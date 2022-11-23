Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Dune Brother's Seafood

No reviews yet

239 dyer street

Providence, RI 02903

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
The Original
Fish & Chips

SEAFOOD

Chowder

$7.00+

Choose from White (creamy clam broth, salt pork, quahogs) or Clear (clam broth, quahogs, potatoes, vegetables)

Clam Cakes

$7.00+

Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters

Combo

$16.00

Large Chowder, 3 Clam Cakes, House Made Tartar Choose from White (creamy clam broth, salt pork, quahogs) or Clear (clam broth, quahogs, potatoes, vegetables)

The Original

$13.00

Filet crusted in Cape Cod Potato Chips, with Homemade Pickles, Cheddar, & Slaw

Fish & Chips

Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce

Fish Mac

$12.00

Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce, seeded bun

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Hot-buttered lobster, Mayo, old bay served w/ fries

Dune Dog

$9.00

Snaporazzo hot dog, curry ketchup, garlic aioli, chow chow, fried shallots, toasted brioche bun

Mussels

$22.00

1 lb RI mussels, shallots, garlic, herbs, white wine, toasted bread

Bait Box

$19.00Out of stock

Fried market fish of the day (albacore), fries, piri piri mayo

Crab Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Local crab meat, mayo, old bay, buttered brioche, fries

RI Yellowfin Tuna

$26.00Out of stock

Seared rare w/ chimichurri chickpea zucchini salad, yogurt, almonds

RI Striped Bass

$26.00Out of stock

Pan-seared w/ crushed cucumber and dill salad, beets, pickled ramps, almonds

Whole Roasted Scup

$19.00Out of stock

W/ black barley, butternut squash, mushroom risotto

Pan Seared Cobia

$24.00Out of stock

W/ Chickpea harissa salad

Tuna Tartare

$12.00Out of stock

Cilantro, lime, avocado, garlic aioli, served w/ toasted bread *spicy

Pan-Seared Sea Trout

$23.00Out of stock

W/ chickpea harissa salad (tomatoes, preserved lemon, olives, herbs)

SIDES

Slaw

$5.00

Dune Brothers' Signature Slaw: Cabbage, Pickled Shallots, Herbs, and Olive Oil & Lemon Dressing

Fries

$6.00

Dune Brothers' Fries: Beef-Fat Fried & Seasoned w/ 'Old Bay'

Pickle plate

$8.00

Assorted Homemade Pickle Plate

Cucumber Beet Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Harissa Chickpea Salad

$9.00

Chickpeas, roasted tomatoes, cured olives, harissa, preserved lemon

Kohlrabi Cabbage Slaw

$5.00Out of stock

W/ mayo

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

W/ sherry vinegar, EVOO, herbs, sea salt

Black Barley Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Summer squash, tahini, herbs, almond and preserved lemon gremolata

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$9.00Out of stock

W/ olives, feta, sunflower seeds, preserved lemon vinaigrette

SAUCE

Tartar

$1.50

Extra Portion of Tartar Sauce

Special Sauce

$1.25

Extra Portion of Dune Bros' Special Sauce

Curry Ketchup

$1.50

Extra Portion of Curry Ketchup

Spicy Mustard

$1.75Out of stock

piri piri mayo

$1.75

Garlic Aioli

$1.75

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Sparkling

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50Out of stock

Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon-Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Blue Razz

$3.50Out of stock

Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Birch Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Blood Orange Mango

$3.50

Booze

Narragansett Lager

$4.00

Shandy🍋

$6.00

Whalers🐋

$7.00

Flying Jenny

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your favorite seafood shack now offering gift cards.

Website

Location

239 dyer street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Dune Brother's Seafood image
Dune Brother's Seafood image
Dune Brother's Seafood image

