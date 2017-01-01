Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dunedin Vegan Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2340 Main Street

Clearwater, FL 34683

Popular Items

Philly Cheezesteak
Whack Burger
Sliced Seitan by the Half Pound

Seitan Roasts

1/2 Turky Roast Stuffed

1/2 Turky Roast Stuffed

$20.99

Please select which date you would like to pick up!

Whole Turky Roast Stuffed

Whole Turky Roast Stuffed

$35.99

Please select which date you would like to pick up!

1/2 Turky Roast Unstuffed

$18.99

Please select the date you would like to pick up!

Whole Turky Roast Unstuffed

$29.99

Please select the date you would like to pick up!

1/2 Honee-Baked Hamm Roast

1/2 Honee-Baked Hamm Roast

$19.99

Please select which date you would like to pick up!

Whole Honee-Baked Hamm Roast

Whole Honee-Baked Hamm Roast

$29.99

Please select which date you would like to pick up!

Whole Lammb Roast

$29.99

1/2 Lammb Roast

$19.99

Specials

Bacun, Just Egg and Cheeze on a Bagel

Bacun, Just Egg and Cheeze on a Bagel

$6.95Out of stock
Grilled Chikken Pita

Grilled Chikken Pita

$9.99

House-made chikken seitan cubes on a pita with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and ranch!

Philly Wrap

Philly Wrap

$11.50

Grilled onions and green peppers wrapped up with Soy based Chikken OR an Impossible burger with mayo

Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.75Out of stock
CRAZY GARLIC PARM KNOT

CRAZY GARLIC PARM KNOT

$2.50Out of stock

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$4.95Out of stock
PUMPKIN SPICE SWIRLZ

PUMPKIN SPICE SWIRLZ

$3.95Out of stock

Maple Chia Seed Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

LEMON PEPPER MAC

$6.95Out of stock

SPICY MAC ATTACK!

$7.95Out of stock

The PHATTY

$14.00Out of stock

Cuban Pourk n' Beans Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Cuban Pourk n' Beans Side

$6.00Out of stock

Brunch All Day

McBluffin

McBluffin

$5.95Out of stock

Impossible Sausage, Just Egg and Cheeze on a toasted english muffin! Have it on a pretzel bun, as shown in the picture, for only $1 more!

Two/$10 McBluffins

Two/$10 McBluffins

$10.00Out of stock

Two McBluffins at a discount!

Brunch Wrap

Brunch Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers mixed with Just Egg, Seitan Bacun, Impossible Sausage, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Provolone in a pressed wrap!

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Your bagel of choice toasted with mayo, spring mix, tomato, just egg, impossible sausage, and our house made seitan bacun

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$12.95Out of stock

An impossible burger, just egg, house made seitan bacun, and melted cheeze on a toasted pretzel bun

Cheezy Bacun Hashbrowns

Cheezy Bacun Hashbrowns

$3.99Out of stock

Two hashbrown patties layered with cheddar cheeze and bits of our house made seitan bacun topped with our house made ranch!

Hash Brown Sammie

Hash Brown Sammie

$7.95Out of stock

Just egg, impossible sausage, and melted cheeze in between two crispy hash browns! *Gluten Free

Just Stuffin

Just Stuffin

$5.99Out of stock

Just the stuffin from a McBluffin! Impossible Sausage and Provolone Cheeze in between to folds of Just Egg! *Gluten Free

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$11.95Out of stock

Our house made seitan pourk marinated in mojo sauce on authentic Cuban bread with mustard, pickles, and cheeze toasted to perfection!

