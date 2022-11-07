Restaurant header imageView gallery

DUNE by Laurent Tourondel

2200 North Ocean BLVD

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Order Again

NIGIRI

TUNA NIGIRI

$14.00

spicy mayo, sriracha

TORO NIGIRI

$22.00

lemon glaze

HAMACHI NIGIRI

$15.00

ponzu, ginger

MACKEREL

$14.00

SALMON NIGIRI

$14.00

miso glazed, toasted sesame

JAPANESE SEABREAM NIGIRI

$14.00

TERIYAKI EEL NIGIRI

$14.00

avocado, sesame

RED SHRIMP NIGIRI

$13.00

bbq, horseradish

CRISPY RICE

CRISPY TUNA

$18.00

crispy rice, avocado, yuzu

CRISPY BEEF

$20.00

truffle aioli, grated daikon

CRISPY SALMON

$16.00

yuzu mayo, wasabi, shiso, kaiware, serrano

SASHIMI

TUNA SASHIMI

$15.00

2PC

TORO SASHIMI

$24.00

2PC

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$15.00

2PC

SALMON SASHIMI

$13.00

2PC

TERIYAKI EEL SASHIMI

$13.00

2PC

ROLLS

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

avocado, spicy mayo, puffed rice

HAMACHI ROLL

$16.00

grated ginger, yuzu guacamole, soy glaze

SALMON ROLL

$14.00

fresh and smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, daikon

SKINNY ROLL

$12.00

yam, cucumber, avocado, yuzu, hoisin, shiso

SUSHI RICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
DUNE, led by Michelin-starred Chef Laurent Tourondel and WeChef Hospitality is located adjacent to the highly acclaimed Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale. As an unsurpassed and elegant but relaxed waterfront dining escape, DUNE offers captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean at every turn with coveted beachfront dining access. Open for dinner and happy hour in addition to private events, our menu features locally sourced, fresh ingredients inspired by a Mediterranean flare.

Location

2200 North Ocean BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Directions

