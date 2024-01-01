Dumpling Kitchen Noe valley 3913 24th St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
544 Castro St., San Francisco, CA 94114
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dumpling Kitchen Castro - 544 Castro St.
No Reviews
544 Castro Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurant