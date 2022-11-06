Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sandwiches

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

634 Reviews

$$

1309 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Pan Seared Pork & Cabbage (6)
Organic Chicken & Napa Cabbage (6)
Steamed Roasted BBQ Pork (2)

Dumplings

$8.50
$7.50
$7.50
$7.50

$9.50

Pan-seared Pork Dumplings With Soy Ginger Glaze, MHH, Scallion, Cilantro Stems

$8.50

Pan-seared Vegetables Dumplings With Spicy Chili Peppercorn Sauce

$8.00

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Sesame Sauce, Chili Oil, Cilantro, Scallions

$7.00

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Spicy Sweet Soy, Garlic

Buns

$6.00
$5.00
$5.00
$6.00
$11.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, pickled radish

$8.00

Tofu, cucumber, cilantro

Veggie Taiwanese

$8.00

Vegetables, kewpie, siracha

Homestyle Eggs With Scallions (2)

$8.00

Spicy Sweet Soy with eggs, scallions

Double Seared Shanghainese Pork with Spicy Sweet Soy

$5.00

Vegetables & Salads

$15.00

Steamed salmon, organic greens, vegetables, cilantro

$13.00

Shredded chicken breast, organic greens, vegetables, cilantro, scallions

$12.00

Tofu, organic greens, vegetables, cilantro

$10.00
$1.75
$13.00

Soy, kewpie, sriracha

$13.00

Wraps

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, beef shank, plum sauce

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, tofu, spicy cabbage slaw

$9.00

Crispy scallion pancake, egg, greens, herbs, spicy aioli

$5.00

Rice Bowls

$18.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish

$13.00

Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions

$19.00

Steamed salmon, furikake, cucumbers, scallions

$11.00

Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, scallions

$11.00
$2.00

Salmon With Spicy Sweet Soy

$19.00

Steamed Salmon, Pickled Radish, Organic Greens

Sauteed Shredded Chicken

$17.00

White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Organic Greens

Noodles & Soups

$13.00

Lean pork, firm bean curd, bean paste, cucumber

$11.00

Minced pork, baby bok choy, noodles, spicy sesame chili oil

$11.00

Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic

$13.00

Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic

$11.00

Slippery noodles, beef, cucumber, cilantro, spicy dressing

$11.00

Greens, carrots, tomato, shiitake, vegetable broth

$13.00

Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth

$4.00

Chicken or Vegetable Broth

$5.00
$4.00
$10.00

Snacks

$6.00

Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, carrot

$11.00
$13.00

Sweet heat, cilantro, scallions

$9.00

Real crab meat, not kidding!

$4.00

Golden fried buns with condensed milk

$1.50
$11.00

Beverages

$5.00
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$2.00
$2.25
$2.25
$2.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25
$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00

Specials

$11.00
$20.00
$7.00

Red Bean Purée Donuts (2)

$4.00Out of stock

VEGAN crispy hot donuts with red bean filling.

Frozen Dumplings

$13.00
$13.00
$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Buns

$10.00

Retail Sauces

$7.00
$7.00
$6.00
$6.00
$8.00
$10.00
$30.00

Vegan Menu

$6.00
$5.00
$13.00
$9.00
$15.00
$10.00
$5.00
$6.00

Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, carrot

$12.00
$12.00

Soy, kewpie, sriracha

$10.00

Tofu, organic greens, vegetables, cilantro

$8.00
$8.00

Crispy scallion pancake, tofu, spicy cabbage slaw

$5.00
$11.00

Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions

$11.00

Utensils

Fork Chopstick

Chopsticks

Forks

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
