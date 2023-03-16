Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

$

9700 France Ave South

College Services Building

Bloomington, MN 55431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte
Italian Grinder
Grilled Cheese

Dunn Bros Drinks

Classics

Infinite Black Cold Press

Infinite Black Cold Press

$4.00+

Slow-brewed for 24 hours, this unique cold press coffee is bold, smooth, and robustly caffinated.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Roasted daily and brewed hourly for the freshest cup of coffee possible.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.20+

A traditional and concentrated double shot of our espresso blend.

Americano

Americano

$3.20+

Espresso and hot water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.40+

Espresso with densely textured milk.

Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with textured milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Textured and steamed milk with rich chocolate sauce.

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Our hand-packed loose leaf tea selections, steeped with hot filtered water.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Our hand-packed loose leaf tea selections, steeped with filtered water and poured over ice.

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.70+
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.90+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press and caramel syrup, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.80+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press and chocolate sauce, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Caramel Mocha Frappe

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.90+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press, caramel syrup and your choice of white or dark chocolate, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.80+

Choose between delicious Mango or fresh, natural strawberries blended with ice for a refreshing treat.

Specialties

Vanilla Iced Nirvana

Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$4.70+

Our Inifinte Black Cold Press paired with vanilla syrup and finished with Half and Half.

Chocolate Steamed Nirvana

Chocolate Steamed Nirvana

$4.70+

Our Infinite Black Cold Press Coffee steamed with half and half, and finished with chocolate syrup and chocolate sauce.

Honey Spiced Nirvana

Honey Spiced Nirvana

$5.40+

Our infinite Black Cold Press paired with honey, brown sugar, and a dash of cinnamon finished off with Half and Half.

Creamy Coconut Nirvana

Creamy Coconut Nirvana

$5.40+

Rich, smooth, white chocolate and all natural coconut syrup with our Infinite Black Cold Press and Half and Half.

Caramel Banana Nirvana

Caramel Banana Nirvana

$5.40+

Infinite Black Cold Press and creamy Half & Half, combined in sweet harmony with buttery caramel and a hint of banana.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.10+Out of stock

Infinite Black cold brew infused with nitrogen that is served from a tap. This results in a velvety and smooth version of our bold, classic cold brew, that has a naturally fine foam layer on top. This drink is served without ice unless ice is requested.

Nitro Vanilla Iced Nirvana

Nitro Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$5.70+Out of stock

Our Infinite Black™ is infused with nitrogen, resulting in a super-smooth cold press coffee that is enhanced with vanilla syrup and finished with half and half.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, and chocolate sauce.

Caramel Mocha Latte

Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, textured milk, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Raspberry White Mocha

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.50+

Imagine adding a a hint of fruity sweetness to an extra creamy white mocha.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, vanilla syrup.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, caramel syrup.

Caramelized Almond Latte

Caramelized Almond Latte

$5.50+

Your choice of milk and our classic espresso combined in sweet harmony with buttery caramel and almond syrup.

Honey Matcha Latte

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.80+

Honey Syrup, powdered green tea and steamed milk are combined for this comforting treat that is packed with antioxidants, chlorophyll and vitamins.

FruiTea Infusion Dragon Fruit Berry

FruiTea Infusion Dragon Fruit Berry

$6.00

A refreshing mix of exotic dragon fruit, raspberry, blueberry and a hint of lychee. We shake hibiscus berry tea with the infusion concentrate that's enhanced with green coffee extract and garnish it with real blueberries.

FruiTea Infusion Watermelon Strawberry

FruiTea Infusion Watermelon Strawberry

$6.00

A refreshing mix of watermelon and strawberry with hints of cucumber and mint. We shake citrus green tea with the infusion concentrate that's enhanced with green coffee extract, and garnish it with real sliced strawberries.

Build Your Own Red Bull Infusion

Build Your Own Red Bull Infusion

$7.20

Start with Red Bull Classic or Sugar Free and choose a combination of syrup flavors for your own personal infusion blend. You can also add a splash of cream to give it a French twist.

Red Bull Berry Blast Infusion

Red Bull Berry Blast Infusion

$7.20

Classic Red Bull combined with cherry and strawberry for complete berry perfection.

Red Bull Wild Peach Infusion

Red Bull Wild Peach Infusion

$7.20

Classic Red Bull with delicious peach and honey for a refreshing flavor combination.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

All the flavors you love when you think about fall - real pumpkin, real spices, and real maple syrup, all complimenting our classic latte.

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$4.90+Out of stock

All the flavors you love when you think about fall - real pumpkin, real spices, and real maple syrup, all complimenting our classic frappe.

Pumpkin Pie Nirvana

$4.75+Out of stock

All the flavors you love when you think about fall - real pumpkin, real spices, and real maple syrup, all complimenting our classic Nirvana.

LTO

Cortado 8oz

Cortado 8oz

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. This small drink originated in Spain where cortado means "cut" in Spanish, which implies the espresso is "cut" with milk.

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$5.30+

Espresso, textured milk and honey.

Caramel Latte Macchiato

Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.30+

The American version of a Macchiato, which is a fusion of a macchiato, cappuccino, and latte, with added vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle. This drink is inverted in that the densely steamed milk is finished or "marked" with the espresso, rather than the milk being poured over the espresso.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00

A traditional Flat White has a single shot of espresso with about 5 ounces of finely steamed microfoam. The only size option for the Flat White is small (12 oz). Originating in Australia, Flat Whites are the most popular espresso drink for Aussies.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.20+
Lavender London Fog

Lavender London Fog

$5.20+
Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.20+
Milk

Milk

$2.80+

Food

Breakfast (7:30-10:30)

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Build your own customized breakfast sandwich

Toasted Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted bagel with optional choice of spread at an additional cost

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Bacon, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Egg with your choice of Bread and Cheese

Egg, Cheese & Avocado Salsa Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Spinach, Avocado, Egg, Your Choice of Cheese and Bread

Breakfast Sandwich (IN-PERSON ONLY)

$3.99Out of stock

Lunch (10:30-Close)

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Red Onions & Buffalo Ranch

Southwest Turkey Avocado

Southwest Turkey Avocado

$6.99

Turkey, Avocado Salsa, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$7.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Oregano, Provolone, Red Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

California Club

California Club

$7.49

Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Provolone, Avocado Salsa, Cucumber, Tomato & Mayo

Veggie Land

Veggie Land

$6.49

Double Provolone, Avocado Salsa, Tomato, Cucumber & Mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Double Provolone, Double Cheddar

Soup of the day

$3.79Out of stock

Bakery (IN PERSON ONLY)

Biscotti

$1.99Out of stock

Donut

$1.99

Coffee Cake

$2.49Out of stock

Duchess Powdered Sugar Donuts

$2.29Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Rolls (3)

$1.19Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll (1)

$0.40Out of stock

Otis Spunkmeyer Banana Nut Muffin

$2.29Out of stock

Bon appetite - Crumb Donuts

$2.29

Bon - Appetite Blueberry Danish

$2.89

Mini Donuts (2)

$1.00Out of stock

Mini Donut (1)

$0.89Out of stock

Bon Appetit Cheese Croissant

$2.29

Bon Appetit Cheese & Berries Danish

$2.29

Bon Appetit Blueberry Muffin

$2.29

Bon Appetit Apple Danish

$2.29

Cloverhill Jumbo Honey Bun (Iced)

$1.49

Worthy Crumb Blueberry Mufffin

$2.89

Pain Au Chocolate Croissant

$2.29

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Strawberry Croissant

$3.99

Bread Slice

$2.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9700 France Ave South, College Services Building, Bloomington, MN 55431

Directions

Gallery
Dunn Brothers Coffee image
Dunn Brothers Coffee image
Dunn Brothers Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Full Tilt Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8301 Normandale Blvd, Bloomington, MN 55437
View restaurantnext
Cafe Fusion - 8300 Norman Center Drive Suite 130
orange star4.7 • 211
8300 Norman Center Drive #130 Bloomington, MN 55437
View restaurantnext
Ryan’s Cafe - Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
8400 Normandale Lake Blvd #70 Bloomington, MN 55437
View restaurantnext
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 1,347
521 W 98th St Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurantnext
El Camino Gourmet Tacos - Edina
orange starNo Reviews
7565 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55345
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
8501 Lyndale Ave S Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston