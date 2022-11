Dreamy Waffle Cone Nachos**

$4.25

Creamy soft serve ice cream in the flavor of your choice (vanilla, unless you tell us otherwise); crispy waffle cone nacho chips and a sundae topping of your choice on the ice cream, plus an additional topping to dip it all in! Add sprinkles, krunch kote or nuts to your ice cream for an additional charge. Enjoy this sweet treat!