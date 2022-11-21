Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant imageView gallery
Latin American

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2996 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fry Chicken - Medium
Oxtail/Beef - Medium
Beef Patty

Pasta

Curry Shrimp Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Served with Penne Pasta, Mixed Vegetables & Curry Shrimp.

Jerk Chicken Pasta

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$11.50

Served with Penne Pasta, Jerk Chicken & our Homemade Sauce.

Jerk & Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Served with Penne Pasta, Jerk Chicken, Steam Brocolli, Carrots, Red & Green Peppers.

Shrimp and Jerk Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Served with Penne Pasta, Mixed Vegetables, Jerk Chicken & Curry Shrimp.

Chef's Special - Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Penne Pasta with Jerk Chicken Breast & Parmesan Cheese.

Chef's Special - Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Penne Pasta with Shrimp & Parmesan Cheese.

Fish & Shrimp

Brown Stew Fish

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Butter Fish - Large

$15.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Butter Fish - Medium

$13.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Butter Fish - Small

$10.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Shrimp - Large

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Shrimp - Medium

Curry Shrimp - Medium

$14.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Shrimp - Small

Curry Shrimp - Small

$12.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Escovitch Fish

Escovitch Fish

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Escovitch Fish Combo

Escovitch Fish Combo

$20.00

Served with Red Snapper, Festival, Plantain & Bammy.

King Fish - Brown Stew Large

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

King Fish - Brown Stew Medium

$16.00

Served with a choice of Rice/ Provisions & Vegetables.

King Fish - Escovitch Large

King Fish - Escovitch Large

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

King Fish - Escovitch Medium

King Fish - Escovitch Medium

$16.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

One Pot Steam Fish

$20.00

Served with Red Snapper, Bammy, Crackers, Okra, Carrot, Potato & Plantain.

Snapper ONLY - Brown Stew

Snapper ONLY - Brown Stew

$12.50

Your favorite snapper fish simmered in a savory sauce with onions, thyme, carrots, bell peppers & scotch bonnet pepper.

Snapper ONLY - Escovitch

$12.50

Fried Snapper topped with our signature escovitch medley of pickled onions, carrots, bell peppers & scotch bonnet pepper.

Steam Fish

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Tilapia Fish - Large

$18.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Tilapia Fish - Medium

$13.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Whiting Fish - Large

$14.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Whiting Fish - Medium

$12.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Whiting Fish - Small

$10.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Beef & Steak

Oxtail/Beef - Large

Oxtail/Beef - Large

$19.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Oxtail/Beef - Medium

Oxtail/Beef - Medium

$16.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables,

Pepper Steak - Large

Pepper Steak - Large

$17.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Pepper Steak - Medium

Pepper Steak - Medium

$14.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Pepper Steak - Small

Pepper Steak - Small

$12.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Goat

Curry Goat - Large

Curry Goat - Large

$15.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Goat - Medium

Curry Goat - Medium

$13.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Goat - Small

Curry Goat - Small

$10.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken - Large

Brown Stew Chicken - Large

$13.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Brown Stew Chicken - Medium

Brown Stew Chicken - Medium

$11.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Brown Stew Chicken - Small

Brown Stew Chicken - Small

$9.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Chicken & Fries - Large

$14.00

Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.

Chicken & Fries - Medium

$12.00

Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.

Chicken & Fries - Small

$9.00

Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.

Curry Chicken - Large

Curry Chicken - Large

$14.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Chicken - Medium

Curry Chicken - Medium

$12.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Curry Chicken - Small

Curry Chicken - Small

$9.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Fry Chicken - Large

Fry Chicken - Large

$14.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Fry Chicken - Medium

Fry Chicken - Medium

$12.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Fry Chicken - Small

Fry Chicken - Small

$9.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Large

$15.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Medium

$13.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Small

$10.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Chicken - Large

$15.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Chicken - Medium

$13.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Jerk Chicken - Small

Jerk Chicken - Small

$10.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Mango Chicken - Large

$15.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Mango Chicken - Medium

$13.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Mango Chicken - Small

$10.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Sweet & Sour Chicken - Large

$15.00

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Sweet & Sour Chicken - Medium

$13.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Sweet & Sour Chicken - Small

$10.50

Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.

