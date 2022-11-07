Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

186 Reviews

$$

73 Ames St

Cambridge, MA 02142

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage (6)
BBQ Pork (2)
Farm Raised Chicken Katsu

Dumplings

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage (6)

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage (6)

$8.50
Steamed Pork & Chive (6)

Steamed Pork & Chive (6)

$7.50
Organic Chicken and Napa Cabbage (6)

Organic Chicken and Napa Cabbage (6)

$7.50
Mixed Vegetable (6)

Mixed Vegetable (6)

$7.50

Pan-seared Pork Dumplings With Soy Ginger Glaze

$9.50

Pan-seared Pork Dumplings With Soy Ginger Glaze, MHH, Scallion, Cilantro Stems

Pan-seared Vegetable Dumplings With Spicy Chili Peppercorn Sauce

$8.50

Pan-seared Vegetable Dumplings With Spicy Chili Peppercorn Sauce

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Sesame Sauce

$8.00

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Sesame Sauce, Chili Oil, Cilantro, Scallions

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Spicy Sweet Soy

$7.00

Petit Chicken Dumplings With Spicy Sweet Soy, Garlic

Buns

Beef Bun (2)

Beef Bun (2)

$6.00
BBQ Pork (2)

BBQ Pork (2)

$5.00
Pan-Seared Shanghainese Pork (2)

Pan-Seared Shanghainese Pork (2)

$5.00
Steamed Vegetable (2)

Steamed Vegetable (2)

$6.00
Farm Raised Chicken Cutlet (2)

Farm Raised Chicken Cutlet (2)

$11.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, pickled radish

Organic Tofu (2)

Organic Tofu (2)

$8.00

Tofu, cucumber, cilantro

The Deluxe Chicken Bun (2)

The Deluxe Chicken Bun (2)

$12.00

Veggie Taiwanese Buns (2)

$8.00

Vegetables, Kewpie, Siracha

Homestyle Eggs With Scallions (2)

$8.00

Spicy Sweet Soy With Eggs, Scallions

Double Seared Shanghainese Pork With Spicy Sweet Soy

$5.00

Vegetables

All vegetable dishes come gluten free!
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Soy, kewpie, sriracha

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Wraps

Coco's Roll-Up

Coco's Roll-Up

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, beef shank, plum sauce

Vegetarian Tofu Roll-Up

Vegetarian Tofu Roll-Up

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, tofu, spicy cabbage slaw

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$5.00

Rice Bowls

Farm Raised Chicken Katsu

Farm Raised Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish

Organic Tofu Rice Bowl

Organic Tofu Rice Bowl

$13.00

Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.00

Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, scallions

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Sauteed Shredded Chicken

$17.00

White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Organic Greens

Noodles & Soup

Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce over Noodles

Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce over Noodles

$13.00

Lean pork, firm bean curd, bean paste, cucumber

Dan Dan Mien

Dan Dan Mien

$11.00

Minced pork, baby bok choy, noodles, spicy sesame chili oil

Scallion Lo Mein

Scallion Lo Mein

$11.00

Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic

Spicy Chili Lo Mein

Spicy Chili Lo Mein

$13.00

Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic

Noodles, Beef and Cilantro

Noodles, Beef and Cilantro

$11.00

Slippery noodles, beef, cucumber, cilantro, spicy dressing

Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup

Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup

$13.00

Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth

Vegetable Noodle Soup

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$11.00

Greens, carrots, tomato, shiitake, vegetable broth

Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup

Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.00

Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth

Plain Noodles On Side

Plain Noodles On Side

$4.00
Side of Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce

Side of Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce

$10.00

Chicken or Vegetable Broth

$5.00

Lo Mein With Mustard Greens

$14.00

Fresh Egg Noodles, House Sauce, Scallions, Chicken

Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth

Snacks

Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, carrot

Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet

Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Sweet heat, cilantro, scallions

Luxe Crabrangoons (3)

Luxe Crabrangoons (3)

$9.00

Real crab meat, not kidding!

DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Donuts (3)

DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Donuts (3)

$4.00

Golden fried buns with condensed milk

Plain Katsu Breast

Plain Katsu Breast

$11.00
Tea Egg

Tea Egg

$1.50

Vegan Menu

Mixed Vegetable Dumplings (6)

Mixed Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$7.50
Steamed Vegetable Buns (2)

Steamed Vegetable Buns (2)

$5.00
Scallion Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies (Vegan)

Scallion Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies (Vegan)

$13.00

Fresh white noodles, vegan house sauce, vegetables, fresh garlic

Dan Dan Mien, No Pork, Add Tofu

Dan Dan Mien, No Pork, Add Tofu

$11.00

Firm tofu, baby bok choy, noodles, spicy sesame chili oil

Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, carrot

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$13.00
Crispy Brussels, No Mayo

Crispy Brussels, No Mayo

$13.00

Soy, sriracha

Vegetarian Tofu Roll-Up, No Mayo

Vegetarian Tofu Roll-Up, No Mayo

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, tofu, spicy cabbage slaw

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$5.00
Organic Tofu Rice Bowl

Organic Tofu Rice Bowl

$13.00

Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00

Spicy Chili Lo Mein With White Noodles and Veggie (Vegan)

$13.00

Specials

VEGAN crispy hot donuts with red bean filling.

Red Bean Purée Donuts (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Beverages

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Lychee Juice

Lychee Juice

$2.00
Lemon Spindrift

Lemon Spindrift

$2.25
Grapefruit Spindrift

Grapefruit Spindrift

$2.25
Lime Spindrift

Lime Spindrift

$2.25

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.25

Bubble Tea 珍珠奶茶

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Extra Sauce

Sichuan Sauce

Sichuan Sauce

$1.00
Ginger Soy

Ginger Soy

$1.00
Duck Sauce

Duck Sauce

$1.00
Tonkatsu Sauce

Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00
Siracha

Siracha

$1.00
Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00
Chili Sauce

Chili Sauce

$1.00
Vinegar

Vinegar

$1.00

Frozen Dumplings

Frozen Pork & Chive Dumplings

Frozen Pork & Chive Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings

Frozen Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Vegetable Dumplings

Frozen Vegetable Dumplings

$13.00

Frozen Buns

Frozen BBQ Buns

Frozen BBQ Buns

$10.00

Retail Sauce

8 oz Slow-Cooked Sweet Soy

8 oz Slow-Cooked Sweet Soy

$7.00
8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil

8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil

$7.00
8 oz House Ginger Soy Sauce

8 oz House Ginger Soy Sauce

$6.00
8 oz House Duck Sauce

8 oz House Duck Sauce

$6.00
Spicy Sweet Soy Sauce

Spicy Sweet Soy Sauce

$9.00
Classic Set

Classic Set

$10.00
Supreme 5 Pack Set

Supreme 5 Pack Set

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Dumplings, buns, noodles and rice bowls in a modern setting.

73 Ames St, Cambridge, MA 02142

