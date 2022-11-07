DUNE by Laurent Tourondel

Restaurant info

DUNE, led by Michelin-starred Chef Laurent Tourondel and WeChef Hospitality is located adjacent to the highly acclaimed Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale. As an unsurpassed and elegant but relaxed waterfront dining escape, DUNE offers captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean at every turn with coveted beachfront dining access. Open for dinner and happy hour in addition to private events, our menu features locally sourced, fresh ingredients inspired by a Mediterranean flare.