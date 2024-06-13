Dump City Dumplings
1244 Northwest Galveston Avenue
Bend, OR 97703
Featured Items
Food Menu
Dumplings
- Pizza Dumpling
Tillamook cheddar, queso fresco, provolone, parmesan, hint of house tomato basil marinara$5.00
- Chinese Pork Dumpling
braised pork, garlic, carrot, cabbage, ginger, green onion,, cilantro, soy sesame sauce$5.00
- Pad Thai Dumpling
grilled tofu, cabbage, roasted chili peanuts, green onion, vermicelli noodles, pickled beets, pickled carrots, peanut chili soy sauce. Vegan.$5.00
- Veggie Special$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Mini Dumplings
- Mini Pork Dumplings
mini pork classic. Big flavor, small size, 3 per order$6.00
- Mini Pizza Dumplings
cheese pizza classic but mini. Comes with side of marinara. 3 per order$6.00
- Mini Pad Thai Dumplings
mini pad thai classic. Vegan. 3 per order$6.00
- Mini Jem Dumplings
Jem Superberry almond butter blend with a reduced strawberry puree$6.00
- Mini Supreme Meat Pizza
check the specials boards to see what's cooking!$6.00
Bowls
- Teriyaki Bowl
choose from grilled chicken, Lion’s Mane mushrooms, crispy pork or fried tofu. Comes with roasted red peppers, green onions, steamed broccoli over a bed of sticky rice, sprinkled with sesame seeds and a side of teriyaki sauce$11.00
- Curry Bowl
fresh ground coconut red curry, butternut squash, red peppers, sweet potato, shallots, edamame. Served with sticky rice and garnished with cilantro & sesame seeds. V GF. Add grilled mushrooms, fried tofu, teriyaki grilled chicken or braised pork for $4.$12.00
- Rice Bowl
build a bowl starting with either rice or a bed of greens$5.00
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, green onion and teriyaki sauce$8.00
- Crispy Pork Sandwich
crispy braised pork, pickled carrots, cilantro, side of warm jus$8.00
- Grilled Mushroom Sandwich
grilled lion’s mane mushroom, roasted red peppers, bang sauce, green onion. Vegan.$8.00
- Special Sandwich$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Wonton Nachos
Bites
- Popcorn Sweet n' Sour Chicken
tossed in sweet n sour sauce, garnished with sesame, cilantro and bang sauce drizzle$8.00
- Bulgogi Beef Spring Rolls
Korean style bulgogi beef, with a side of sweet n sour sauce. 4 per order.$8.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls
comes with side of sweet n sour sauce. 4 per order.$6.00
- Spicy Fried Tofu Bites
cubed, tossed in chili vinaigrette and drizzled with bang sauce, sprinkled with sesame and green onion.$5.00
Veggies
- Cucumber Salad
sichuan vinaigrette, garlic. Vegan. Gluten Free$5.00
- Garlic Green Beans
sautéed with garlic and spices, pickled shallots and green onions, sichuan spices, deglazed tamari-sesame sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.$7.00
- Steamed Broccoli
sprinkled with sesame seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free.$5.00
- Whole Edamame
sichuan vinaigrette, red pepper chili flakes. Vegan. Gluten Free$5.00
- Thai Mushroom Herb Salad
Mixed greens with fresh herbs, crispy peanuts, grilled Lion’s Mane mushrooms, comes with a side of Thai vinaigrette sauce and spices, sprinkled with toasted rice powder. Vegan. Gluten Free. - Add fried tofu, teriyaki grilled chicken, fried chicken or crispy braised pork for $4.$12.00
- Thai Herb Side Salad
greens, mint, pickled shallots, peanuts, tamari vinaigrette, toasted rice powder. Vegan. Gluten Free$4.00
- Thai Broccolini
sautéed with tamari oyster sauce, sprinkled with minced garlic, drizzled with bang sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.$9.00
Wontons
- Ginger Pork Wontons
bright ginger flavor and savory soy, rice vinegar and mirin. Perfect for snacking! 5 per order$9.00
- Lemongrass Mushroom Wontons
full flavored with rich oyster mushroom umami, shallot, ginger and lemongrass. Vegan. 3 Per order$9.00
- Crab Rangoon Wontons
real crab, sesame, cream cheese, garlic, green onion, lemongrass. 5 per order$10.00
- Bacon Jam Wonton$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tofu Bang Wonton$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wonton$9.00
Rice
Side Sauces
Add Ons
Specials
Drink Menu
Tap Beverages
N/A Bottled Beverages
- Ablis CBD$5.00
- Bottled Coca Cola$3.00
- Bottled Water - Oregon Rain$2.00
- Boylan Soda - Black Cherry$4.00
- Boylan Soda - Cream Soda$4.00
- Boylan Soda - Grape$4.00
- Boylan Soda - Orange$4.00
- Bubly - Blueberry Pomegranate$3.00
- Bubly - Lime$3.00
- Bubly - Mango$3.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Liquid Death - Grim Leafer$4.00
- Liquid Death - Rest in Peach$4.00
- RC Cola$2.00
- Simply - Apple Juice$3.00
- Simply - Lemonade$3.00
- Simply - Orange$3.00
- Yachak - Berry Blue$4.00
- Yachak - Blackberry$4.00
- Yachak - Passionfruit$4.00
- Yachak - Ultimate Mint$4.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
Cocktails
Bottled Alcohol
Liquor Shots
Retail Menu
6 Packs
Wontons Freezer Pack
Sauce Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Steamed buns, handrolled wonton dumplings and much more all globally inspired and locally sourced!
