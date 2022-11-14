Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dun Sun - The Well

review star

No reviews yet

315 E Pike Peak Ave 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

Bohdi Bowl
3 Spice Korean Sweet French Fries
Tigers Blood

Mains

Lucky Belly Tacos

Lucky Belly Tacos

$12.00

Bao buns + pork belly + pickled onion + cilantro + sesame cabbage + dun sun sauce

Gochu Pow Tacos

Gochu Pow Tacos

$12.00

Bao buns + bulgolgi + pickled onion + green onion + sesame cabbage + gochu pow sauce

Dunsun Nachos

Dunsun Nachos

$12.00

choice of pork belly or bulgogi, dun sun sauce, bell pepper, red onions, green onions

Bohdi Bowl

Bohdi Bowl

$15.00

build your own: choose a base + choose a main + choose sauce + choose toppings

Sides

3 Spice Korean Sweet French Fries

3 Spice Korean Sweet French Fries

$7.00

+ sriracha aioli sauce

Garlic Wok Edamame

Garlic Wok Edamame

$7.00

+ sweet thai sauce

Dun Sun Sauce (GF)

$0.50

asian pacific sweet and spicy

Gochu Pow Sauce (V)

$0.50

gochugaru hoisin BBQ

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50

thai peanut sweet chili sauce

Thai Sesame Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli (GF)

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Bulgolgi (4 oz)

$6.00

sweet soy sesame beef

Side Pork Belly (4 oz)

$6.00

Side Tofu (6 oz)

$6.00

ginger glazed tofu

Side Kimchi

$2.00

House Refreshers

Tigers Blood

Tigers Blood

$4.25

yuzu strawberry lemonade + lychee popping boba

Lilikoi Boi

Lilikoi Boi

$4.25

Yuzu passion fruit lemonade + passion fruit popping boba

Butterfly Effect

Butterfly Effect

$4.25

Yuzu cotton candy lemonade+edible glitter + butterfly pea tea + strawberry popping boba

Springs Culture Seasonal Kombucha

Seasonal Kombucha

$6.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Iced Tea- Green

$3.75

Iced Tea- Lemon

$3.75

O.N.E. Coconut Water

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull (Tropical)

$4.00

Grab N Go

Yan Yan- mixed

Yan Yan- mixed

$2.75
Yan Yan- Chocolate

Yan Yan- Chocolate

$2.75
Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

$2.50
Potato Twists

Potato Twists

$3.00

Shirts

Large

Large

$25.00
Med

Med

$25.00
Small

Small

$25.00
X-Large

X-Large

$25.00

Hats

Dun Sun Hat- Trucker

Dun Sun Hat- Trucker

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dun Sun brings a contemporary twist to Asian fusion cuisine. This fast-casual and Asian-inspired street eats concept features a unique array of high-quality ingredients in their signature tacos, bowls, and sandwiches. Dun Sun is quality “dun” right, where you can revel in the flavors of the local community.

Website

Location

315 E Pike Peak Ave 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

