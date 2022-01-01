Dunny's Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

14" Large Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken salad

Square Pizza

Pizza By the Cut

Pizza By the Cut

$1.23

Square Pepperoni Pizza add as many as you like!

4 Cut Special

4 Cut Special

$5.19

4 Cuts and a Fountain soda

10 Cuts of Pizza

10 Cuts of Pizza

$12.30

10 cuts of Pepperoni Pizza

15 Cuts of pizza

15 Cuts of pizza

$18.45

15 Cuts of Pepperoni Pizza

Party Packs

Feeds 7-10 People
Pepperoni Party Pack

Pepperoni Party Pack

$27.45

28 Cuts of Pizza + a 2 liter of soda

Cheese Party Pack

$27.25

28 Cuts Cheese pizza + 2L Add extra Toppings!

Buffalo Chicken Party Pack

Buffalo Chicken Party Pack

$32.50

28 Cuts of Buffalo Chicken With a Choice of soda!

50/50 Party Pack

$27.40

28 Cuts mix up your Toppings! + 2 liter soda

Round Pies

14" Large Pizza

14" Large Pizza

$10.25

14" pizza with your choice of toppings!

Large Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese

Large BBQ Chicken

$13.25

bbq sauce, chicken, cheese

Cauliflower Crust - Pizza

Cauliflower Crust - Pizza

$8.25

10" crust! We recommend no more than three toppings for the best cook!

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$6.25

ham, pepperoni, cheese your choice of dipping sauce

Supreme Stromboli

$6.75

Cheese, ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, choice of sauce!

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$7.05

Cheese, chipped steak, choice of sauce

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$7.25

Buffalo chicken, cheese, choice of dressing

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$7.25

BBQ chicken, cheese, choice of sauce!

Veggie Stromboli

$6.25

cheese, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, mild pepper rings, with a choice of sauce!

Salads

Side Salad

$3.30

greens, onion, tomato, cheese, choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$4.95

greens, onion, tomato, cheese, choice of dressing

Chicken salad

$9.50

greens, onion, tomato, chicken, fries, cheese, choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

greens, onions, tomatoes, buffalo chicken, fries, choice of dressing!

Steak Salad

$10.80

greens, onion, tomato, steak, fries, cheese, choice of dressing!

Subs

Italian Sub

$6.51

9" sub, ham, pepperoni, salami, cheese, choice of toppings!

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.23

9" sub (hot or cold) ham, cheese, choice of toppings

Breaded Chicken Sub

$6.51

9" sub, breaded chicken, cheese, choice of toppings!

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.70

9" sub, buffalo chicken, cheese, choice of toppings!

Cheese Steak Sub

$7.42

9" sub, Chipped steak, cheese, choice of toppings, Add cooked peppers and onions!

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.70

9" sub, chicken, cheese, sauce!

Pizza Steak Sub

$7.81

9" sub chipped steak, pepperoni, sauce, cheese!

Side orders

French Fries

$3.00
Cheesy Garlic Bites

Cheesy Garlic Bites

$4.00

Cheesy Garlic Sticks with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch

Boneless Chicken Bites

Boneless Chicken Bites

$7.25

eight chicken fritters tossed in your choice of sauce with a choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

four breaded chicken fingers with a side of dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$6.50

four breaded chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce with a choice of dipping sauce on the side

Wing Dings

$6.50

six breaded wings with a choice of dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.50

Cheese curds with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch

Dressings and Extras

Bottle of Ranch

Bottle of Ranch

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Drinks

Valewood Iced Tea

$1.30

Valewood Diet Iced Tea

$1.20

Valewood Chocolate Milk

$1.60

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.00

Liquid Death Still Water

$2.00

20 oz Pepsi

$2.17

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.17

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.17

20 oz Diet Mtn Dew

$2.17

2L Mtn Dew

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Sierra Mist

$2.75

2L Mug Root Beer

$2.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dine in, Drive-Tru, Take out. Whatever you want to do! join our rewards program to earn points!

Website

Location

905 2nd St, Cresson, PA 16630

Directions

Gallery
Dunny's Pizza image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