Roti

Roti (Plain)

$5.00

Caribbean Corner

Curry Shrimp Roti

$11.50

Caribbean Corner

Curry Chicken Roti

$10.50

Caribbean Corner

Curry Goat Roti

$11.00

Caribbean Corner

Vegetable Roti

$10.50

Caribbean Corner

Roti (Jamaican Heat)

$5.00

Roti (Garlic & Pepper)

$5.00

Roti (Tartar)

$5.00Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Jerk Salad

$10.00

Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Served with Fried Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato & dressing of choice

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.00

Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice

Riverhouse Salad (No Protein)

$8.00

Served with Iceberg Lettuce, Broccoli, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato & dressing of choice

Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Served with Curry Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice

Side Orders

Bammy (Half)

$2.50

Boil Dumpling

$1.00

Breadfruit

$1.75Out of stock

Butterfish

$3.00

Combo Meal

$3.50Out of stock
Festival

Festival

$1.80Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00
Fried Dumpling

Fried Dumpling

$1.00

Fritters

$1.75

Fry Chicken

$3.00

Fry Chicken

$5.00

Fry Chicken

$8.00

Fry Chicken

$10.00

Fry Chicken

$15.00

Fry Chicken

$20.00

Fry Codfish

$3.00Out of stock

Fry Whiting

$3.00

Fry Whiting

$5.00

Fry Whiting

$8.00

Fry Whiting

$10.00

Fry Whiting

$15.00

Fry Whiting

$20.00

Ground Provisions

$1.00

Jerk Chicken $10

$10.00

Jerk Chicken $15

$15.00

Jerk Chicken $20

$20.00

Jerk Chicken $8

$8.00

King Fish - Slice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Meat Only - Curry Chicken - Lg Cup

$15.00

Meat Only - Curry Chicken - Sm Cup

$9.00

Meat Only - Cow Foot - Lg Cup

$18.50Out of stock

Meat Only - Cow Foot - Sm Cup

$11.00

Meat Only - Curry Goat - Lg Cup

$18.50

Meat Only - Curry Goat - Sm Cup

$11.00

Meat Only - Oxtail - Lg Cup

$18.50

Meat Only - Oxtail - Sm Cup

$11.00

Meat Only - P/Steak - Lg Cup

$18.50

Meat Only - P/Steak - Sm Cup

$11.00

Plantains

$1.75

Rice & Vegetables - Large

$10.00

Rice & Vegetables - Medium

$8.00

Rice & Vegetables - Small

$5.00

Rice - Large

$9.00

Rice - Medium

$7.50

Rice - Small

$4.00

Salad - Large

$8.00

Salad - Medium

$6.50

Salad - Small

$3.50

Steamed Vegetables - Large

$9.50

Steamed Vegetables - Medium

$7.50

Steamed Vegetables - Small

$4.00

Sugar Cane

$4.50Out of stock

Talapia

$3.00

Wings - Fried

$1.00

Wings - Kingston/Hot

$1.50Out of stock

Wings - Mango/Spicy

$1.50

Wings - Mobay/Mild

$1.50Out of stock

Wings - Ocho Rios/Sweet

$1.50

Wings - Jerk

$1.50

Meat Only - Stew Chicken - Lg Cup

$15.00

Meat Only - Stew Chicken - Sm Cup

$9.00

Wings - Mobay/Mild

$1.50Out of stock

Wings - Kingston/Hot

$1.50Out of stock

Wings - Ocho Rios/Sweet

$1.50

Wings - Mango/Spicy

$1.50

Wings - Fried

$1.00

Extra Gravy To Go

Sml Mango Spicy Sauce

$1.25

Lrg Mango Spicy Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Sml Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.25

Lrg Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.50

Sml Oxtail Gravy

$1.25

Lrg Oxtail Gravy

$2.50

Sml Curry Goat Gravy

$1.25

Lrg Curry Goat Gravy

$2.50

Sml Pepper Steak Gravy

$1.25

Lrg Pepper Steak Gravy

$2.50

Sml Curry Chicken Gravy

$1.25

Lrg Curry Chicken Gravy

$2.50

Sml Fish Gravy

$1.25

Lrg Fish Gravy

$2.50

Jerk Sauce - Small

$1.25

Jerk Sauce - Large

$2.50

Stew Chicken Gravy - Small

$1.25

Stew Chicken Gravy - Large

$2.50

Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Cheese Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Jamaican Black Cake - Plain

$4.25

Jamaican Black Cake - Icing

$4.50

Red Velvet Cake

$4.25

Grater Cake

$2.35

Pudding & Pastry

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Cornmeal Pudding

$4.25Out of stock

Potato Pudding

$4.25

Bun & Cheese

$3.50

Bulla

$3.19

Vegetable Patty

$2.75
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.25

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.00

Curry Chicken Patty

$3.00

Coco Bread

$1.90

Coco Bread & Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut Drops

$2.50

Shirley Biscuit

$1.80

B/Chips - Sm

$1.75

B/Chips - Lg

$2.75

Spice Bun - Lg

$13.00

Cut Cheese

$6.00

Beef & Cheese Patty

$3.00Out of stock

Crackers

$2.50

Easter Bun

$22.00Out of stock

Cheese (Small Tin)

$24.00Out of stock

Gizzada

$2.00

Rock Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Juice, Water & Soda

D&G - Ting

$3.00

D&G Soda - Cream

$2.75

D&G Soda - Ginger Beer

$2.75

D&G Soda - Kola Champagne

$2.75

D&G Soda - Orange

$2.75

D&G Soda - Pineapple

$2.75

Junkanoo

$3.75

Malta

$2.50

Roots

$5.25

Supligen

$3.75

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

Sun Kiss Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Sorrel Tru Juice

$3.75

Sour Sop Tru Juice

$3.75

Fruit Punch Tru Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Ginger Tru Juice

$3.75

Guava Pineapple Tru Juice

$3.75

Orange Pineapple Tru Juice

$3.75

June Plum Tru Juice

$3.75

Reggae Medley Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Pineapple Ginger Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Mango Carrot Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm - Sorrel

$3.00

Fruit Punch Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Island Mango Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Guava Pineapple Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$2.95

Fruit Punch Snapple

$2.95

Mango Snapple

$2.95

Apple Snapple

$2.95

Orange Mango Welsh's

$2.75

Fruit Punch Welsh's

$2.75

Grape Welsh's

$2.75

Orange Pineapple Welsh's

$2.75

Kiwi Strawberry Welsh's

$2.75

Passion Fruit Welsh's

$2.75

Ruby Red Tropicana

$2.75

Orange Tropicana

$2.75

Apple Tropicana

$2.75

Cranberry Tropicana

$2.75

Coconut Water - Can

$2.35

Natural Coconut Water - Bottle

$4.25

Water

$1.50

Alkaline Water

$2.50

Cran Wata

$1.50

Aloe Water

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Daily Specials

Cow Foot - Large

$14.50Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Cow Foot - Medium

$12.50Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Cow Foot - Small

$10.50Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Cow Skin - Large

$14.50Out of stock

Cow Skin - Medium

$12.50Out of stock

Cow Skin - Small

$10.50Out of stock

Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Large

$14.00Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Small

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables

Tripe & Bean - Large

$14.00Out of stock

Tripe & Bean - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Tripe & Beans - Small

$10.00Out of stock

Monday

Chicken Soup - Mondays Only - Small

$4.75

Soups

Chicken Soup - Mondays Only - Large

$6.75

Soups

Tuesday

Red Peas Soup - Tuesdays Only - Small

$4.75Out of stock

Soups

Red Peas Soup - Tuesdays Only - Large

$6.75Out of stock

Soups

Wednesday

Chicken Foot Soup - Wednesdays Only - Small

$4.75Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Foot Soup - Wednesdays Only - Large

$6.75Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Soup - Small

$4.75Out of stock

Chicken Soup - Large

$6.75Out of stock

Thursday

Chicken Soup w/Gungo Peas - Thursdays Only - Small

$4.75Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Soup w/Gungo Peas - Thursdays Only - Large

$6.75Out of stock

Soups

Friday

Conch w/Doctor Fish Soup - Fridays Only - Small

$5.75Out of stock

Soups

Conch w/Doctor Fish Soup - Fridays Only - Large

$8.00Out of stock

Soups

Saturday

Goat Head Soup - Saturdays Only - Small

$5.75Out of stock

Soups

Goat Head Soup - Saturdays Only - Large

$8.00Out of stock

Soups

Veggie Delight

Veggie Rasta Pasta

Veggie Rasta Pasta

$10.50

Spaghetti served with a mix of broccoli, carrots, red and green peppers, sauteed in olive oil.

Kids Corner

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.25Out of stock

Mac & Cheese with Fries

$6.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Location

2996 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant image

