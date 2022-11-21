- Home
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06120
Popular Items
Pasta
Curry Shrimp Pasta
Served with Penne Pasta, Mixed Vegetables & Curry Shrimp.
Jerk Chicken Pasta
Served with Penne Pasta, Jerk Chicken & our Homemade Sauce.
Jerk & Rasta Pasta
Served with Penne Pasta, Jerk Chicken, Steam Brocolli, Carrots, Red & Green Peppers.
Shrimp and Jerk Chicken Pasta
Served with Penne Pasta, Mixed Vegetables, Jerk Chicken & Curry Shrimp.
Chef's Special - Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta with Jerk Chicken Breast & Parmesan Cheese.
Chef's Special - Shrimp Alfredo
Penne Pasta with Shrimp & Parmesan Cheese.
Fish & Shrimp
Brown Stew Fish
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Butter Fish - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Butter Fish - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Butter Fish - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Curry Shrimp - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Curry Shrimp - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Curry Shrimp - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Escovitch Fish
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Escovitch Fish Combo
Served with Red Snapper, Festival, Plantain & Bammy.
King Fish - Brown Stew Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
King Fish - Brown Stew Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/ Provisions & Vegetables.
King Fish - Escovitch Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
King Fish - Escovitch Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
One Pot Steam Fish
Served with Red Snapper, Bammy, Crackers, Okra, Carrot, Potato & Plantain.
Snapper ONLY - Brown Stew
Your favorite snapper fish simmered in a savory sauce with onions, thyme, carrots, bell peppers & scotch bonnet pepper.
Snapper ONLY - Escovitch
Fried Snapper topped with our signature escovitch medley of pickled onions, carrots, bell peppers & scotch bonnet pepper.
Steam Fish
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Tilapia Fish - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Tilapia Fish - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Whiting Fish - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Whiting Fish - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Whiting Fish - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Beef & Steak
Oxtail/Beef - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Oxtail/Beef - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables,
Pepper Steak - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Pepper Steak - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Pepper Steak - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Goat
Chicken
Brown Stew Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Brown Stew Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Brown Stew Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Chicken & Fries - Large
Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.
Chicken & Fries - Medium
Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.
Chicken & Fries - Small
Served with our famous Fried Chicken & Irish Potato Fries.
Curry Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Curry Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Curry Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Fry Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Fry Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Fry Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Bar-B-Que Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Mango Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Mango Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Mango Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Sweet & Sour Chicken - Large
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Sweet & Sour Chicken - Medium
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Sweet & Sour Chicken - Small
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Roti
Salad
Caesar Jerk Salad
Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
