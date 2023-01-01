Restaurant header imageView gallery

dumpLins

review star

No reviews yet

672 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

dumpLins To Go

Potstickers

Chicken w/ Heatish (6 per order)

$10.00

Chicken potsticker with the slightest kick.

Chicken - No Heat (6 per order)

$10.00

The dumpLin that started it all! Chicken potsticker with no heat!

Tofu&$ers - Vegan* (6 per order)

$12.00

Far from bland -- tofu potstickers have the perfect balance of sweet and spicy with crushed red peppers and hoisin sauce. Contains Red 40 in the hoisin sauce.

Kalbi (6 per order)

$13.00

Korean BBQ in a dumpLin! Ground marinated short rib in a sesame gochujang miso sauce layered with pickled radish and rice paper.

Holy Shiitake (Veganish - contains honey) (6 per order)

$13.00

A soup dumpLin-shaped potsticker made of shiitake mushroom and bok chow in a sweet and spicy sauce. The holy shiitake dumpLin is folded in a housemade wrapper with its bottom covered in toasted sesame seeds for the perfect combo of earthiness and nuttiness.

Dessert dumpLins

Haupia (5 per order)

$8.00

Haupia pie in the form of a fried wonton -- purple sweet potato, coconut, macadamia nut, and powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Contains dairy.

Red Bean Mochi (3 per order)

$5.00

Fried dumpLin with red bean and housemade mochi inside, sprinkled with matcha powder. 3 dumpLins per order.

Steamed dumpLins

Xia Jiao (3 per order)

$8.00

Shrimp dumpLin wrapped in a housemade crystal wrapper. Xia Jiao (or hargow) with all the sauces IN the dumpLin!

Xiao Lin Bao (6 per order)

$16.00

Chicken soup dumpLin in a housemade wrapper with dipping sauces incorporated IN the dumpLin!

Specialty Potstickers

Chicken Truffle Shao Mai (6 per order)

$13.00

The "shao mai for my mama" dumpLin! Chicken with bits of shiitake, garlic chili oil, black vinegar and truffle oil folded into a shao mai, but cooked like a potsticker for that extra layer of texture!

Miso Corny (3 per order)

$8.00

A shrimp sits atop roasted corn miso butter puree with the tail sticking out to mimic fried shrimp sugar cane dim sum. Scallions scattered throughout dumpLin accentuate the freshness of the prawn and puree flavors.

Midnight in Paris (6 per order)

$13.00

Named after one of Chef's favorite Woodly Allen films and inspired by Le Rigmarole's "lazily folded dumpling", this dumpLin is filled with heirloom tomatoes, panko, garlic butter, and basil. **Has more Italian than French flavors -- it's just named after Paris because of the restaurant that introduced this combo to Chef**

Dan Daaaaayun Genia! (6 per order)

$14.00

In honor of our FOH extraordinaire, EuGENIA, the Dan Daaaayun Genia <Martin voice> is filled with all the elements of Dan Dan Mian, including housemade chili oil and roasted peanuts. (Ingredients: chicken, mustard leaves, box chow, green onion, hoisin sauce, black vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, peanuts)

Zhajiangmian (6 per order)

$12.00

Zhajiangmian dish in the form of a dumpLin! The baked tofu and chicken in sweet bean sauce and chili oil that normally sits atop a bed of noodles is now inside a "noodle" (the dumpLin wrapper).

Niuroumian (6 per order)

$13.00

A Taiwanese staple and favorite. Niuroumian (Beef Noodle Soup) in the form of a dumpLin?! This dumpLin is packed with flavor as it has all the elements of a perfect bite of Niuroumian.

Chef Curry with the Shot (6 per order)

$12.00

A tribute to the 3-point record holder, Stephen Curry! This dumpLin is a Taiwanese curry with chicken, potatoes, and onions in a panko-crusted dumpLin to add a little extra crisp. It's folded in the lazily folded dumpLin shape to resemble the 3-pt arc where Curry reigns.

Merch!

Shirts

White Tee

$35.00

Blue Tee

$35.00

Yellow Tee (adult/youth)

$35.00

OG dumpLins tee

$25.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

dumpLins (cooked to order or frozen) at your local brewery! All dumpLins are hand-folded with the dipping sauces IN the dumpLins!

Location

