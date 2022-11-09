Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Dumpling Daughter

389 Reviews

$$

37 Center St

Weston, MA 02493

Popular Items

Pan Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings
Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings
Organic Chicken Cutlet Buns

Utensils

The Works

Chinese white noodles with sesame sauce and Grandma’s meat sauce, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and a drizzle of our house chili oil. We don’t call it the WORKS for nothing!
The Works

$14.00

Chinese white noodles with sesame sauce and Grandma’s meat sauce, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and a drizzle of our house chili oil. We don’t call it the WORKS for nothing!

Dumplings

Pan Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings

$8.50
Steamed Pork & Chive Dumplings

$7.50

Steamed only!

Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings

$7.50
Sichuan Dumplings

$7.50
Vegetable Dumplings

$7.50
Shrimp Dumplings

$7.50

Buns

Steamed Beef & Minced Onion Buns

$8.00
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns

$7.00
Pan-Seared Shanghainese Pork Buns

$7.00
Braised Pork Belly Buns

$11.00
Organic Chicken Cutlet Buns

$11.00
5 Spice Tofu Buns

$8.00
Veggie Taiwanese Bun

$8.00

Vegetables

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00
Eggplant with Yu Hsiang Garlic Sauce

$13.00
Baby Bok Choy

$13.00
String Beans

$13.00

Salads

Sally Ling's Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Captain Marden's Salmon Salad

$16.00
Farm Raised Chicken Salad

$15.00
5 Spice Tofu Salad

$12.00
Assorted Vegetable Salad

$11.00
Extra Dressing

$2.25

Soups

Sally Ling's Wonton Soup

$7.00
Baby Bok Choy and Tofu Soup

$5.00
Plain Broth

$4.00
Guilt Free Chicken Soup

$8.00
Egg Drop Tomato Soup

$7.00
Miso Soup

$5.00
Crispy Noodle

$0.75

Wraps

Minced Chicken w/ Lettuce

$19.00
Tofu Roll Up

$10.00
Coco's Roll Up

$10.00
Moo Shu Wrap

$13.00
Extra Pancake

$0.75
Extra Lettuce

$2.00
Pork Sung Roll Up

$11.00

Rice Bowls

Chicken Breast Bowl

$18.00
Chicken Katsu Bowl

$18.00
Captain Marden's Salmon Bowl

$23.00
Soy Simmered Beef Bowl

$22.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00
White Rice

$2.00
Fried Rice

$11.00
Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl

$14.00
Pan-Seared Salmon Filet

$17.00

Noodles

Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce Over Spaghetti

$13.00
Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup

$13.00
Dan Dan Mien

$11.00
Three Day Pork Ramen

$13.00
Vegetable Ramen

$11.00
Organic Chicken Ramen

$13.00
Butter Miso Noodles

$10.00
Scallion Lo Mein

$11.00
Glass Noodles with Beef and Cilantro

$11.00
Noodles with soup

$10.00
Plain Ramen on the side

$5.00
Side of Meat Sauce

$9.00

Snacks

Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00
Chicken Wings

$10.00
Scallion Pancake

$5.00
Plain Katsu Breast

$12.00
Tea Egg

$2.00
Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Wings

$11.00
Crabrangoons

$9.00
Sesame Wontons

$8.00
Dumpling Daughter Donuts

$4.00
Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Beverages

Bubble Tea

$5.00
Black tea

$3.00
Chrysanthemum

$3.00
Green Tea

$3.00
IBC Root Beer

$2.25
Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Coke (Mexican)

$3.50
Sprite

$1.75
San Pellegrino Pomegranate Soda

$2.25Out of stock
San Pellegrino Grapefruit Soda

$2.25
Orange Pelligrino

$2.25
San Pellegrino

$2.50
Fiji Water

$2.50
Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock
Lychee Juice

$2.00
Chinese Yellow Soda

$2.00
Spindrift Sparkling Raspberry Lime Water

$2.25
Spindrift Sparkling Grapefruit Water

$2.25
Spindrift Lemon

$2.25Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Sichuan Sauce

$2.25
Ginger Soy

$2.25
Duck Sauce

$2.00
Hoisin Sauce

$2.00
Tonkatsu Sauce

$2.00
Mayo

$2.00
Siracha

$2.00
Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$2.00
Chili sauce

$2.00

Specials

The Deluxe Chicken Bun

$11.00
Grand Marnier Shrimp

$25.00
Shrimp Ginger Scallions

$25.00
Kimchi

$5.00
Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00
Kimchi Fried RICE

$13.00
Chicken with Broccoli

$18.00
Chicken Kimchi Bun

$13.00
Sauteed Broccoli Floret

$12.00
Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$14.00
Spicy Salmon Rice

$19.00
Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

Frozen Dumplings

18 Pieces per bag
Frozen Pork and Cabbage Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Pork and Chive Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Vegetable Dumplings

$13.00
Frozen Shrimp Dumplings

$13.00

Frozen Buns (6 Pieces)

Frozen BBQ Pork Buns

$10.00
Frozen Beef Buns

$10.00
Frozen Pork and Cabbage Buns

$10.00Out of stock

Retail Sauce

8 oz Slow-Cooked Sweet Soy Sauce

$7.00
8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil

$7.00
8 oz House Ginger Soy Sauce

$6.00
8 oz House Duck Sauce

$6.00
Spicy Sweet Soy Sauce

$8.00
Classic Set

$10.00
Supreme 5 Pack Set

$30.00

Vegan Menu

Mixed Vegetable Dumplings

$7.50
Scallion Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies

$14.00
Dan Dan Mien, No Pork, Add Tofu

$11.00
Vegetable Ramen with White Noodles

$11.00
Baby Bok Choy and Tofu Soup

$5.00
Miso Soup

$5.00
Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$13.00
Sautéed American Broccoli

$13.00
Baby Bok Choy with Fresh Garlic

$13.00
Brussels Sprouts, No Mayo

$13.00
Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Mixed Greens with Tofu (miso ginger dressing)

$12.00
Assorted Vegetable Salad (miso ginger dressing)

$11.00
Tofu Roll-up, No Mayo

$10.00
Scallion Pancake

$5.00
Moo Shu Wrap, No egg

$13.00
Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl

$14.00
Veggie Mushroom Fried Rice, No Egg

$14.00
String Beans

$13.00Out of stock
Kimchi

$6.00
Kimchi Fried Rice, No Egg At All

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Chinese Homestyle Fare Genuine and clean Chinese dishes prepared to please palates of all ages. Fresh specials offered on the weekends. Guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine (BYOB no corkage $).

37 Center St, Weston, MA 02493

Directions

Dumpling Daughter image
Dumpling Daughter image
Dumpling Daughter image

