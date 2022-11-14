Dun Sun - The Well
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Dun Sun brings a contemporary twist to Asian fusion cuisine. This fast-casual and Asian-inspired street eats concept features a unique array of high-quality ingredients in their signature tacos, bowls, and sandwiches. Dun Sun is quality “dun” right, where you can revel in the flavors of the local community.
315 E Pike Peak Ave 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
