Dumpling Time Express 55 Division Street

review star

No reviews yet

55 Division Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Quick Bites

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

$7.00
Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

$7.00
Wakame Seaweed Salad

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$7.00
Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$7.00
Sesame Jellyfish Salad

Sesame Jellyfish Salad

$9.50
Onion Cake

Onion Cake

$7.50

Meat & Seafood

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$11.50

Bao

Pork Bao

Pork Bao

$8.50
BBQ Pork Bao

BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50
Seared Pork Bao

Seared Pork Bao

$8.50
Seared BBQ Pork Bao

Seared BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50

Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.00
Mala Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

Mala Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.50

Xi'An Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$10.50
Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$11.00
Chili Pork Dumpling

Chili Pork Dumpling

$11.00
Lamb Dumpling

Lamb Dumpling

$12.50
Chicken & Corn Dumpling

Chicken & Corn Dumpling

$10.00

Veggies

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00
Asian Green Salad

Asian Green Salad

$9.00
Garlicky Green Beans

Garlicky Green Beans

$10.50
Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

$8.00
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Xiao Long Bao

Pork XLB

Pork XLB

$10.00
Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$11.00

Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

$9.00
Cilantro Har Gow

Cilantro Har Gow

$9.00

Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$10.50
Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.50
Seafood Gyoza

Seafood Gyoza

$15.00

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$16.50

Noodles

Beijing Noodles

Beijing Noodles

$10.50
Gan Ban Noodles

Gan Ban Noodles

$10.50
Veggie Garlic Noodles

Veggie Garlic Noodles

$10.50
Niku Udon

Niku Udon

$14.00

Plain udon

$8.00

Plain Noodle

$7.00

Rice

Niku Fried Rice

Niku Fried Rice

$10.50
Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$10.50
BBQ Pork Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$10.50

Sweet Bao & Dessert

Green Tea & Milk Bun

Green Tea & Milk Bun

$8.50
Beet & Taro Bun

Beet & Taro Bun

$8.50
Egg Yolk Bun

Egg Yolk Bun

$8.50
Trio of Buns

Trio of Buns

$8.50

ToGo

Bag

$0.25

Non-Alcoholic

Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
Fiji Still Water

Fiji Still Water

$5.00
Lemon Ginger Kombucha

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$6.50
Ito Green Tea

Ito Green Tea

$5.00
Ito Jasmine Green Tea

Ito Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Wine & Sparkling

Sans Sauvignon Blanc

Sans Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00Out of stock
Obsession Rose

Obsession Rose

$14.00
Obsession Red Blend

Obsession Red Blend

$14.00
Obsession Symphony White Wine

Obsession Symphony White Wine

$14.00
Calicraft Passionfruit Orange Guava

Calicraft Passionfruit Orange Guava

$10.00
Calicraft Rasberry Lemon

Calicraft Rasberry Lemon

$10.00Out of stock

Calicraft Pomegranate Blueberry

$10.00
Calicraft Pineapple Mango

Calicraft Pineapple Mango

$10.00Out of stock

Truly Passion Fruit

$10.00

Truly Watermelon Breeze

$10.00

Truly Pineapple

$10.00

Truly Mango

$10.00

Sake

Bushido Sake Can

Bushido Sake Can

$11.00
Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

$21.00
Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori BTL

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori BTL

$25.00
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo 55

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo 55

$32.00
Manga BTL

Manga BTL

$63.00

Beer

Tsing Tao

Tsing Tao

$8.00
Sapporo

Sapporo

$8.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$8.00

CaliCraft Tiki Time

$6.00

Cocktails

Tropical Tiki Run Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Lime Vodka Soda

$12.00Out of stock

Whiskey Mule

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Division Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

