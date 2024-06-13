Duncan City Pizza Company
630 South Main St
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizzas & Calzones
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Major Dana
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, green peppers & onion$15.00
- 12" Mighty Mac
House-made 1000 Island sauce, ground beef, bacon, pickle, onion, tomato & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, garlic herb chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & onions$15.00
- 12" Carnivore
Pepperoni, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef$15.00
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Ranch sauce, garlic herb chicken, Plath's bacon, cavatappi pasta & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Frank Pappas
Spinach & artichoke sauce, garlic herb chicken, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onion & feta cheese blend$16.00
- 12" Smith Special
Pepperoni, sliced Italian meatballs, premium sliced Italian rope sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms$15.00
- 12" Heavenly
Parmesan garlic sauce, Plath's bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes & a goat's cheese blend finished with balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" BLT
Plath's bacon, mozzarella Cheddar blend, finished with shredded romaine, tomatoes & mayo$15.00
- 12" Maui Wowie
Sweet chili sauce, Plath's ham, pineapple & smoked gouda cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Margherita
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes & balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" Garden Gourmet
Herb olive oil, roasted red peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic clove & artichoke hearts finished with balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" Nashville Hot Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast chunks, crispy dill pickles & Cheddar Jack blend, finished with Nashville hot sauce$15.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onion & mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend$15.00
- 12" The Veronica
Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli$16.00
- 12" Pickle Pizza
Garlic-Parm sauce, mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend, and crisp dill pickles. Don't knock it til you try it!$15.00
- 12" The Double
The pepperoni lovers dream come true. Loaded with mozzarella, traditional and cup and char pepperoni$15.00
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Major Dana
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, green peppers & onion$21.00
- 14" Mighty Mac
House-made 1000 Island sauce, ground beef, bacon, pickle, onion, tomato & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$20.99
- 14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, garlic herb chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & onions$20.99
- 14" Carnivore
Pepperoni, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef$21.00
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Ranch sauce, garlic herb chicken, Plath's bacon, cavatappi pasta & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$20.00
- 14" Frank Pappas
Spinach & artichoke sauce, garlic herb chicken, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onion & feta cheese blend$21.00
- 14" Smith Special
Pepperoni, sliced Italian meatballs, premium sliced Italian rope sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms$21.00
- 14" Heavenly
Parmesan garlic sauce, Plath's bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes & a goat's cheese blend finished with balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" BLT
Plath's bacon, mozzarella Cheddar blend, finished with shredded romaine, tomatoes & mayo$18.00
- 14" Maui Wowie
Sweet chili sauce, Plath's ham, pineapple & smoked gouda cheese blend$20.00
- 14" Margherita
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes & balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" Garden Gourmet
Herb olive oil, roasted red peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic clove & artichoke hearts finished with balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" Nashville Hot Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast chunks, crispy dill pickles & Cheddar Jack blend, finished with Nashville hot sauce$20.00
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onion & mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend$20.00
- 14" The Veronica
Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli$22.00
- 14" Pickle Pizza
Garlic-Parm sauce, mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend, and crisp dill pickles. Don't knock it til you try it!$18.00
- 14" The Double
The pepperoni lovers dream come true. Loaded with mozzarella, traditional and cup and char pepperoni$18.00
Build It Your Way Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Calzone
Detroit Style Deep Dish
1/2 1/2 Speciality/BYO
Salads & Wraps
- Farmers Feast
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, peas, cucumbers, red onion & herb croutons with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Michigan State Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, cucumbers, pickled beets, sliced almonds & goat cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette$12.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with sweet chili glazed chicken breast, Plath's smoked bacon, black beans, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers & red onion$13.00
- Mediterranean Quinoa
