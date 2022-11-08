Main picView gallery

Dun Huang Long Island City 27-23 Jackson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

兰州牛肉面. Signature Lan Zhou Beef Noodles
Dounai
香辣鸡翅Hot Chicken Wings (5)

涼菜COLD APPETIZERS

蒜泥黄瓜Marinated Cucumber

$8.50

Specially cut cucumber, vinegar and mustard.

凉拌茄子Eggplant Salad

$8.50

Fried eggplant, garlic, vinegar and scallion.

凉拌土豆丝Shredded Potato Salad

$8.50

Thinly shredded potato dressed in black sesame oil vin-aigrette.

红油海带丝Kelp Salad

$8.50Out of stock

红油泡菜Pickled Cabbage

$8.50

Fermented cabbage, salt, vinegar, sugar, ginger and chill oil.

剁椒云耳Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$8.50

Black agaric tossed with chili pepper. garlic, and scallion.

川北涼粉Mung Bean Noodles

$10.50

Clear mung bean jelly, spicy packed with savory garlicky sauce.

口水鸡Mouth Watering Chicken

$10.50

Sliced chicken, immersed in spicy sauce,and cilantro.served cold.

椒麻牛肉Multi-spiced Beef with cilantro

$11.99

Slices of beef shank. in spicy sauce of Sichuan peppercorn topped with cilantro.

手工拉面Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles

兰州牛肉面. Signature Lan Zhou Beef Noodles

$11.99

Sliecs of beef, tender radish, cilantro, in prime beef broth, and house special chili oil.

清汤牛肉面 Lan Zhou Beef noodles

$11.99

红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Nooldes

$13.99

Heart beef flank, soy sauce, in prime beef broth, and bok choy

炸酱面Zha Jiang Noodles

$13.99

Caramelized ground pork, soybean, and cucumber.

麻辣小面Mala Noodle

$13.99

Spicy soup, chili, Szechuan peppercorn, sesame scallion, and boy-choy.

油泼辣子面Spice oil spill Noodle

$15.99

Wide noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic.

敦煌炒面(牛肉) Beef Pan Fried Noodles

$15.99

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(羊肉）Lamb Pan Fried Noodle

$15.99

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(素炒）Veggie Pan Fried Noodles

$15.99

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(鸡肉)Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$15.99

特色西北小吃Dunhuang Special Hot Appetizers

火吧烤饼Mo Crispy Faltbread

$8.50Out of stock

Hand crafted Mo, pan seared with cumin, peppercorn and dry chili

香辣流汁宽粉Siky wide Glass Noodles

$9.50Out of stock

Silky, deliriously spicy wide noodles, mixed with housespecial chili and peppercorn oil

香辣鸡翅Hot Chicken Wings (5)

$9.50

Fried Chicken wings.

猪肉肉夹馍 Chinese Hamburger (Pork)

$5.99

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

牛肉肉夹馍Chinese Hamburger (Beef)

$5.99

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

羊肉肉夹馍Chinese Hamburger (Lamb)

$5.99Out of stock

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

主菜Entree

大盘鸡Monstrous Plate Chicken

$23.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed with fried onions, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes, covered in asavory spicy gravy

手抓羊肉Mutton on the Bone

$26.50

Lamb ribs with bones special seasonings of chili powder and coarse sea salt

烤羊腿 Roasted Lamb Leg

$17.99

孜然羊肉 Cumin Lamb

$26.50

Thin slices of beef, Enoki mushroom, bean sprouts and vermicelli.

黄焖羊肉Braised Lamb Shoulder

$26.50

Tender Lamb Loin Chops, Stewed with onions, peppers, and spicy sauce

番茄牛腩Beef Stew with Tomato

$26.50

土豆烧牛腩Beef Stew with Potato

$26.50

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$18.99

辣子鸡Popcorn Chicken

$19.99Out of stock

清炒上海苗 Sauteed Bok Choy

$14.99

Bok-choy, Garlic, vegetable oil.

酸辣土豆丝 Spicy and Sour Potato

$14.99

手撕包菜Chinese Magic Shredded Cabbage

$14.99

Cabbage ,garlic, vegetable oil.

蒜香豆苗Sauteed Snow Pea

$14.99

Snow pea, garlic, vefetable oil.

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$16.99

蛋炒饭Egg Fried Rice

$10.99Out of stock

Egg, scallion, rice.

米饭Rice

$2.00

白馍Buns

$2.00Out of stock

甜品DESSERT

八宝饭Eight Treasure Sticky Rice

$5.50

Sticky rice, sesame, raisin, osmanthus flowers, red bean paste, red dates, peanuts and honey.

黄金南瓜球Crispy Pumpkin Cake

$6.50

Chinese pumpkin cake filled with red bean paste.

鸡蛋牛奶醪糟 Egg & Milk in Fermented Rice Wine

$10.00

Fermented sweet rice wine, milk, egg, rinsin, peanut and sesame.

饮品DRINKS

王老吉Cold Can Herbal Tea

$3.50

冰红茶Iced Tea

$3.50

元气森林Genki Forest

$3.50

旺仔牛奶 Want Want Milk

$3.50

Coconut Milk

$3.50

汽水Soda

$2.00

北冰洋 Orange juice

$3.50

Chapai

$5.00

Dounai

$4.50

涼菜COLD APPETIZERS

蒜泥黄瓜Marinated Cucumber

$10.00

Specially cut cucumber, vinegar and mustard.

凉拌茄子Eggplant Salad

$10.00

Fried eggplant, garlic, vinegar and scallion.

凉拌土豆丝Shredded Potato Salad

$10.00

Thinly shredded potato dressed in black sesame oil vin-aigrette.

红油海带丝Kelp Salad

$10.00Out of stock

红油泡菜Pickled Cabbage

$10.00

Fermented cabbage, salt, vinegar, sugar, ginger and chill oil.

剁椒云耳Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$10.00

Black agaric tossed with chili pepper. garlic, and scallion.

川北涼粉Mung Bean Noodles

$12.40

Clear mung bean jelly, spicy packed with savory garlicky sauce.

口水鸡Mouth Watering Chicken

$12.40

Sliced chicken, immersed in spicy sauce,and cilantro.served cold.

椒麻牛肉Multi-spiced Beef with cilantro

$14.15

Slices of beef shank. in spicy sauce of Sichuan peppercorn topped with cilantro.

夏季新品NEW ARRIVALS

PoPcorn Chicken盐酥鸡

$14.75

Celery With Soybean Stick 西芹腐竹

$11.20

Shredded Tripe With Chili Sauce红油肚丝

$17.60Out of stock

Lanzhou Flatbread 兰州烤饼（火吧）

$12.90

Glutinous Rice Cake With Brown Sugar 红糖糍粑

$11.80Out of stock

手工拉面Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles

兰州牛肉面. Signature Lan Zhou Beef Noodles

$14.15

Sliecs of beef, tender radish, cilantro, in prime beef broth, and house special chili oil.

清汤牛肉面 Lan Zhou Beef noodles

$14.15

红烧牛肉面Braised Beef Noodles

$15.33

Hearty beef flank, soy sauce, in prime beef broth, and bok-choy.

炸酱面Zha Jiang Noodles

$16.50

Caramelized ground pork, soybean, and cucumber.

麻辣小面Mala Noodle

$16.50

Spicy soup, chili, Szechuan peppercorn, sesame scallion, and boy-choy.

油泼辣子面Spice oil spill Noodle

$18.80

Wide noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic.

敦煌炒面(牛肉) Beef Pan Fried Noodles

$18.80

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(羊肉）Lamb Pan Fried Noodle

$18.80

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(素炒）Veggie Pan Fried Noodles

$18.80

Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.

敦煌炒面(鸡肉)Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$18.80

麻酱凉拌面 Cold Sesame Noodle

$16.50

牛杂面 Everything Beef Noodle

$17.99Out of stock

特色西北小吃Dunhuang Special Hot Appetizers

火吧烤饼Mo Crispy Faltbread

$10.03Out of stock

Hand crafted Mo, pan seared with cumin, peppercorn and dry chili

香辣流汁宽粉Siky wide Glass Noodles

$11.20Out of stock

Silky, deliriously spicy wide noodles, mixed with housespecial chili and peppercorn oil

香辣鸡翅Hot Chicken Wings (5)

$11.21

Fried Chicken wings.

猪肉肉夹馍 Chinese Hamburger (Pork)

$7.07

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

牛肉肉夹馍Chinese Hamburger (Beef)

$7.07

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

羊肉肉夹馍Chinese Hamburger (Lamb)

$7.07Out of stock

Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce

主菜Entree

大盘鸡Monstrous Plate Chicken

$28.31

Chopped chicken, sauteed with fried onions, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes, covered in asavory spicy gravy

手抓羊肉Mutton on the Bone

$31.27

Lamb ribs with bones special seasonings of chili powder and coarse sea salt

孜然羊肉 Cumin Lamb

$31.27

Thin slices of beef, Enoki mushroom, bean sprouts and vermicelli.

黄焖羊肉Braised Lamb Shoulder

$31.27

Tender Lamb Loin Chops, Stewed with onions, peppers, and spicy sauce

土豆烧牛腩Beef Stew with Potato

$31.27

辣子鸡Popcorn Chicken

$23.60Out of stock

清炒上海苗 Sauteed Bok Choy

$17.69

Bok-choy, Garlic, vegetable oil.

手撕包菜Chinese Magic Shredded Cabbage

$17.69

Cabbage ,garlic, vegetable oil.

蒜香豆苗Sauteed Snow Pea

$17.69

Snow pea, garlic, vefetable oil.

蛋炒饭Egg Fried Rice

$12.97Out of stock

Egg, scallion, rice.

米饭Rice

$2.36

白馍Buns

$2.36Out of stock

番茄牛腩Beef Stew with Tomato

$31.27

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$22.50

酸辣土豆丝 Spicy and Sour Potato、

$17.69

甜品DESSERT

八宝饭Eight Treasure Sticky Rice

$6.49

Sticky rice, sesame, raisin, osmanthus flowers, red bean paste, red dates, peanuts and honey.

黄金南瓜球Crispy Pumpkin Cake

$7.67

Chinese pumpkin cake filled with red bean paste.

鸡蛋牛奶醪糟 Egg & Milk in Fermented Rice Wine

$11.80

Fermented sweet rice wine, milk, egg, rinsin, peanut and sesame.

饮品DRINKS

王老吉Cold Can Herbal Tea

$4.13

冰红茶Iced Tea

$4.13

元气森林Genki Forest

$4.13

旺仔牛奶 Want Want Milk

$4.13

Coconut Milk

$2.95

汽水Soda

$2.36
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Penny Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
28-03 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
orange starNo Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-22 Crescent Street Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
28-17 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston