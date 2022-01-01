Italian
Bars & Lounges
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1,559 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1637 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant