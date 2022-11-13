Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
“Duneyrr is an Artisan Fermenta Project that focuses on the co-fermentation of wine, cider and mead ingredients with artisanal craft beer. Creating co-fermented hybrids and mixed-culture wild ales with modern approaches, Duneyrr adapts and manipulates the methods of natural winemakers, cider makers and craft brewers alike, blurring the lines of what craft beer can be...” Tyler Davis - Founder & Director of Fermentation
Location
2337 S Michigan Ave # 1, Chicago, IL 60616
