Dumpling Den Fort Lee
249 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Soups/Congee
Appetizers
- Beef Skewers (3 Pcs)$9.00
- Cheese Wonton (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Chicken Egg Dumplings with Garlic Sauce$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Skewers (3 Pcs)$8.00
- Fried Garlic Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$12.00
- Fried Wonton (Pork & Shrimp) (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Hong Kong Style Cheung Fun
Served with scallion, sesame seeds, and house sauce (soy sauce, hoisin sauce, peanut butter sauce)$7.00
- Pork Egg Dumplings with Garlic Sauce$9.00
- Scallion Beef Pancake$12.00
- Scallion Pancake$6.00
- Shanghai Vegan Egg Rolls (3 Pcs)$6.00
- Shredded Beef with Scallion Pancake (4 Pcs)$12.00
- Shredded Turnip Pastries (4 Pcs)$8.00
- Shrimp Balls (4 Pcs)$9.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls (5 Pcs)$8.00
- Spicy Wonton (Pork & Shrimp) (6 Pcs)
Wonton Made with Pork and Shrimp, Steam and Pan Seared with Mild Spicy Garlic Sauce$8.00
Cold Dishes/Appetizers
Fried Rice/Lo Mein/Rice Cake
- Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein$11.00
- Fried Rice$12.00
- Lo Mein$12.00
- Beef Fried Rice or Lo Mein$14.00
- Yangzhou Fried Rice$15.00
- House Special Fried Rice
Roast pork, chicken & shrimp$15.00
- Rice Cake$13.00
- Seafood Rice Cake$16.00
- Stir-Fried Ho Fun$15.00
- Pan-Fried Noodles$15.00
- Seafood Pan-Fried Noodles$16.00
Noodle Soups/Rice Plates
- Braised Pork Belly Rice$13.00
- Braised Beef Rice$13.00
- General Tso's Chicken Rice$13.00
- Sesame Chicken Rice$13.00
- Shredded Beef & Chili Pepper Rice$13.00
- Roast Pork Rice$13.00
- Ma Po Tofu Rice$12.00
- Veggie Rice$11.00
- House Steamed Chicken Rice$14.00
- Simmered Abalone with Rice$18.00
- Veggie Noodle Soup$11.00
- Veggie Noodle Soup (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp)$13.00
- Wonton Noodle Soup$12.00
- Braised Lion's Head Noodle Soup$13.00
- Braised Pork Belly Noodle Soup$13.00
- Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
- Shredded Beef & Pepper Noodle Soup$15.00
- Five Flavor Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
- Simmered Abalone Noodles$18.00
- Shanghai Pork Vegetable Wonton Soup (8 Pcs)$10.00
- Mini Pork Wonton Soup (12 Pcs)$9.00
- Dan Dan Noodles$9.00
- Scallion Noodles$9.00
- Cold Noodle with Shredded Chicken$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Rice$1.00
Entree
- 1/2 Golden Crispy Duck$21.00
- 1/2 Steamed Chicken$19.00
- Braised Beef$17.00
- Braised Fish Fillet with Napa Cabbage & Roasted Pepper$20.00
- Braised Pork$17.00
- Egg Dumpling with Vermicelli Soup$20.00
- Farmhouse Fried Pork Belly$18.00
- General Tso's Chicken$15.00
- Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
- Kung Pao Pork$15.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp$15.00
- Lion's Head (Meat Balls)$17.00
- Mapo Tofu$14.00
- Mixed Vegetables$14.00
- Orange Beef$21.00
- Salt & Pepper Chicken$17.00
- Salt & Pepper Fish$20.00
- Salt & Pepper Pork$17.00
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$20.00
- Salt & Pepper Squid$20.00
- Sautéed Baby Chinese Broccoli$14.00
- Sautéed Eggplant Garlic Sauce$14.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$19.00
- Sautéed Snow Pea Leaves (Seasonal)$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sautéed String Beans$14.00
- Sesame Chicken$15.00
- Shanghai Bok Choy$14.00
- Shanghai Style Braised Pork Belly with Egg$16.00
- Shredded Beef with Spicy Green Chili Pepper$19.00
- Side Order Fried Rice Only$2.00
- Stir-Fried Beef with Broccoli$17.00
- Stir-Fried Chicken with Broccoli$15.00
- Stir-Fried Fish$19.00
- Stir-Fried Shrimp$19.00
- Stir-Fried Shrimp with Broccoli$15.00
- Stir-Fried Squid$19.00
Desserts
Dumplings & Buns
Dumplings
- Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$11.00
- Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Kimchi & Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$10.00
- Pork & Shrimp Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Soup Dumpling Sampler (4 Pcs)
Pork, Crab & Pork, Chicken, Veg Soup Dumplings$8.00
- Deluxe Soup Dumplings Sampler (6 Pcs)$12.00
- Pork Chive Dumplings (6 Pc)$8.00
- Dumpling Sampler(8 Pcs)
2 house, 2 chicken, 2 kimchi, 2 veg$11.00
- House Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Veggie Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Kimchi Pork Dumplings (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Chicken Dumplings (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow) (6 Pcs)$10.00
- Chinese Cabbage & Pork Dumplings$9.00
- Sticky Rice Bacon Shumai (3 Pcs)$6.00
- Pork & Shrimp Shumai (4 Pcs)$9.00
- Beef Dumplings$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Buns
Lunch Special(Online)
Lunch Special Combos
- L-General Tso's Chicken*$13.00
- L-Sesame Chicken*$13.00
- L- Garlic Eggplant$13.00
- L-Braised Beef$13.00
- L-Braised Pork$13.00
- L-Ma Po Tofu$13.00
- L-House Steamed Chicken$13.00
- L-Broccoli (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp)$13.00
- L-Mixed Vegetables$13.00
- L-Mixed Veg (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp)$13.00
- L-Kung Pao (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp$13.00
- L-Mixed Dumplings (8 Pcs)$13.00
- L-Mixed Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$13.00
Party Tray
Tray
- Appetizers Tray 25Pcs (Serves 5)
25 pieces$50.00
- Dumpling Tray 30 Pcs (Serves 5)
30 pieces$45.00
- Soup Dumpling Tray 30Pcs (Serves 5)
30 pieces$45.00
- Mini Bao Tray 10Pcs (Serves 5)
10 pieces$30.00
- Fried Rice Tray (Serves 5)$50.00
- Lo Mein Tray (Serves 5)$50.00
- Entrées Tray (Serves 5)$70.00
- Vegetables Tray (Serves 5)$55.00
- Desserts Tray 20Pcs (Serves 5)
25 pieces$25.00
- Appetizers (Hot and Cold)$40.00
- Noodle Tray$40.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Dumpling Den! We are located in the Fort Lee neighborhood of New Jersey at 249 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. We have had the pleasure of serving our community delicious food for many years and we hope to see you all again soon.
Location
249 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.