Dunedin Vegan Deli
2340 Main Street
Clearwater, FL 34683
Seitan Roasts
1/2 Turky Roast Stuffed
Please select which date you would like to pick up!
Whole Turky Roast Stuffed
Please select which date you would like to pick up!
1/2 Turky Roast Unstuffed
Please select the date you would like to pick up!
Whole Turky Roast Unstuffed
Please select the date you would like to pick up!
1/2 Honee-Baked Hamm Roast
Please select which date you would like to pick up!
Whole Honee-Baked Hamm Roast
Please select which date you would like to pick up!
Whole Lammb Roast
1/2 Lammb Roast
Specials
Bacun, Just Egg and Cheeze on a Bagel
Grilled Chikken Pita
House-made chikken seitan cubes on a pita with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and ranch!
Philly Wrap
Grilled onions and green peppers wrapped up with Soy based Chikken OR an Impossible burger with mayo
Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
CRAZY GARLIC PARM KNOT
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
PUMPKIN SPICE SWIRLZ
Maple Chia Seed Pudding
LEMON PEPPER MAC
SPICY MAC ATTACK!
The PHATTY
Cuban Pourk n' Beans Burrito
Cuban Pourk n' Beans Side
Brunch All Day
McBluffin
Impossible Sausage, Just Egg and Cheeze on a toasted english muffin! Have it on a pretzel bun, as shown in the picture, for only $1 more!
Two/$10 McBluffins
Two McBluffins at a discount!
Brunch Wrap
Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers mixed with Just Egg, Seitan Bacun, Impossible Sausage, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Provolone in a pressed wrap!
Bagel Sandwich
Your bagel of choice toasted with mayo, spring mix, tomato, just egg, impossible sausage, and our house made seitan bacun
Brunch Burger
An impossible burger, just egg, house made seitan bacun, and melted cheeze on a toasted pretzel bun
Cheezy Bacun Hashbrowns
Two hashbrown patties layered with cheddar cheeze and bits of our house made seitan bacun topped with our house made ranch!
Hash Brown Sammie
Just egg, impossible sausage, and melted cheeze in between two crispy hash browns! *Gluten Free
Just Stuffin
Just the stuffin from a McBluffin! Impossible Sausage and Provolone Cheeze in between to folds of Just Egg! *Gluten Free
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cubano
Our house made seitan pourk marinated in mojo sauce on authentic Cuban bread with mustard, pickles, and cheeze toasted to perfection!
Whack Burger
Impossible burger with lettuce, onion, pickles, melted cheeze, and our house made whack sauce on a toasted bun
BBQ Bacun Cheeseburger
Impossible burger, our house made seitan bacun, grilled onions, pickles, and melted cheese on a toasted bun with bbq sauce
Crispy Chikken Sandwich
Crispy chikken patty with ranch, tomato, and shredded lettuce on a toasted pretzel bun
BBQ Seitan Sammie
House made BBQ Seitan with ranch, onion, and pickles on a toasted bun
Seitan BLT
Our house made seitan Bacun with spring mix, tomato, and mayo on Dave's Killer Bread
The Karen
Our house made seitan Chikken slices with sauerkraut, cheeze, and our house made whack sauce on Dave's Killer Bread
Killer Club
Our house made seitan Chikken & Bacun on toasted Dave's Killer Bread with cheeze, spring mix, and tomato
Avo Chikken Sandwich
House made seitan chikken with mayo, cheeze, avocado, cucumbers, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread! Formerly known as the Avocara
Subs & Wraps
Philly Cheezesteak
Chopped meat of choice with grilled onions, green peppers, melted cheeze, and mayo served on a toasted sub roll
Whack Crack Wrap
Impossible burger, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, ketchup, house made whack sauce, and our house made crackaroni (mac n cheeze) all wrapped up in a toasted tortilla shell
BBQ Crack Wrap
1lb of house made BBQ Seitan with Crackaroni in a toasted wrap.
Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap
Impossible Chikken Nuggets chopped up over shredded lettuce, onions and tomatoes with ranch and buffalo sauce drizzled over!
Chickpea Salad Wrap
Your choice of chikken salad wrapped up with spring mix and tomato. Add any additional veggies of your choice!
Gyro
House made seitan Mediterranean meat with spring mix, tomatoes, onion, house made tzatziki sauce and follow your heart feta cheeze in a toasted pita
Italian Sub
Our house made seitan roast beeph or roast pourk (based on availability) and pepperphony with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheeze and vinaigrette on a sub roll
Turk'y & Cheeze Sub
Our house made turk'y with cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sub roll
Roast Beeph Sub
Our house made roast beeph with cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and mustard on a sub roll
Chikken Pretender Sub
Impossible nuggets, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warmed sub roll
Cali Wrap
House made seitan chikken and bacun wrapped up with spring mix, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, local microgreens, carrots, avocado, and ranch! No need to add each veggie unless you want double!
14" Pizza
Cheeze Pizza
Start with a 14" Cheese Pizza and add as many toppings as you want!
Pepperphony Pizza
ImpossiPhilly Pizza
Impossible Burger mixed with Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheeze with a side of Ranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!
Seitan Buffalo Chikken Pizza
Bluffalo Chikken, Green Peppers, and Onion with a side of Wranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!
BBQ Pourk Pizza
BBQ Pourk, Onions, and Pickles, with a side of Wranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!
Impossible CheeseBurger Pizza
Impossible Burger with Pickles, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with cheeze and shredded lettuce and a side of Wack Sauce! Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!
Salads
Cobb Salad
Blend of Spring Mix with toasted Bacun, Housemade Seitan, Avocado, Just Egg, Tomato, Onion, Colby Cheeze and a side of Ranch Only add veggies if you want extra!
Greek Salad
Our Red Potato Salad in the center of Spring Mix with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheeze, and a side of Vinaigrette. Add any additional toppings of your choice!
Deli Salads & Sides
Deli "Meats"
Lil Bites
Gluten Free
GF McBluffin
Impossible sausage, just egg, and cheeze on a gluten free ciabatta bun
GF Whack Burger
GF Veggie Sandwich
Spring mix, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette on a gluten free ciabatta bun
GF Chikken Salad Sandwich
Your choice of chikken salad with spring mix and tomato on a gluten free bun
GF Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Your choice of chickpea salad with spring mix and tomato on a gluten free ciabatta bun
DRINKS
Butterscotch Beer
Water 16.9 oz bottle
Source depends on availability