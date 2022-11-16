Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Dumpling Haus

184 Reviews

$

2313 Edwards St#180

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings
Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)
Vegan Dumplings

Dumplings

No Utensils

No Utensils

Sea Turtle not included.

Love Our People T Shirt

Love Our People T Shirt

$25.00+

“Love our People like you love our Food” triblend shirt in Desert Pink or Forest Green. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Asian Americans Advancing Justice, whose mission is to advance the civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with pork, napa cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with chicken, napa cabbage, corn, and shiitake mushrooms

Vegan Dumplings

Vegan Dumplings

$8.00

Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with a variety of vegetables, woodear mushrooms, and vermicelli

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$8.00

Your choice of dumplings in housemade chicken broth topped with green onions, bok choy not included

Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons

Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons

$8.00

Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro

Vegan Red Chili Oil Wontons

Vegan Red Chili Oil Wontons

$8.00

Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over vegan wontons topped with cilantro

Vegan Wonton Soup

$8.00

Veggie filled wontons served in an aromatic vegan broth topped off with green onions.

Fish Wonton Soup

Fish Wonton Soup

$8.00

Fish and cilantro wontons served in broth.

Pocky

Pocky

$3.50

Sides

White Rice (side)

White Rice (side)

$2.00

Steamed White Rice

Chili Garlic Rice (side)

Chili Garlic Rice (side)

$4.00

Steamed White Rice with Housemade Chili Garlic Sauce topped with Green Onions

Baby Bok Choy (side)

Baby Bok Choy (side)

$4.50

Baby Bok Choy blanched topped with Vegetarian Mushroom Sauce

Soy Sauce Egg

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg Braised in Soy Sauce

Pickled Cabbage

Pickled Cabbage

$3.00

Refreshing sweet pickled cabbage

Side Vegan Broth

Side Vegan Broth

$4.00

Robust vegetable broth with a hint of ginger

Side Chicken Broth

Side Chicken Broth

$4.00

Chicken and ginger broth

Side Noodles

Side Noodles

$5.00+

Noodles with a drizzle of soy sauce

Side Spicy Noodles

$6.00+

Noodles with Chili Garlic Sauce

Chili Garlic Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Side of our housemade Chili Garlic Sauce

Szechuan Chili Oil (2oz)

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Scallion Sauce

$2.00

Signature Bowls

Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)

Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)

$8.00

Our signature chili garlic sauce, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro and bok choy over your choice of base.

Ginger Scallion Bowl (姜葱酱)

Ginger Scallion Bowl (姜葱酱)

$12.00

Chicken or Mushroom shreds served with house ginger scallion sauce topped with cilantro, fried shallots, and cucumbers.

Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)

Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)

$10.00

Braised pork belly over steamed white rice served with pickled daikon, bok choy, with your choice of poached or soy braised egg

Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)

Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)

$10.00

Glazed HK style BBQ pork over your choice of base served with bok choy and pickled cabbage

Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)

Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)

$10.00

Honey Glazed Soy Marinated BBQ Chicken served over white rice with bok choy and picked cabbage

Chili Garlic Mapo Tofu (麻婆豆腐) Vegan optional

Chili Garlic Mapo Tofu (麻婆豆腐) Vegan optional

$9.00

Soft tofu wok-tossed in a house blend of spicy sauté sauce topped with green onions and bokchoy

Stir-fried Market Vegetable (Vegan)

Stir-fried Market Vegetable (Vegan)

$9.00

Local greens stir-fried in a garlic sauce

Noodles

Spicy Szechuan Noodles (四川辣油麵)

Spicy Szechuan Noodles (四川辣油麵)

$9.00

Mouth tingling noodles with our house red chili oil sauce topped with your choice of chicken or mushrooms, bokchoy, green onions and cilantro, thin wheat noodles recommended.

Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)

Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)

$12.00

Your choice of dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, topped with green onions.

Vegan Wonton Noodle Soup

Vegan Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.00

Vegan Wontons (6) with Thin Wheat Noodles in a Sweet Gingery Broth, topped with green onions and bok choy, thin wheat noodles recommended

Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)

Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)

$13.00

Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy

Vegan Noodle Soup

Vegan Noodle Soup

$10.00

Fried Tofu and Bok Choy served with noodles in aromatic vegetable broth topped with green onions, cilantro, and pickled mustard greens. Contains trace amounts of chili oil and paste.

Stir- Fried Glass Noodles with Veggies

Stir- Fried Glass Noodles with Veggies

$9.00Out of stock

Glass noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, and onions topped with crispy shallots and toasted sesame seeds

Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$10.00

King oyster mushrooms tossed in our fried rice with peas, carrots, and corn.

Egg Fried Rice

$10.00

Egg, peas, carrots, and corn fried rice topped with green onions.

Family Meals/ Catering

Family Meal for 4

Family Meal for 4

$60.00

Family Pack includes 20 dumplings, Noodle dish and rice dish. Allow 20-30 min for preparation.

Party Tray Dumplings

Party Tray Dumplings

$60.00

Perfect for your next party or gathering! Allow 20-30 minutes for preparation.

Family Side Chili Garlic Rice

$35.00

Family Tray Spicy Szechuan Noodles

$35.00

Family Tray of Spicy Szechuan Noodles with Chicken or Mushrooms (serves 8-10 sides)

Drinks

Passionfruit Green Tea

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.00

Green tea with tropical passionfruit

Tropical Fruit Green Tea

Tropical Fruit Green Tea

$4.00
Jasmine Green Tea (Sweetened)

Jasmine Green Tea (Sweetened)

$4.00
Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$4.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.00
Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00
Grass Jelly Drink (Honey Flavor)

Grass Jelly Drink (Honey Flavor)

$2.75

Herbal grass jelly drink

Waterloo

Waterloo

$2.00+

Waterloo sparkling water 0 calories, sugar, or sodium

Bottled Water

$1.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.75
Izze

Izze

$2.75
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

100% Apple Juice!

Amanecer Horchata Cold Brew

Amanecer Horchata Cold Brew

$5.50

Amanecer horchata cold brew coffee with oat milk

Amanecer Piloncillo Chai Cold Brew

Amanecer Piloncillo Chai Cold Brew

$5.50

Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) sweetened spiced chai with cold brew coffee and oat milk

Amanecer Rosa Milk Tea

Amanecer Rosa Milk Tea

$5.50

Black & Rose Milk Tea Infusion (oat milk)

Amanecer Passionfruit Lavender Agua Fresca

Amanecer Passionfruit Lavender Agua Fresca

$5.50
Scotty's Stout Ginger Beer

Scotty's Stout Ginger Beer

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.25

500 mL

Aloe Vera Honey Drink

Aloe Vera Honey Drink

$4.00
Guava Drink

Guava Drink

$2.75

Refreshing Guava Juice Drink

Cranberry Grape Fruit Tea

Cranberry Grape Fruit Tea

$4.00

Frozen Dumplings and Sauces (RETAIL)

FROZEN VEGAN DUMPLINGS

FROZEN VEGAN DUMPLINGS

$20.00

20 Frozen Vegan Dumplings to take home!

FROZEN PORK DUMPLINGS

FROZEN PORK DUMPLINGS

$20.00

20 Frozen Pork Dumplings to take home!

FROZEN CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

FROZEN CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$20.00

20 Frozen Chicken Dumplings to take home!

DUMPLING SAUCE

DUMPLING SAUCE

$5.00

Our secret dumpling sauce makes the perfect pairing with your frozen dumplings! (4oz)

CHILI GARLIC SAUCE

CHILI GARLIC SAUCE

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade chili garlic sauce to spicy up all your meals from noodle dishes to stir-fried veggies! (8oz)

FROZEN SHRIMP AND CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

FROZEN SHRIMP AND CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$20.00
FROZEN CHICKEN RED CHILI OIL WONTONS KIT

FROZEN CHICKEN RED CHILI OIL WONTONS KIT

$20.00

30 frozen chicken wontons packaged with our spicy red chili oil sauce on the side

FROZEN VEGAN RED CHILI OIL WONTON KIT

FROZEN VEGAN RED CHILI OIL WONTON KIT

$20.00

25 frozen vegan wontons packaged with our spicy red chili oil sauce on the side. Boil wontons for 5 min and add sauce for an easy meal!

FROZEN CHICKEN BROTH

$6.00

Aromatic soul-warming chicken broth steeped with ginger. Perfect for a sick day or add some veggies and rice for a light meal.

FROZEN VEGAN BROTH

$6.00

FROZEN VEGAN WONTON SOUP KIT

$20.00

SZECHUAN CHILI OIL (6oz Deli Container)

$5.00

6 oz of your favorite Szechuan Chili Oil (found on the Red Chili Oil Wontons and Szechuan Noodles)

Merch

So Juicy Pin

So Juicy Pin

$5.00

"SO JUICY" Enamel Pin

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$5.00
“Love our People like you love our Food” sticker

“Love our People like you love our Food” sticker

$1.00
“So Juicy” Sticker

“So Juicy” Sticker

$1.00

STC Dumpling Sticker

$3.50

STC Tea Sticker

$3.50

STC Dumpling Acrylic Pin

$7.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston, TX 77007

Dumpling Haus image
Dumpling Haus image
Dumpling Haus image
Dumpling Haus image

