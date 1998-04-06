Dundee’s Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Bakeries

Dundee’s Bar and Grill 414 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

414 Broadway Street

Seaside, OR 97138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Texas Egg Rolls

$13.00

Texas Egg Rolls with Jalepeno Jelly

Bucket of Steamers

$20.00

Steamers with butter

Big League Nachos

$16.00

Big League Nachos

Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla

1 Oyster Shooter

$3.00

One Shooter

3 Oyster Shooters

$9.00

3 Shooters

Calamari

$15.00

Calimari

Fresh cut fries

$7.00

Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fries

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Fries

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Fried Mozzarella

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

Spinach, Artichke and Asiago Dip

$14.00

Spinach Dip

Queso Dip

$12.00

Queso Dip

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Chips

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$17.00

Wings

$15.00

Wings

Crab Dip

$16.00

Crab Dip

Salad

Superfood Salad

$15.00

Superfood

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caesar

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Salad Bar

$7.00+Out of stock

Soup

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

Bread Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Bread Bowl Chowder

Cup Chili

$5.00

Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Bowl Chili

Bread Bowl Chili

$11.00

Bread Bowl Chili

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$18.00

Chicken Strips

Naked Strips

$18.00

Naked Strips

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$18.00

Buffalo Strips

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

French Dip

$15.00

French Dip

Cubano

$15.00

Wraps

BLTA Wrap

$15.00

BLTA Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Walkabout Fish Wrap

$17.00

Fish & Chips

Halibut 1/4 pound

$18.00

Halibut fish and chips

Halibut 6 oz

$23.00

Halibut fish and chips

Halibut 8 oz

$28.00

Halibut fish and chips

Albacore tuna 2 piece

$16.00

Albacore tuna fish and chips

Albacore tuna 3 piece

$20.00

Albacore tuna fish and chips

Albacore tuna 4 piece

$24.00

Albacore tuna fish and chips

Rockfish 2 piece

$15.00

Rockfish 3 piece

$18.00

Rockfish 4 piece

$21.00

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$17.00

Shrimp Taco

Halibut Tacos

$18.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

$14.00

All American Cheeseburger

Full Boat

$15.00

Full Boat

Hot Lips

$14.00

Hot Lips

Western Bacon

$15.00

Western Bacon

Swiss, Mushroom, and Oniion

$14.00

Swiss, Mushroom, and Oniion

Blue Moon

$16.00

Blue Moon

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Chicken Burger

BBQ Bacon Chicken Burger

$15.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Burger

California Veggie Burger

$13.00

California Veggie Burger

Donut Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Donut Burger

Bacon Mac and Cheese Burger

$15.00

Bacon Mac and Cheese Burger

Big Johnny Burger

$17.00

Big Johnny Burger

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

Little Doggies

$6.99

Little Doggies

Mini Burgers

$6.99

Mini Burgers

Butter Noodles

$6.99

Butter Noodles

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$6.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Chicken Littles

$6.99

Chicken Littles

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coca Cola

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fanta Orange

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

Fuze Iced Tea

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Small Apple Juice

Pint Apple Juice

$3.00

Pint Apple Juice

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Small Orange Juice

PintOrange Juice

$3.00

PintOrange Juice

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Small Cranberry Juice

Pint Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pint Cranberry Juice

Small Milk

$2.00

Pint Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Pizza

Small 1/2 and 1/2

$14.00

Family 1/2 and 1/2

$24.00

Small Cheese.

$14.00

Cheese

Small Pepperoni.

$15.00

Pepperoni

Small Big Kahuna.

$15.00

Big Kahuna

Small Sweet Emotion.

$17.00

Sweet Emotion

Small Mona Lisa.

$17.00

Mona Lisa

Small Meatza.

$18.00

Meatza

Small Woody.

$17.00

Woody

Small Combo.

$18.00

Combo

Small Margherita.

$16.00

Margherita

Small Veggie.

$17.00

Veggie

Small Spinach.

$17.00

Spinach

Small Pesto.

$17.00

Pesto

Small Goat Cheese.

$17.00

Coat Cheese

Small Greek.

$17.00

Greek

Small Garlic Chicken.

$18.00

Garlic Chicken

Small Taco Pizza.

$18.00

Taco Pizza

Small Tillamook Head.

$20.00

Tillamook Head

Small Bacon Cheeseburger.

$18.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Small Piggly Wiggly.

$19.00

Piggly Wilggly

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Family Cheese

$24.00

Cheese

Family Pepperoni

$25.00

Pepperoni

Family Big Kahuna

$25.00

Big Kahuna

Family Sweet Emotion

$27.00

Sweet Emotion

Family Mona Lisa

$27.00

Mona Lisa

Family Meatza

$28.00

Meatza

Family Woody

$27.00

Woody

Family Combo

$28.00

Combo

Family Margherita

$26.00

Margherita

Family Veggie

$27.00

Veggie

Family Spinach

$27.00

Spinach

Family Pesto

$27.00

Pesto

Family Goat Cheese

$27.00

Coat Cheese

Family Greek

$27.00

Greek

Family Garlic Chicken

$28.00

Garlic Chicken

Family Taco Pizza

$28.00

Taco Pizza

Family Tillamook Head

$30.00

Tillamook Head

Family Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Family Piggly Wiggly

$29.00

Piggly Wilggly

Family BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Bakery

Raised Donut

$2.50

Raised Donut

6 Raised Donuts

$12.50

6 Raised Donuts

Dozen Raised Donuts

$25.00

Dozen Raised Donuts

Cake Donut

$1.25

Cake Donut

6 Cake Donuts

$6.25

6 Cake Donuts

Dozen Cake Donuts

$12.50

Dozen Cake Donuts

Special Bars and Donut

$3.00

Dozen Cake Donuts

Bacon Maple Bar

$5.00

Dozen Cake Donuts

Turnover

$4.00

Dozen Cake Donuts

Scone

$4.00

Dozen Cake Donuts

Cookie

$2.50

Dozen Cake Donuts

Danish

$4.00

Danish

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

Muffin

$2.50

Muffin

Bear Claw

$3.00

Bear Claw

Add I Pastry

$1.00

Add I Pastry

Add 1 Premium

$2.00

Add 1 Premium

Add 1 Specialty

$0.50

Add 1 Specialty

Buttermilk Bar

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croisssant

$5.00

Espresso

Drip

$3.00

12 oz Drip

Americano

$3.00

12 oz Americano

Breve

$4.50

12 oz Breve

Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz Cappuccino

Chai Tea

$4.50

12 oz Chai

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz Hot Choclate

Latte

$3.00

12 oz Latte

Mocha

$4.00

12 oz Mocha

Tea

$2.50

12 oz Tea

12 oz Specialty

12 oz Specialty

16 oz Specialty

16 oz Specialty

20 oz Specialty

20 oz Specialty

Italian Soda

$4.00

Italian Soda

Creamosa

$4.50

Creamosa

Red Bull Fuzion

$5.50

Red Bull Fuzion

White Espresso

$1.00

White Espresso

Espresso

$0.75

Espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

One Pound Bag Sleepy Monk Coffee

$15.00

coke cooler

Coke Products

$2.50

Coke Products

Tummy Yummys

$1.25

Tummy Yummys

Yup Milks

$2.50

Yup Milks

MM Juices

$2.50

MM Juices

Monsters

$3.00

Monsters

Dasani Water

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Breakfast

2 Eggs breakfast

$10.00

2 Eggs breakfast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Big Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Big Biscuit Sandwich

Eggs Benedict Full

$14.00

Eggs Benedict Full

Eggs Benedict Half

$11.00

Eggs Benedict Half

Crab Benedict Full

$15.00

Crab Benedict Full

Crab Benedict Half

$12.00

Crab Benedict Half

Pesto Benedict Full

$14.00

Pesto Benedict Full

Pesto Benedict Half

$12.00

Pesto Benedict Half

Chipotle Pork Benedict Full

$14.00

Chipotle Pork Benedict Full

Chipotle Pork Benedict Half

$12.00

Chipotle Pork Benedict Half

Big Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Big Breakfast Burrito

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Chilaquiles

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

Sweet Cream Pancakes Regular Stack

$10.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes Regular Stack

Sweet Cream Pancakes Short Stack

$8.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes Short Stack

Pancake Combo

$12.00

Pancake Combo

French Toast Full

$11.00

French Toast Full

French Toast small

$8.00

French Toast small

French Toast Combo

$12.00

French Toast Combo

Biscuits and Gravy Full Order

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy Full Order

Biscuits and Gravy Half Order

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy Half Order

Biscuits and Gravy Combo

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy Combo

Breakfast Pizza Small

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza Small

Breakfast Pizza Family

$27.00

Breakfast Pizza Family

One Egg

$3.00

One Egg

Two Eggs

$5.00

Two Eggs

Side Bacon

$6.00

Bacon

Slab Ham

$6.00

Slab Ham

Side Sausage

$6.00

Sausage

Side Gravy

$5.00

Gravy

Hollandaise

$5.00

Hollandaise

Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit

English Muffin

$3.00

English Muffin

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

Large Pancake Combo

$13.00

Kid Breakfast

Kid Pancake

$5.99

Kid Pancake

Kid French Toast

$5.99

Kid French Toast

Kid 1 egg, 1 sausage, 1 Bacon

$5.99

Kid 1 egg, 1 sausage, 1 Bacon

Kid Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Breakfast Quesadilla

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.75

Well Tequila

Hornitos

$7.50

Hornitos

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Cuervo Gold

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

Cazadores Reposado

1800 Silver

$8.50

1800 Silver

Patron Silver

$12.50

Patron Silver

Don Julio Silver

$12.50

Don Julio Silver

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.75

Well Vodka

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli

Titos

$8.00

Titos

44 North Huckleberry

$8.50

44 North Huckleberry

44 North Nectarine

$8.50

44 North Nectarine

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Absolut Citron

Deep Eddy Cran

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cran

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose

Hot Monkey

$10.00

Hot Monkey

Ketel One

$8.50

Ketel One

Monopolova

$7.00

Monopolova

Skyy

$6.50

Skyy

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

Smirnoff Orange

Smirnoff Black Cherry

$6.50

Smirnoff Black Cherry

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

Smirnoff

$6.50

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars

Jonnie Walker Black

$6.50

Jonnie Walker Black

Jonnie Walker Red

$8.00

Jonnie Walker Red

Glen Livet 12

$12.00

Glen Livet 12

McCallans 12

$12.00

McCallans 12

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.75

Well Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Apple

Fireball

$6.50

Fireball

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark

Pendleton

$8.50

Pendleton

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams 7

Macnaughtons

$6.50

Macnaughtons

Black Velvet

$6.50

Black Velvet

Sinfire

$6.50

Skrewball

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.75

Well Rum

151 Rum

$5.75

151 Rum

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Bacardi Silver

Bacardi Gold

$7.50

Bacardi Gold

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Captiain Morgans

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

Cruzan Mango

$6.75

Cruzan Mango

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu

Myers

$7.00

Myers

liquers

Amaretto Di Amor

$6.00

Amaretto Di Amor

Dissaronno

$7.00

Dissaronno

Apple Pucker

$5.75

Apple Pucker

Baileys

$7.50

Baileys

Blue Curacoa

$5.50

Blue Curacoa

Buttershots

$5.75

Buttershots

Chambord

$8.00

Chambord

Creme De Cacao DK

$5.50

Creme De Cacao DK

Creme De Cacao LT

$5.50

Creme De Cacao LT

Creme De Banana

$5.50

Creme De Banana

Dekuyper Watermelon

$5.50

Dekuyper Watermelon

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$5.50

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

Frangelico

$7.00

Frangelico

Galianno

$7.00

Galianno

Goldschlager

$7.50

Goldschlager

Grand Mariner

$9.00

Grand Mariner

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$7.50

Kahlua

Midori

$8.00

Midori

Peppermint Schnaps

$5.50

Peppermint Schnaps

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Rumple Minze

Sloe Gin

$5.50

Sloe Gin

St Germain

$8.00

St Germain

Tuaca

$8.00

Tuaca

Brandy

Christian Bros

$6.00

Christian Bros

Courvousier

$12.50

Courvousier

Hennessey

$10.00

Hennessey

Gin

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.75

Draft Beer

9 Oz

9 Oz Draft Beer

16 Oz

16 Oz Draft Beer

Pitcher

Bud Light

$2.50

Aluminums

Bud Light Lime Aluminum

$4.50

Bud Light Lime Aluminum

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.50

Bud Light Aluminum

Ultra Aluminum

$4.50

Ultra Aluminum

Bottles

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Bud Bottle

Coors Bottle

$4.00

Coors Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

Corona

$6.00

Corona

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken

ODouls

$4.00

ODouls

Lite Bottle

$4.00

Lite Bottle

MGD Bottle

$4.00

MGD Bottle

Pounder Can

PBR

$3.00

PBR

Busch

$3.00

Busch

Cider Can

Schilling Cider

$5.00

Schilling Cider

Red Wine Btl

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Apothic Red Blend

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Louis Martinni

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

Eola Pinot Noir

House Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Chardonnay

House Merlot

$7.00

House Merlot

House White Zin

$7.00

House White Zin

Red

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Apothic Red Blend

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Louis Martinni

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

Eola Pinot Noir

Blush

Bertrand Rose

$8.00

Bertrand Rose

White

Columbia Chardonnay

$7.50

Columbia Chardonnay

Washington Hills Chardonnay

$7.50

Washington Hills Chardonnay

Eola Pinot Gris

$7.50

Eola Pinot Gris

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Wycliff Sparkling

$7.50

Wycliff Sparkling

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Ultra Seltzer

$5.00

House Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Chardonnay

House Merlot

$7.00

House Merlot

House White Zin

$7.00

House White Zin

Red

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Apothic Red Blend

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Louis Martinni

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

Eola Pinot Noir

Blush

Bertrand Rose

$8.00

Bertrand Rose

White

Columbia Chardonnay

$7.50

Columbia Chardonnay

Washington Hills Chardonnay

$7.50

Washington Hills Chardonnay

Eola Pinot Gris

$7.50

Eola Pinot Gris

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Wycliff Sparkling

$7.50

Wycliff Sparkling

White Wine Btl

Eola Hills Pinot Gris

$22.00

Washington Hills White Riesling

$20.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon

$39.00

Columbia Chardonnay

$20.00

Frei Brothers Chardonnay

$29.00

Blush Wine Btl

Bertrand Cote De Roses Rose

$25.00

Red Wine Btl

Alamos Malbec

$25.00

Louis Martini Cabernay

$29.00

Apothic Red Blend

$25.00

Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$25.00

Daydrinkin

Mimosa

$8.00

Grapefruit Sparkler

$9.00

Sarah-mosa

$9.00

Huckleberry Hound

$9.00

HuckleBerry Lemonade

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

The Rockstar

$8.00

The Big Apple-Mosa

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Bloody Mountain

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Getaway Gimlet

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Dundees Cocktails

Horny Grandma

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Malibu Barbie

$7.50

Slap My Ass

$7.50

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Drew Juice

$7.50

Oregon Surfer

$7.50

Dundee Rum Punch

$7.50

Dundee Peach Nectarine Tea

$8.00

John Daly

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mt Hood Mule

$8.00

Nectarine Mule

$8.00

Cinnamon Mule

$8.00

Coaster Cosmo

$7.50

Cocktails

AMF

$12.00

B-52

$9.00

BFK

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Fuzzy Naval

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$11.00

Martinni

$10.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mojito

$9.00

Morraccan Coffee

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Salty Dog

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tic Tac

$8.00

Trash Can

$13.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Duckfart

$8.50

German Choc Cake Shot

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Slippery Nipple

$7.50

Kamakazi

$8.00

Grayhound

$7.00

Breakfast Happy Hour

Breakfast Bloody

$6.00

Breakfast Mimosa Orange

$6.00

Breakfast Mimosa Pineapple

$6.00

Breakfast Mimosa Grapefruit

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Spicy Asian

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Franks

Jalepeno Jelly

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Citrus (SF Salad) Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Queso Sauce

$1.00+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Bagette (For Dips)

$2.00

Shirts

Croc Shirt

$25.00

Milk Shirt

$25.00

Monday Pepperoni

Family Pepperoni

$18.00

Tuesday Big Kahuna

Family Big Kahuna

$18.00

Wednesday Combo

Wednesday Combo

$18.00

Thursday Margherita

Family Margherita

$18.00

Friday Mona Lisa

Family Mona Lisa

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

414 Broadway Street, Seaside, OR 97138

Directions

Gallery
Dundee’s Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
63 gleneida ave Carmel, NY 10512
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W Geneva Dr Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive
orange star4.7 • 1,324
2917 Shore Dr Virgina Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seaside

Tsunami Sandwich Company - 11 Broadway Street
orange star4.1 • 571
11 Broadway Street Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Una Ves Mas Mexican Restaurant - Downtown Seaside
orange star4.5 • 299
714 Broadway St Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Billy Mac’s - 220 Avenue U
orange star4.6 • 98
220 Avenue U Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Sam's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1
104 Broadway Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seaside
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston