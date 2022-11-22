Main picView gallery

Dumpling N' Dips 5 St. Marks Place

review star

No reviews yet

5 St. Marks Place

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DUMPLINGS

Mushroom Taro Dumplings

$5.95

Chive Dumplings

$5.95

Pork Dumplings

$5.95

Chicken Dumplings

$5.95

Pork Seaweed

$5.95

Octopus Dumplings

$6.95

Shrimp Dumplings

$6.95

Green Curry Dumplings

$6.95

Basil Dumplings

$6.95

Black Kraken

$8.00

Sweet Pumpkin

$5.95

Salmon Dumpling

$6.95

NOODLES

Taro Noodles

$11.95

Chive Noodles

$11.95

Pork Noodles

$11.95

Chicken Noodles

$11.95

Pork Seaweed Noodles

$11.95

Octopus Noodles

$12.95

Salmon Noodles

$12.95

Shrimp Dumplings Noodles

$12.95

Chicken Green Curry Noodles

$12.95

Pork Basil Noodles

$12.95

Kraken Noodle

$15.00

Pumpkin Noodle

$11.95

CRISPY

Shrimp Stick

$7.95

Kimchi Fried

$7.95

SIDES

Kimchi

$2.00

Pickle Radish

$2.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Vegetable Soup

$2.00

Kale Noodles

$5.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Kale Noodle ( uncooked )

$4.00

SAUCE

Spicy Chili Oil

Spicy Mala

Spicy lime Sauce

Sweet Soy Sauce

Sweet Ginger Sauce

Sweet Chilli Sauce

Spicy Mayo

No Sauce

Frozen Dumplings

12 frozen Mushroom Taro Dumplings

$12.00

12 Frozen Chive Dumplings

$12.00

12 frozen Pork Dumplings

$12.00

12 Frozen Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

12 Frozen Pork Seaweed

$12.00

12 Frozen Octupus Dumplings

$14.00

12 Frozen Salmon Dumplings

$14.00

12 Frozen Shrimp Dumplings

$14.00

12 Frozen Chicken Green Curry Dumplings

$14.00

12 Frozen Pork Basil Dumplings

$14.00

Party Platters

Party Platters

$16.95

Hot Drink

Black Tea

$3.00

Mixed Fruit Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00

Oolong Osmanthus Tea

$3.00

Roasted Rice Green Tea

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Vita Coco

$3.00

Sunkist

$2.00

7 UP

$2.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$3.00

T-Shrits

QR Code

QR Code

$20.00
No Dumping

No Dumping

$20.00
Eat Good Feel Good

Eat Good Feel Good

$20.00
Relationship

Relationship

$20.00

Tote Bags

Black Tote Bag

$20.00

White Tote Bag

$20.00

Sauces

Spicy Chili Oil Jar

$5.95

Catering

Mushroom Taro Catering

$39.00

Chive Catering

$39.00

Pork Catering

$39.00

Chicken Catering

$39.00

Pork Seaweed

$39.00

Octopus Catering

$49.00

Salmon Catering

$49.00

Shrimp Catering

$49.00

Chicken Green Curry Catering

$49.00

Spicy Pork Basil Catering

$49.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston