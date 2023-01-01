  • Home
Dumplings Mi Amor 119 SE Second Ave

No reviews yet

119 SE Second Ave

Miami, FL 33131

FOOD

Dumplings

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings

$8.95

Chili Beef Shumai

$7.95

Shrimp Shumai

$7.95

Lobster & Shrimp Dumplings

$15.95

Chicken Dumplings

$7.95

Edamame Dumplings

$7.95

Small Plates & Salads

Crushed Cucumber

$6.95

Pork Belly & Pickled Watermelon

$16.95

Cabbage & Papaya Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.95

Green Mango

$5.95

Blue Crab Rangoons

$16.95

Scallion Pancakes

$6.95

Cured Salmon

$15.95

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$14.95

Karaage Chicken

$15.95

Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.95

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.95

Arroz, Omuritos, Dons & Noodles

Pork Katsu Plate

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Plate

$16.95

Pork Katsu Don

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Don

$16.95

Beef Curry

$15.95

Omurito

$15.95

Chashu Don

$14.95

Pato Don

$18.95

Shoyu Ramen

$17.95

Sapporo Ramen

$17.95

Mushroom & Vegetable Ramen

$18.95

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Dessert

Papaya & Lime

$7.95

Mango Sorbet

$6.95

Coconut Sorbet

$6.95

Cherry Sorbet

$6.95

BEVERAGE

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fiji Water

$3.50

Itoen Green Tea

$6.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Wine

Love Prosecco

$38.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Coedo Ruri

$9.75

Coedo Shiro

$9.75

Coedo Marihaha

$9.50

Sake

Kikusui Funaguchi

$12.50

Kambara Sake Bride Fox

$28.00

Shichi Hon Yari Shizuku

$135.00

Born Sake

$68.00

Fucucho

$75.00

Frankie's Favorite Hot Sake

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 SE Second Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

