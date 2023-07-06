Durbin Farms Market 2130 7th St S
2130 7th St S
Clanton, AL 35045
ICE CREAM
SHAKES, SUNDAES, & SWIRLS
ICE CREAM (TO-GO)
SANDWICH
COLD SANDWICHES
SMOKED TURKEY
Smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
DURBIN'S HAM
Black Forest ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread.
DURBIN'S CLUB
Ham, Turkey and Bacon, Cheddar and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Honey Mustard toasted on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
PIMENTO CHEESE
Homemade Pimento Cheese with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
AB CHK SANDWICH
Our traditional mayo-based chicken salad made with cranberries, pecans, and celery with lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
HOLY GUACAMOLE
Turkey, Bacon, Guacamole, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat
GREEK VEGETARIAN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Greek Feta dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
HOT SANDWICHES
HAM & CHEESE MELT
Ham, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese melted on a croissant with Tomato, Mayo and Italian dressing.
REUBEN
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.
CUBAN
Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese, Pickles and Mustard. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.
HAWAIIAN
Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Pineapple, Honey Mustard and Mayo. Grilled on sliced Rye bread.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN
Fajita Chicken Strips, Mozzerella and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and a Southwest Dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH
Fajita Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzerella and Provolone cheese, Jalapeño Ranch dresssing on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
HAM & PIMENTO
Ham, Homemade Pimento Cheese, Tomato. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
TURKEY SPINACH BACON
Turkey, Bacon, Goat Cheese Spread, Tomato, Spinach. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.