$6.00
- Lemonade Pomegranate$6.00
- Small Milk$2.00
- Small Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Heavy Cream$1.00
- Bailys Shot$3.50
- Rumchata Shot$3.50
- Shrub Refill
- Small Juice$3.00
Espresso Bar
- Breve$7.50
Steamed Half and half over Alakef organic espresso.
- Dirty Horchata$7.50
House horchata & Alakef organic espresso.
- Latte$7.00
Alakef organic espresso, steamed local 2% milk.
- Maple Oat Latte$7.50
Local maple syrup, house brown sugar syrup, Alakef organic espresso, and oatmilk.
- Winter Spice Latte$7.50
Alakef organic espresso, local 2% milk, house-made gingerbread syrup. Topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of winter spices.
- Peppermint Mocha$7.50
Alakef espresso, house cocoa and peppermint extract. Topped with whipped cream and candy cane dust.
- Dirty Chai Latte$8.00
- Flavor Shot
- Single shot of espresso$2.00
- Double shot of espresso$4.00
- Americano$5.25
Tea Bar
- The Local$5.00
Chamomile, Rosehips, Red Clover Blossoms, Cedar Bow, Nettle & Raspberry Leaf.
- DG Soother$5.00
Slippery Elm, Licorice Root, Marshmallow Root, Green Rooibos, Spearmint & Lemongrass.
- Golden Latte$7.00
Turmeric, chaga mushroom tea with cacao, dandelion, eleuthero, ashwagandha, fennel, ginger, pepper, and monk fruit. Maple syrup and oat milk.
- London Fog$7.00
Cold brewed Earl Grey tea with lavender, vanilla syrup, milk of choice.
- Rosa Rising$5.00
Hibiscus, Lemongrass, Nettle, Lemon Balm, & Raspberry Leaf.
- Chai Latte$7.00
Sweetened Oregon Chai, local 2% milk, and cinnamon.
- Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- Matcha Latte$7.00
Smoothies
- Banana Bread$9.00
Banana, Third Street Bakery Granola, honey, coconut milk and organic vanilla yogurt.
- Kale Kolada$9.00
Pineapple, kale, banana, honey, organic coconut milk, and organic vanilla yogurt.
- Purple Berry Blast$9.00
Berries, banana, honey, organic coconut milk, and organic vanilla yogurt.
- Sunrise Smoothie$9.00
Pineapple, mango, strawberry, honey, organic coconut milk, and organic vanilla yogurt.
- Flannel- Black & Gold$55.00
- Flannel- Black & Grey$55.00
- Hat Beanie- Yellow & Grey$25.00
- Hat- Clay & Blue Embroider$30.00
- Hat- Flat Brim Grey & Turquoise$30.00
- Hat- Navy Egg Flat Brim$30.00
- Hat- Trucker$25.00
- Sweatshirt -Crew- Light Blue$55.00
- Sweatshirt -Crew- Maroon$35.00
- Sweatshirt -Zip Full- Black$50.00
- Sweatshirt -Zip Quarter- Light Grey
- T Shirt- DG$23.00
- T Shirt- Lincoln Park$23.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm
