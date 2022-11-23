American
Seafood
Dune Brother's Seafood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your favorite seafood shack now offering gift cards.
Location
239 dyer street, Providence, RI 02903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
No Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Providence
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
4.5 • 54
71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
More near Providence