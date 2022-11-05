  • Home
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project 2337 S Michigan Ave

No reviews yet

2337 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

Popular Items

Orchard Spectre
Nordic Smoked Lager 6pk

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

Orchard Spectre

$14.00

Duneyrr Mix 6

$20.00

Sauvy Blanc 4 Pack

$14.00

Freya Franc 4 Pack

$14.00

Mymosa 4 Pack

$14.00

Moderne Dune

Mixed 6pk 2x Nordic Smoke, 2x Fezzbier, 2x Reach Out

$18.00

Nordic Smoked Lager 6pk

$10.00

Here We Go 4pk

$14.00

Fezzbier 6pk

$16.00

Byre in the Woods 4pk

$14.00

Reach Out 16oz 6pk

$12.00

IPA Mixed 6pk

$18.00

Apparel

Duneyrr Deer T-Shirt

$25.00+

Glassware

Moderne/Duneyrr Stemmed Lager

$8.00+

12oz Stemmed Lager Glass

Moderne/Duneyrr Stemmed Sampler

$6.00

10oz Stemmed Sampler

Moderne/Duneyrr Kolsch

$6.00+

12oz Kolsch Glass

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A brewery focused on co-fermentation

Location

2337 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project image
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project image

