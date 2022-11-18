Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dumpling Time 11 Division Street

No reviews yet

11 Division Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Quick Bites

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

$7.00

Pickled Lotus with Carrots and Fresno Chilies. Cannot be modified.

Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

$7.00

Pickled cucumbers and Fresno Chilies. Cannot be modified.

Wakame Seaweed Salad

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad with Sesame Seed. Cannot be modified.

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$7.00

Wood Ear Mushrooms marinated in Chili Vinaigrette with Cilantro. Spicy. Cannot be modified.

Sesame Jellyfish Salad

Sesame Jellyfish Salad

$9.50

Jellyfish marinated in a Chili Vinaigrette with Cilantro. Spicy. Cannot be modified.

Seafood

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$11.50

Youtiao (Chinese Donut) stuffed with a savory Shrimp mince. Served with house made Spicy Mayo.

Shrimp Balls

Shrimp Balls

$9.50

Crispy and crunchy balls of minced Shrimp. (3)

Bao

Steamed Pork Bao

Steamed Pork Bao

$8.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with savory Pork, Green Onion, Cabbage, and topped with Sesame Seeds. Cannot be modified.

Steamed BBQ Pork Bao

Steamed BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with sweet and savory Char-Siu roasted Pork Belly. Cannot be modified.

Seared Pork Bao

Seared Pork Bao

$8.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with savory Pork, Green Onion, Cabbage, and topped with Sesame Seeds. Pan-Seared for a chewy texture. Cannot be modified.

Seared BBQ Pork Bao

Seared BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with sweet and savory Char-Siu roasted Pork Belly. Pan-Seared for a chewy texture. Cannot be modified.

Seared Chicken Bao

Seared Chicken Bao

$8.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with savory Chicken, Green Onion, and Mushrooms. Pan-Seared for a chewy texture. Cannot be modified.

Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.00

Shrimp and Pork open-face dumpling topped with fish roe. Cannot be modified.

Mala Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

Mala Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.50

Shrimp and Pork open-face dumpling, seasoned with Mala (Sichuan Pepper), and topped with fish roe. Cannot be modified.

Maine Lobster Siu Mai

Maine Lobster Siu Mai

$17.00

Lobster open-face dumpling with Chives, Butter, and White Truffle Oil. Cannot be modified.

Xi'An Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$10.50

Boiled dumpling filled with Local Greens, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, and Egg mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and Cilantro Oil.

Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$11.00

Boiled dumpling filled with Pork, Cabbage, and Green Onion mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and Cilantro Oil. Served with Xi'An Dipping Sauce.

Chili Pork Dumpling

Chili Pork Dumpling

$11.00

Boiled dumpling filled with Pork, Cabbage, and Green Onion mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and a tingly Sichuan Chili sauce.

Lamb Dumpling

Lamb Dumpling

$12.50

Boiled dumpling filled with Lamb, Chinese 5 Spice, Cabbage, and Lettuce mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and Cilantro Oil. Served with Xi'An Dipping Sauce.

Veggies

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Warm Edamame seasoned with salt and Sichuan Pepper.

Asian Green Salad

Asian Green Salad

$9.00

Local Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, and Tomato topped with Sesame Seeds, Won Ton Strips, and a Ginger Soy Vinaigrette.

Garlicky Green Beans

Garlicky Green Beans

$10.50

Green Beans stir-fried with Garlic in a savory Soy sauce.

Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

$8.00

Crispy soft Tofu served with a sweet Chili Sauce.

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with lettuce, carrots, and green onion. Served with a sweet Chili sauce.

Sauteed & Gingered Snap Peas

Sauteed & Gingered Snap Peas

$9.50

Snap Peas sauteed with Ginger and Sesame Seeds.

Noodles

Gan Ban Noodles

Gan Ban Noodles

$10.50

Wheat noodles in a savory sauce with Tomato, Egg, Zucchini, Mushroom, and topped with Peanuts.

Beijing Noodles

Beijing Noodles

$10.50

Wheat Noodles topped with Pork, Soybean, Garlic, Ginger mince, topped with Green Onion.

Plain Noodles

$7.50

Plain wheat noodles. No Toppings.

Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings)

Pork XLB

Pork XLB

$10.50

Pork Belly, Shao-Sing Wine Soup wrapped in a delicate dumpling skin.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$11.50

Pork Belly, Coconut Milk Tom Yum Soup wrapped in a delicate Beet skin.

Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp dumpling served with a Cilantro Garlic sauce.

Cilantro Har Gow

Cilantro Har Gow

$9.00

Steamed dumpling filled with minced Shrimp and Cilantro served with a Cilantro Garlic sauce.

Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$10.50

Pan-crisped dumpling with Pork, Green Onion, Ginger, and Cilantro.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.50

Pan-crisped dumpling filled with Chicken, Mushroom, Green Onion, and Cilantro.

Seafood Gyoza

Seafood Gyoza

$15.00

Pan-crisped dumpling filled with Crab, Scallop, and Shrimp wrapped in a Spinach skin and served with Chili-Butter.

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$16.50

Pan-crisped dumpling filled with Wagyu Beef, Cabbage, Ginger, Black Truffle, and Shiitake.

Sweet Bao & Dessert

Green Tea & Milk Bun

Green Tea & Milk Bun

$8.50
Beet & Taro Bun

Beet & Taro Bun

$8.50
Egg Yolk Bun

Egg Yolk Bun

$8.50
Trio of Buns

Trio of Buns

$8.50
Mango Pudding

Mango Pudding

$5.50
Sesame Balls

Sesame Balls

$7.50

Retail/ To-Go Options

Chili Oil Jar

$8.00

Sumofish T-Shirt- Small

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt-Medium

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt-Large

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt- X-Large

$25.00

Utensils

Sauces To-Go

Vinegar

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Chili Butter

$0.50

Chili Oil

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Xian Sauce

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
Fiji Still Water

Fiji Still Water

$5.00
Lemon Ginger Kombucha

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$6.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50
Ito Green Tea

Ito Green Tea

$4.50
Ito Jasmine Green Tea

Ito Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50
Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$3.50

Wine & Sparkling

Brut Rosé, Gustave Lorentz GL

$13.00
Prosecco, Da Luca, Treviso, Italy BTL

Prosecco, Da Luca, Treviso, Italy BTL

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Liwa, Dry Creek Valley GL

$13.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Liwa, Dry Creek Valley BTL

Sauvignon Blanc, Liwa, Dry Creek Valley BTL

$50.00

Private Property, Chardonnay, Monterey County GL

$15.00
Private Property, Chardonnay, Monterey County BTL

Private Property, Chardonnay, Monterey County BTL

$59.00

Una Lou Scribe, Rosé, Sonoma GL

$14.00
Una Lou Scribe, Rosé, Sonoma BTL

Una Lou Scribe, Rosé, Sonoma BTL

$55.00

Lucas & Lewellen GL

$16.00
Lucas & Lewellen, Red Blend, BTL

Lucas & Lewellen, Red Blend, BTL

$63.00

Sake & Cocktails

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

$21.00

Momokawa Organic Nigori 300ml

$23.00
Manga Bottle 720ml

Manga Bottle 720ml

$63.00
Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

$29.00Out of stock
Bushido Sake Can

Bushido Sake Can

$11.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$76.00
Kasumi Tsuri Kimoto Hyogo 1.8L

Kasumi Tsuri Kimoto Hyogo 1.8L

$100.00

Beer

Tsing Tao

Tsing Tao

$8.00Out of stock
Sapporo

Sapporo

$8.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$8.00