Whack Burger

Whack Burger

$12.95

Impossible burger with lettuce, onion, pickles, melted cheeze, and our house made whack sauce on a toasted bun

BBQ Bacun Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacun Cheeseburger

$12.95Out of stock

Impossible burger, our house made seitan bacun, grilled onions, pickles, and melted cheese on a toasted bun with bbq sauce

Crispy Chikken Sandwich

Crispy Chikken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chikken patty with ranch, tomato, and shredded lettuce on a toasted pretzel bun

BBQ Seitan Sammie

BBQ Seitan Sammie

$11.50

House made BBQ Seitan with ranch, onion, and pickles on a toasted bun

Seitan BLT

Seitan BLT

$9.50Out of stock

Our house made seitan Bacun with spring mix, tomato, and mayo on Dave's Killer Bread

The Karen

The Karen

$11.50

Our house made seitan Chikken slices with sauerkraut, cheeze, and our house made whack sauce on Dave's Killer Bread

Killer Club

Killer Club

$11.50Out of stock

Our house made seitan Chikken & Bacun on toasted Dave's Killer Bread with cheeze, spring mix, and tomato

Avo Chikken Sandwich

Avo Chikken Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

House made seitan chikken with mayo, cheeze, avocado, cucumbers, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread! Formerly known as the Avocara

Subs & Wraps

Philly Cheezesteak

Philly Cheezesteak

$12.95

Chopped meat of choice with grilled onions, green peppers, melted cheeze, and mayo served on a toasted sub roll

Whack Crack Wrap

Whack Crack Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Impossible burger, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, ketchup, house made whack sauce, and our house made crackaroni (mac n cheeze) all wrapped up in a toasted tortilla shell

BBQ Crack Wrap

BBQ Crack Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

1lb of house made BBQ Seitan with Crackaroni in a toasted wrap.

Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap

Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Impossible Chikken Nuggets chopped up over shredded lettuce, onions and tomatoes with ranch and buffalo sauce drizzled over!

Chickpea Salad Wrap

Chickpea Salad Wrap

$11.50

Your choice of chikken salad wrapped up with spring mix and tomato. Add any additional veggies of your choice!

Gyro

Gyro

$12.75Out of stock

House made seitan Mediterranean meat with spring mix, tomatoes, onion, house made tzatziki sauce and follow your heart feta cheeze in a toasted pita

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.95

Our house made seitan roast beeph or roast pourk (based on availability) and pepperphony with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheeze and vinaigrette on a sub roll

Turk'y & Cheeze Sub

Turk'y & Cheeze Sub

$11.95

Our house made turk'y with cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sub roll

Roast Beeph Sub

Roast Beeph Sub

$11.95Out of stock

Our house made roast beeph with cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and mustard on a sub roll

Chikken Pretender Sub

Chikken Pretender Sub

$11.95Out of stock

Impossible nuggets, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warmed sub roll

Cali Wrap

Cali Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

House made seitan chikken and bacun wrapped up with spring mix, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, local microgreens, carrots, avocado, and ranch! No need to add each veggie unless you want double!

14" Pizza

Cheeze Pizza

Cheeze Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Start with a 14" Cheese Pizza and add as many toppings as you want!

Pepperphony Pizza

Pepperphony Pizza

$16.99Out of stock
ImpossiPhilly Pizza

ImpossiPhilly Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

Impossible Burger mixed with Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheeze with a side of Ranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!

Seitan Buffalo Chikken Pizza

Seitan Buffalo Chikken Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

Bluffalo Chikken, Green Peppers, and Onion with a side of Wranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!

BBQ Pourk Pizza

BBQ Pourk Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

BBQ Pourk, Onions, and Pickles, with a side of Wranch Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!

Impossible CheeseBurger Pizza

Impossible CheeseBurger Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

Impossible Burger with Pickles, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with cheeze and shredded lettuce and a side of Wack Sauce! Add as many additional toppings as you’d like!

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Blend of Spring Mix with toasted Bacun, Housemade Seitan, Avocado, Just Egg, Tomato, Onion, Colby Cheeze and a side of Ranch Only add veggies if you want extra!

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Our Red Potato Salad in the center of Spring Mix with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheeze, and a side of Vinaigrette. Add any additional toppings of your choice!

