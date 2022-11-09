Chinese
Dumpling Daughter
389 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Chinese Homestyle Fare Genuine and clean Chinese dishes prepared to please palates of all ages. Fresh specials offered on the weekends. Guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine (BYOB no corkage $).
Location
37 Center St, Weston, MA 02493
Gallery