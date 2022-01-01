Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dumbo’s on Duling

3100 North State St

Jackson, MS 39216

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Seared Salmon Entree

APPETIZERS

Crawfish Wontons

$10.00

Crawfish and cream cheese wontons, served with a house made pepper jelly.

Whipped Feta

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy whipped feta dip topped with pistachios, vadouvan honey, and served with warm pita bread.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

Family recipe pimento cheese with our pepper jelly, crispy andouille sausage, and ritz crackers.

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Deviled eggs made traditionally with our fire and ice pickle relish, topped with bacon, radish, and paprika. 5 eggs

Hummus

$11.00

White bean hummus, served with a house gardiniera mix of pickled vegetables and warm pita bread.

Onion Dip

$12.00

Gumbo

$10.00

Lobster Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Dinner Charcuterie

$32.00

Baked Scallops

$15.00

Marinated Shrimp

$13.00

Aqua Chile

$15.00

Beef Tataki

$16.00

SALADS

Half House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, tossed in greek vinaigrette.

Full House Salad

$9.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Our croutons, gremolata, romaine, pecorino cheese, caesar dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Spinach and Blue

$18.00

STEAKS

RIBEYE

$54.00

FILET

$44.00

COULOTTE

$33.00

STRIP

$48.00

FLORENTINE

$120.00

ENTREES

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$23.00

almond - basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, handmade orecchiette, pecorino

Seared Salmon Entree

$25.00

seared Atlantic salmon, served with a salad of orzo, feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, olives, and spring mix at tzatziki dressing

Redfish

$33.00

Short Rib

$34.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SHRIMP (3)

$10.00

KIDS CATFISH (1)

$10.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.00

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

EXTRAS

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Dumbo's Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Honey Butter

$0.75

Korean Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.50

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Extra Ritz

$0.50

Extra Naan

$1.00

Extra BBQ Chips

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$0.25

Extra Onions

$0.25

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Dessert

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Fudge Brownie Delight

$10.00

HOUSEMADE FUDGE BROWNIE (WARM) TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE VANILLA ICE CREAM , FRUIT , CARAMEL SAUCE , WHIPPED CREAM

French Toast Bread Pudding

$10.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

COFFEE

$1.25

DECAF COFFEE

$1.25

GINGERALE

$2.00

Half and Half Tea

$2.00

water

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

3100 North State St, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

