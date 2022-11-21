Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Duncan Cafe DOWNTOWN DELIVERY

No reviews yet

710 Locust St.

Knoxville, TN 37902

Popular Items

Chicken strips and fries
Breakfast Burrito
Croissant

Biscuits Bagels Muffin Croissants

Biscuit

$2.99

Delicious Homemade From Scratch

Bagel

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.75

Croissant

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Grilled Breakfast Burrito with 2 Eggs and your choice of ingredients!

Omlettes

Create a Omlette

$7.75

Greek Omlette

$7.50

Western Omlette

$7.99

HOT CAKES & FRENCH TOAST

Pancakes

$2.50

Blueberry Pancakes

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$2.75

Cinnamon French Toast

$6.50

Breakfast Sides

Potato Wedges

$3.75

Grits

$3.25

Oatmeal

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Gravy

$1.25

Bacon (6pc)

Eggs

Sausage

$1.25

Biscuit and Gravy

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

One homemade biscuit and gravy. Hit "extra biscuit" to add as many biscuits as you want in one plate

Burgers

Build A Burger

$7.99

Smoked Cheddar BBQ Burger

$8.50

Patty Melt

$8.50

Turkey Burger

$6.50

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$6.50

2 Sliders

$5.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.75

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$6.50

FISH Sandwich

$5.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Steak n Sac

$8.75

Chicken n Sac

$8.75

Tuna Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.75
Sliced Bread Sandwich

Sliced Bread Sandwich

$6.75

Choice of meats cheese and veggies on sliced grilled bread. White or Wheat

Super Club

$8.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Chefs Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99

Automatically comes with crispy chicken, tossed in our BBQ Sauce. All veggies are included. Please specify if you would like to exclude any veggies.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Automatically comes with crispy chicken, tossed in our Buffalo Sauce. All veggies are included. Please specify if you would like to exclude any veggies

Steak n Cheese Salad

$9.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions with thin sliced Steak and Swiss Cheese.. All other veggies are included. Please specify if you would like to exclude any veggies.

Veggie Salad

$6.99

Comes with Bacon Bits

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

SUBS

Reuben

$9.25

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$8.75

Steak n Cheese

$8.75

Hoagie

$8.50

Italian Sub

$8.99

Create A Sub

$7.99

Chicken salad Sub

$8.50

Tuna salad Sub

$8.50

Plates

Chicken strips and fries

$10.50

Fish Plate

$10.50

Two large filets of breaded flounder, served with fries, garlic toast and cup of slaw.

Chicken Wings and Fries

$10.50

Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$4.50

Corn Dog

$1.99

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

Jalepeno

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Blu Cheese

$0.75

Honey mustard

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$8.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.50

Create a Wrap

$8.50

Special

6 oz. Burger W/Tots

$7.50

Roast Beef Sub With Side

$9.99

Soups

Homemade Chicken Noodle

$4.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Cans

Coke

$1.09

Diet coke

$1.09

Dr. Pepper

$1.09

Sprite

$1.09

Mtn Dew

$1.09

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.09

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.69

Diet Coke

$1.69

Dr. Pepper

$1.69

Sprite

$1.69

Mtn Dew

$1.69

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.69

Juices

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

V8 Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Cran Grape Juice

$1.50

Cran Apple Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

Bottled Tea

Gold Peak UnSweet Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee (16oz)

$1.69

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$1.69

Cappuccino (16oz)

$1.69

Bottled Water

Water

$1.29

16 Oz Milk

White Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Home Brewed Tea

Sweet

$1.69

Unsweet

$1.69

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Potato Wedges

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.50

Fried mushrooms

$3.99

Okra

$3.25

Cheese Stix

$4.50

Potato Salad

$2.99

Tots

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$4.25

Loaded Tots

$4.25

Cole slaw

$2.50

Curly Fries

$2.99Out of stock

2 Cookies

Choc chip

$2.25

Peanut butter

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.25

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Nut

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Chips

Original Lays

$1.29

Lays Sour Cream Onion

$1.29Out of stock

Baked BBQ Lays

$1.29Out of stock

Salt And Vinegar

$1.29Out of stock

Doritos Nach cheese

$1.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.29

Fritos

$1.29Out of stock

Cheeto Puffs

$1.29

Baked Cheetos

$1.29Out of stock

Bbq Lays

$1.29

Wavy Original Lays

$1.29Out of stock

Crunchy Cheetos

$1.29

1 Quart Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Dough

$12.00

Peanut Butter Dough

$12.00

Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Dough

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

American restaurant serving quality local ground beef, with hand patted burgers. Fresh vegetables all hand cut. Breakfast served all day!

Location

710 Locust St., Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

Gallery
Duncan Cafe image
Duncan Cafe image
Duncan Cafe image
Duncan Cafe image

