Italian
Bars & Lounges

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1,559 Reviews

$$

1637 17th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana
Penne Vodka

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad For Two

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Garlic Bread Bruschetta

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mussels In White Wine Sauce

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Salad

Chicken Arugula

$16.00

Chicken Spinach

$16.00

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Chicken Mediterranean

$16.00

Salmon Arugula

$21.00

Shrimp Arugula

$20.00

Shrimp Spinach

$20.00

Shrimp Caesar

$20.00

Salmon Caesar

$21.00

Shrimp Mediterranean

$20.00

Salmon Mediterranean

$20.00

Entrees

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00

Calamari

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Francaise

$19.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Ravioli Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Tortellini

$16.00

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Ravioli Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Tortellini Cardinali

$16.00

Linguini Mussels CS

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken Costalina

$20.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Veal Piccata

$23.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

NY Steak 8 OZ

$23.00

Pesto Burger

$17.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon Burger

$15.00

Grilled Salmon capers and lemon sauce

$23.00

Handmade Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Tomatoes, Goat and Mozzarella Cheese and Arugula Salad

Greek Pizza

$16.00

Feta and Mozzarella cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions

Pasta

Linguini w/ Marinara

$12.00

Linguini w/ Sausages

$14.00

Linguini w/ Puttanesca

$13.00

Linguini w/ Mushrooms

$13.00

Linguini w/ Bolognese

$14.00

Linguini w/ Creamy Pesto Sauce

$14.00

Liguini Sdt

$15.00

Linguini Butter

$9.00

Penne Vodka

$16.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Canoli

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hahn, California, 2018

$22.00

Tessellae, Blend, France, 2015

$22.00

Chianti Classico, Coltusboni, Italy, 2018

$25.00

Merlot, Oxford Landing, Australia, 2018

$18.00

Pinot Noir, Dante, 2017

$19.00

Melbec, Santa Julia, Reserva, Argentina, 2019

$19.00

White Wine

Chardonnay, Cartlidge & Brown, California, 2018

$19.00

Pinot Grigio, Riff, Italt, 2019

$19.00

Sauvigon Blanc, Sea Pearl, New Zealand

$20.00

Vinho Verde, Portugal, 2019

$18.00

Rose, Broadbent, Vinho Verde, Portugal

$19.00

Riesling, Chateau Ste Michelle, California

$19.00

Prosecco Tiamo, Italy

$25.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1637 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

