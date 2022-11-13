Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

review star

No reviews yet

2337 S Michigan Ave # 1

Chicago, IL 60616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

TAKE INSIDE - CHICAGO MARATHON SPECIAL

MARATHON SPECIAL - Invited Concept 16oz Can

MARATHON SPECIAL - Invited Concept 16oz Can

$5.00

Double Dry Hopped Lager with Citra and Loral hops. Unfiltered, Crisp and Floral. Aromas of Overripe Mango and Lychee

MARATHON SPECIAL - Cosmic Pop 16oz Can

MARATHON SPECIAL - Cosmic Pop 16oz Can

$5.00

Hazy Pale Ale w/ Galaxy, Cryo Pop and Citra Hops. Session-able Pale Ale with Aromas of Peach Daiquiri and Sweetened Papaya

Moderne Dune - Moderne Pilsner

$6.00

(FOR ONSIDE CONSUMPTION ONLY) Hoppy Pilsner w/ Hallertau Callista and Zuper Saazer hops from Hop Head Farms in Michigan. 12oz - 5.1% ABV

Moderne Dune - River Yacht

$7.00

(FOR ONSITE CONSUMPTION ONLY) Double Dry Hopped Cold IPA. Unfiltered, 6-week lagered IPA with massive amounts of Mosaic Incognito added during the whirlpool to add a punch of candied blueberries. Aromas of tropical mulberries and a hint of spearmint. 12oz - 5.5% ABV

Duneyrr - Vinyay Peche

Duneyrr - Vinyay Peche

$8.00

(FOR ONSITE CONSUMPTION ONLY) A Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Viogner Grape Juice, Rye and Peaches. Flavors of ripened pear, peach and perfectly crisp for fall weather. 14oz - 5% ABV

Duneyrr - Cara! Cara!

Duneyrr - Cara! Cara!

$8.00

(FOR ON SITE CONSUMPTION ONLY) -HIGHLY LIMITED- Mimosa Style Wild Ale co-fermented with Chardonnay, Cara Cara Oranges. Fermented with our House Mixed Culture and French Champagne Yeast 8oz - 6.0% ABV

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

Vinyay Péche

Vinyay Péche

$16.00

Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Viognier Grape Juice, Rye and Peach

Freya Franc

Freya Franc

$16.00+

A Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Strawberries and Cabernet Franc Grape Must. Jammy, Dry and Eloquent.

Sauvyn Blanc

Sauvyn Blanc

$16.00+

Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Passion Fruit and Sauvignon Blanc Grape Must. Tropical, Dry and Effervescent.

Hazy et Blanc!

Hazy et Blanc!

$18.00+

Hazy Double IPA co-fermented with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Must. Hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, Nelson Sauvin and NZ Phantasm Powder. Fermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch Yeast.

Duneyrr Sample 4-Pack

Duneyrr Sample 4-Pack

$17.00

Mixed 4 Pack including Freya Franc, Sauvyn Blanc, La Rouge Rose and Hazy et Blanc. Perfect for sampling our current line up! 16oz, 4pk - Mixed % ABV

Moderne Dune

Cosmic Pop

Cosmic Pop

$14.00+

Hazy Pale Ale w/ Galaxy, Cryo Pop and Citra Hops. Session-able Pale Ale with Aromas of Peach Daiquiri and Sweetened Papaya

River Yacht

River Yacht

$16.00+

Double Dry Hopped Cold IPA. Unfiltered, 6-week lagered IPA with massive amounts of Mosaic Incognito added during the whirlpool to add a punch of candied blueberries. Aromas of tropical mulberries and a hint of spearmint.

Invited Concept

Invited Concept

$12.00+

Double Dry Hopped Lager with Citra and Loral hops. Unfiltered, Crisp and Floral. Aromas of Overripe Mango and Lychee

Moderne Dune Sample 4-Pack

Moderne Dune Sample 4-Pack

$17.00

Mixed 4 Pack including Haze Maize, Invited Concept, River Yacht and Cosmic Pop. Perfect for sampling our current line up!

Haze Maize

Haze Maize

$18.00+

DDH Double IPA w/ Sabro, Talus, Zappa and El Dorado hops. Brewed with Oaxacan Green Corn from Sugar Creek Malt and Fermented w/ Cosmic Punch Yeast from Omega Yeast Labs. Notes of Candied Pineapple, Chili Mango and Baked Peaches 16oz, 4pk - 8% ABV

Odious Cellars

Zenith

Zenith

$18.00

Mixed-Culture sour with strawberries, Japanese cherry blossoms, & pink Himalayan salt. Aged 18 months in neutral wine barrels. 500ml bottle - 5.3% ABV

Secret History of All Things

Secret History of All Things

$16.00+

Mixed-Culture Saison. Petite saison fermented with our house strain of Brettanomyces, then blended with our ever-evolving house culture to add subtle tartness and depth. Lightly dry-hopped with Saaz & Crystal 16oz, 4pk - 4.2% ABV

Novo Terrano

Novo Terrano

$16.00+

Wet-hopped IPA w/ Brett. Wet Hops are dosed into the beers within hours of being picked fresh from the farm. Bursting with candied orange zest, watermelon jolly ranchers, and ripe honeydew melon.

Dutchbag Beer Co.

The Great Egret

The Great Egret

$17.00+

Our signature Double Gose style w/ blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, gray sea salt, & sumac. Juicy & deliciously sour berry sorbet in liquid form! ~ 6.7% ~

Counting Sleep

Counting Sleep

$16.00+

Our Nordic Weisse w/ chamomile flower, citrus zest, fig ~ re-fermented on wildflower honey. Soft & zippy citrus meets a beautiful honey aroma! Super summer crusher! ~ 4.2% ~

Does Your Little Dog Bite?

Does Your Little Dog Bite?

$16.00+

Sour Farmhouse Ale w/ french saison yeast, brewed w/ Triskel, Strisselspalt, & Lotus hops. Step Mashed for a very full body. Inviting papaya aromas are greeted by a tart & dry profile, w/ big floral notes of kiwi & raspberry hops! ~ 5.1% ~

Boktoberfest

$15.00+

Herfstbok, or "autumn bok" in dutch, is a traditional fall beer of the Netherlands. Our yearly release of this festive fall beer is rich, chewy, & silky smooth w/ just enough bite to keep the goats happy. 6.66 % abv

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Duneyrr is an Artisan Fermenta Project that focuses on the co-fermentation of wine, cider and mead ingredients with artisanal craft beer. Creating co-fermented hybrids and mixed-culture wild ales with modern approaches, Duneyrr adapts and manipulates the methods of natural winemakers, cider makers and craft brewers alike, blurring the lines of what craft beer can be...” Tyler Davis - Founder & Director of Fermentation

Website

Location

2337 S Michigan Ave # 1, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

Gallery
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project image
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project image

