Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Duncan Cafe DOWNTOWN DELIVERY
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
American restaurant serving quality local ground beef, with hand patted burgers. Fresh vegetables all hand cut. Breakfast served all day!
Location
710 Locust St., Knoxville, TN 37902
