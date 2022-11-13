Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

Moderne Dune - River Yacht

$7.00

(FOR ONSITE CONSUMPTION ONLY) Double Dry Hopped Cold IPA. Unfiltered, 6-week lagered IPA with massive amounts of Mosaic Incognito added during the whirlpool to add a punch of candied blueberries. Aromas of tropical mulberries and a hint of spearmint. 12oz - 5.5% ABV