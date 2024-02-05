- Home
Dumpling Kitchen Express 3295 Castro Valley Boulevard
No reviews yet
3295 Castro Valley Boulevard
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Full Menu
Specialty Dumplings & Dim Sum
- A01. Pork Soup Dumplings$3.95+Out of stock
- A02. Sticky Rice w/ Chicken & Chinese Sausage$3.95+
- A03. Pork & Napa Cabbage Dumplings$3.95
- A04. Vegetarian Dumplings$3.95
- A05. Sticky Rice Shumai$3.95
- A06. Shrimp and Pork Shumai$3.95
- A07. Shrimp Har Gow$3.95
- Vegetarian Gow$3.95+Out of stock
- A08. Pork and Green Onion Baos$3.95+
- A09. BBQ Pork Baos$3.95
- A10. Vegetarian Baos$4.95
- A11. Chicken & Shiitake Baos$3.95
- A12. Salted Egg Custard Baos$3.95
- A13. Red Bean Baos$3.95+
- A14. Chinese Pork Belly Burger$6.95Out of stock
- A15. Baked Portuguese-Style Egg Tart$3.95+
- Spring Rolls (2 pcs)$3.00
- Sesame Balls (3 pcs)$3.00
- Fried Wonton$3.95+
- Bread Stick$1.75
- Sesame Biscuit$1.95
Appetizer & Soup & Noodle
Chef Specials (20-30 wait time)
20 - 30 minutes wait time
- E1. Mongolian Beef$13.20
- E2. Broccoli Beef$12.80
- E3. Broccoli Chicken$12.80
- E4. Mapo Tofu$11.80
- E5. General Chicken$13.20
- E6. Kung Pao Chicken$13.20
- E7. Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.20
- E8. Dry-Braised String Beans$12.80
- E9. Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$11.80
- E10. Sweet & Spicy Tofu$12.80
- E11. Salt and Pepper Tofu$12.80
- E12. Stir-Fried Mix Vegetables$13.20
- E13. Lemon Chicken$13.20
- E14. Sichuan Spicy Chicken$16.80
- E15. Honey Walnut Prawn$15.80
- E16. Black Pepper Beef Fillet$14.80