Red & white quinoa blended with kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta, on a bed of fresh greens & cucumbers$12.00
- Southwest Caesar
Romaine, seasoned chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, seasoned roasted corn, and black bean mix, topped with Cheddar and tortilla strips with SW Caesar dressing$13.00
- 630 Cobb
Garlic herb chicken breast on fresh greens, avocado, Plath's smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing$13.00
- Summer Salad
Romaine lettuce, choice of strawberries or mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds & poppyseed dressing$11.00
- DCP Chef's Salad
Fresh romaine, smoked turkey, Plath's ham, cucumber, cherry tomato, hard-cooked egg, topped with Cheddar and croutons$12.75
- Duncan City Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumber & red onion$11.50
- Greek Pasta Salad
Fresh blend of mixed greens, topped with garlic herb chicken breast, cavatappi pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta & roasted red peppers$12.75
- Mighty Caesar
Romaine topped with plath's smoked bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved parmesan & croutons served with Caesar dressing on the side$11.00
Appetizers
- Oven-Baked Italian Meatballs
5 Italian meatballs topped in our house-made pasta sauce, Italian cheese blend & baked to bubbling perfection$8.99
- 12" Cheese Bread$9.00
- 14" Cheese Bread$12.00
- 10" Cauliflower Cheese Bread$9.00
- 14" Cauliflower Cheese Bread$15.00
- 12" Pesto Cheese Bead$11.00
- 14" Pesto Cheese Bread$13.00
- 10" Cauliflower Pesto Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Cauliflower Pesto Cheese Bread$17.00
- 12" Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$13.00
- 10" Cauliflower Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Cauliflower Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$17.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Parmesan Bites!!$7.99
- 8 Pce Boneless Wings$8.99
- 16 Pce Boneless Wings$14.99
- Individual (8-9 Wings) Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings
Served with one of our signature sauces on the side: mango habanero, garlic parm, kickin bourbon BBQ, sweet chili, buffalo, blue cheese, ranch$11.99
- Shareable (12-14 Wings) Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings
Served with one of our signature sauces on the side: mango habanero, garlic parm, kickin bourbon BBQ, sweet chili, buffalo, blue cheese, ranch$17.99
Pastas
- Lasagna
Topped with hearty marinara or Italian sausage meat sauce$9.00
- The Mac 'N Cheese$8.99
- Baked Cavatappi
Corkscrew pasta tossed with house-made red sauce$10.00
- Baked Cavatappi Florentine
Florentine spinach cream sauce with roasted tomatoes topped with mozzarella$11.00
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Corkscrew pasta with roasted chicken breast, broccoli and alfredo sauce$11.00
- Ravioli$11.00
Fresh Baked Subs & Wraps
- Capone
Pepperoni, salami, Plath's smoked ham, capicola, Italian cheese blend, banana peppers, red onion, topped with tomato and house dressing$12.75
- Big Lou
Slow-roasted shredded Italian beef, green peppers & onions, topped with Italian cheese blend$13.75
- Classic Meatball
Italian meatballs, house marinara, choice of veggies topped with Italian cheese blend$12.75
- Yuppie
Roasted turkey, Italian cheese blend, cucumber, fresh greens & tomato topped with fresh avocado & cilantro lime ranch$13.75
- Roasted Veggie
Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, red onion, greens, feisty feta spread, topped with balsamic glaze$11.75
- Raging Cajun
Roasted turkey, cajun smoked sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, fresh greens, tomato, red onion & horseradish mayo$13.75
- Pizza Sub
Build your own. Comes with mozz cheese, sauce & 3 toppings$11.75
- The Cuban
Marinated house smoked pork, plath's ham, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, cool crisp pickles and mustard$12.75
- Breakwater
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers & onions, Cheddar Jack cheese, fresh greens, tomato & your choice of dressing$12.75
- Kickin Club
Roasted turkey, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese blend, fresh greens, tomato, topped with sweet chili mayo - or for a traditional taste go with regular mayo$12.75
- Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy breaded chicken breast tenders, cheddar jack blend, cool dill pickles, red onion & tangy Nashville hot sauce$12.75
- Plath's BHLT
Plath's smoked bacon & ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo classic - simple - fantastic$12.75
- Fat Mike
Pastrami, Plath's smoked bacon, red onion, mixed greens, tomato & Italian cheese blend, bistro mustard$13.75
- The Reuben
House slow-smoked corned beef shredded to perfection, kraut, mozzarella, finished with 1000 Island$13.75
- BYO Sub$9.00
Sweet Treats
- Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites
Crisp golden baked bites tossed in butter & coated in cinnamon & sugar$6.00
- Churros
Baker's dozen! Crispy outside fluffy inside. Comes with chocolate or vanilla sauce for dipping$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$8.00
- Salted Caramel Cookie$2.50
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
- Rice Crispies Treat$2.50
- Brownie$2.50
- Chips$2.50
- Slice$3.00
Drinks
Fountain
20 oz
2 Liter
Monster
Bottle of Water
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Ingredients Matter!! We take pride in every bite and are not your ordinary pizza shop! Please let us know how we rate by reviewing your experience on google!!
630 South Main St, Cheboygan, MI 49721