Deli Salads & Sides

8oz Seitan Chicken Salad

$6.95

8oz Pasta Salads

$3.95
8oz Tofu "Egg" Salad

8oz Tofu "Egg" Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Red Potato Salad 8oz

$3.95Out of stock
Mega Side of Crackoroni

Mega Side of Crackoroni

$5.95Out of stock

Housemade mac and cheeze

Side of Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Sauce

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Deli "Meats"

Sliced Seitan by the Half Pound

Sliced Seitan by the Half Pound

$7.50

Select from our many house-made, wheat based meats

BBQ Seitan

$8.50

Lil Bites

Grilled Cheeze

Grilled Cheeze

$5.00

Melted Cheeze in between two slices of Dave’s killer bread

5pc Nuggets

$5.99Out of stock

5pc Nuggets with your choice of Sauce

Pita Pizza Pocket

$5.00Out of stock

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheeze folded into pita bread and pressed on the grill! Add your favorite veggies too!

Gluten Free

GF McBluffin

$9.20Out of stock

Impossible sausage, just egg, and cheeze on a gluten free ciabatta bun

GF Whack Burger

$16.20

GF Veggie Sandwich

$6.95

Spring mix, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette on a gluten free ciabatta bun

GF Chikken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Your choice of chikken salad with spring mix and tomato on a gluten free bun

GF Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Your choice of chickpea salad with spring mix and tomato on a gluten free ciabatta bun

DRINKS (Copy)

Butterscotch Beer

Butterscotch Beer

$2.95Out of stock
Water 16.9 oz bottle

Water 16.9 oz bottle

$1.50

Source depends on availability

Better Booch

Better Booch

$3.99Out of stock
Kalo Hemp Infused Seltzer

Kalo Hemp Infused Seltzer

$4.99Out of stock
Culture Pop - Orange Mango Chili & Lime

Culture Pop - Orange Mango Chili & Lime

$2.99Out of stock
Owyn Protein Shakes

Owyn Protein Shakes

$5.49Out of stock
Virgil's Soda

Virgil's Soda

$2.95Out of stock
Brew Dr Kombucha

Brew Dr Kombucha

$4.25
KOE Organic Kombucha

KOE Organic Kombucha

$4.25Out of stock
Sparkling Yerba Mate

Sparkling Yerba Mate

$4.59Out of stock
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.59Out of stock
Tiger Seed

Tiger Seed

$4.99Out of stock
221 Kombucha

221 Kombucha

$5.25Out of stock
Goldthread Tonic

Goldthread Tonic

$6.25Out of stock
Shaka Tea

Shaka Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Health Ade Kombucha

$4.99
Live Sparkling Kombucha

Live Sparkling Kombucha

$4.25Out of stock
Riot Energy Drink

Riot Energy Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Vybes Elixer

$5.99Out of stock

La Croix

$1.99Out of stock

CHIPS (Copy)

Beanfields Cheddar Sour Cream

Beanfields Cheddar Sour Cream

$3.99Out of stock
Beanfields Jalapeño Nacho 1.5oz

Beanfields Jalapeño Nacho 1.5oz

$1.99Out of stock
Beanfields Nacho

Beanfields Nacho

$3.99Out of stock

Beanfields Ranch Cracklins 1 oz

$1.99Out of stock

Daily Crave Beyond Puffs Vegan Cheddar

$4.49Out of stock

Vegan Robs Cauliflower Puffs 1.25 oz

$1.99Out of stock

Siete Churro Strips

$4.69Out of stock

Spicyish Mustache Munchies

$5.79Out of stock

Pop Zero White Cheddar Popcorn

$5.49Out of stock
Pigout Pigless Pork Rinds

Pigout Pigless Pork Rinds

$4.99
Vegan Rob's Puffs 3.5oz

Vegan Rob's Puffs 3.5oz

$4.99
Vegan Rob's Crisps 5oz

Vegan Rob's Crisps 5oz

$4.99

Outstanding Puffs

$4.99

Plant Snacks

$4.59Out of stock
Outstanding Cheese Balls

Outstanding Cheese Balls

$4.99

Bistro Crisps

$2.99Out of stock

Outstanding Pigout Crunchies

$4.99

Bread

Pretzel Bun

$1.00Out of stock
9" Cuban Bread

9" Cuban Bread

$1.00
Sesame Seed Bun

Sesame Seed Bun

$1.00Out of stock