Dumpling Queen

424 East 4th Street

Reno, NV 89512

Dumplings

5 Count Dumplings

$7.00

10 Count Dumplings

$13.00

Snacks

Spicy Peanuts

$3.00

Ice Cream

Black Sesame

$5.00

Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

Rotating Flavor

$5.00

N/A

Ochi Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea Sweetened

$1.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc Can

$8.00

Sparkling Rose Can

$8.00

Beer

Tsingtao

$3.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Orion

$5.00

Kyoto White Yuzu

$7.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$9.00

Sake

Maki Sake

$6.00

Mio Sparkling Sake

$12.00

Nama Genshu Honjozo

$7.00

Soto Sake Junmai

$6.00

Snow Maiden Junmai

$6.00

Kukusui Sake Mango Nigori

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

424 East 4th Street, Reno, NV 89512

Directions