Served with Fried Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato & dressing of choice
Jerk Chicken Salad
Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice
Riverhouse Salad (No Protein)
Served with Iceberg Lettuce, Broccoli, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato & dressing of choice
Shrimp Salad
Served with Curry Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice
Side Orders
Bammy (Half)
Boil Dumpling
Breadfruit
Butterfish
Combo Meal
Festival
French Fries
Fried Dumpling
Fritters
Fry Chicken
Fry Chicken
Fry Chicken
Fry Chicken
Fry Chicken
Fry Chicken
Fry Codfish
Fry Whiting
Fry Whiting
Fry Whiting
Fry Whiting
Fry Whiting
Fry Whiting
Ground Provisions
Jerk Chicken $10
Jerk Chicken $15
Jerk Chicken $20
Jerk Chicken $8
King Fish - Slice
Mac & Cheese
Meat Only - Curry Chicken - Lg Cup
Meat Only - Curry Chicken - Sm Cup
Meat Only - Cow Foot - Lg Cup
Meat Only - Cow Foot - Sm Cup
Meat Only - Curry Goat - Lg Cup
Meat Only - Curry Goat - Sm Cup
Meat Only - Oxtail - Lg Cup
Meat Only - Oxtail - Sm Cup
Meat Only - P/Steak - Lg Cup
Meat Only - P/Steak - Sm Cup
Plantains
Rice & Vegetables - Large
Rice & Vegetables - Medium
Rice & Vegetables - Small
Rice - Large
Rice - Medium
Rice - Small
Salad - Large
Salad - Medium
Salad - Small
Steamed Vegetables - Large
Steamed Vegetables - Medium
Steamed Vegetables - Small
Sugar Cane
Talapia
Wings - Fried
Wings - Kingston/Hot
Wings - Mango/Spicy
Wings - Mobay/Mild
Wings - Ocho Rios/Sweet
Wings - Jerk
Meat Only - Stew Chicken - Lg Cup
Meat Only - Stew Chicken - Sm Cup
Wings - Mobay/Mild
Wings - Kingston/Hot
Wings - Ocho Rios/Sweet
Wings - Mango/Spicy
Wings - Fried
Extra Gravy To Go
Sml Mango Spicy Sauce
Lrg Mango Spicy Sauce
Sml Sweet & Sour Sauce
Lrg Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sml Oxtail Gravy
Lrg Oxtail Gravy
Sml Curry Goat Gravy
Lrg Curry Goat Gravy
Sml Pepper Steak Gravy
Lrg Pepper Steak Gravy
Sml Curry Chicken Gravy
Lrg Curry Chicken Gravy
Sml Fish Gravy
Lrg Fish Gravy
Jerk Sauce - Small
Jerk Sauce - Large
Stew Chicken Gravy - Small
Stew Chicken Gravy - Large
Cake
Pudding & Pastry
Bread Pudding
Cornmeal Pudding
Potato Pudding
Bun & Cheese
Bulla
Vegetable Patty
Beef Patty
Jerk Chicken Patty
Curry Chicken Patty
Coco Bread
Coco Bread & Cheese
Coconut Drops
Shirley Biscuit
B/Chips - Sm
B/Chips - Lg
Spice Bun - Lg
Cut Cheese
Beef & Cheese Patty
Crackers
Easter Bun
Cheese (Small Tin)
Gizzada
Rock Cake
Juice, Water & Soda
D&G - Ting
D&G Soda - Cream
D&G Soda - Ginger Beer
D&G Soda - Kola Champagne
D&G Soda - Orange
D&G Soda - Pineapple
Junkanoo
Malta
Roots
Supligen
Pepsi Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Sun Kiss Can
Sprite Can
Ginger Ale Can
Sorrel Tru Juice
Sour Sop Tru Juice
Fruit Punch Tru Juice
Pineapple Ginger Tru Juice
Guava Pineapple Tru Juice
Orange Pineapple Tru Juice
June Plum Tru Juice
Reggae Medley Tropical Rhythm
Pineapple Ginger Tropical Rhythm
Mango Carrot Tropical Rhythm
Tropical Rhythm - Sorrel
Fruit Punch Tropical Rhythm
Island Mango Tropical Rhythm
Guava Pineapple Tropical Rhythm
Kiwi Strawberry Snapple
Fruit Punch Snapple
Mango Snapple
Apple Snapple
Orange Mango Welsh's
Fruit Punch Welsh's
Grape Welsh's
Orange Pineapple Welsh's
Kiwi Strawberry Welsh's
Passion Fruit Welsh's
Ruby Red Tropicana
Orange Tropicana
Apple Tropicana
Cranberry Tropicana
Coconut Water - Can
Natural Coconut Water - Bottle
Water
Alkaline Water
Cran Wata
Aloe Water
Coffee & Tea
Daily Specials
Cow Foot - Large
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Cow Foot - Medium
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Cow Foot - Small
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Cow Skin - Large
Cow Skin - Medium
Cow Skin - Small
Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Large
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Medium
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Stew Peas with Fresh & Salt Beef - Small
Served with Rice & Peas & Steamed Vegetables
Tripe & Bean - Large
Tripe & Bean - Medium
Tripe & Beans - Small
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2996 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120