Restaurant header imageView gallery

Durbin Farms Market 2130 7th St S

review star

No reviews yet

2130 7th St S

Clanton, AL 35045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM

KIDDIE

$3.00

SINGLE

$4.50

DOUBLE

$6.00

TRIPLE

$8.00

TOPPINGS

$1.09

COBBLER

COBBLER

COBBLER

$4.99
COBBLER W/ ICECREAM

COBBLER W/ ICECREAM

$6.99

TOPPINGS

$1.09

SHAKES, SUNDAES, & SWIRLS

MILKSHAKE

$6.99

SWIRL

$6.99

SMALL SUNDAE

$5.99

LARGE SUNDAE

$7.99

BANANA SPLIT

$7.99

TOPPINGS

$1.09

ICE CREAM (TO-GO)

PINT

$9.99

QUART

$19.99

3 GALLON

$150.00

TOPPINGS

$1.09

SANDWICH

COLD SANDWICHES

SMOKED TURKEY

SMOKED TURKEY

$9.00

Smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

DURBIN'S HAM

DURBIN'S HAM

$9.00

Black Forest ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread.

DURBIN'S CLUB

DURBIN'S CLUB

$11.00

Ham, Turkey and Bacon, Cheddar and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Honey Mustard toasted on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

PIMENTO CHEESE

PIMENTO CHEESE

$9.00

Homemade Pimento Cheese with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

AB CHK SANDWICH

AB CHK SANDWICH

$9.00

Our traditional mayo-based chicken salad made with cranberries, pecans, and celery with lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

HOLY GUACAMOLE

HOLY GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Guacamole, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat

GREEK VEGETARIAN

GREEK VEGETARIAN

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Greek Feta dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

HOT SANDWICHES

HAM & CHEESE MELT

HAM & CHEESE MELT

$9.00

Ham, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese melted on a croissant with Tomato, Mayo and Italian dressing.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$9.00

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.

CUBAN

CUBAN

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese, Pickles and Mustard. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.

HAWAIIAN

$9.00

Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Pineapple, Honey Mustard and Mayo. Grilled on sliced Rye bread.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$9.00

Fajita Chicken Strips, Mozzerella and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and a Southwest Dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH

CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH

$9.00

Fajita Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzerella and Provolone cheese, Jalapeño Ranch dresssing on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

HAM & PIMENTO

HAM & PIMENTO

$9.00

Ham, Homemade Pimento Cheese, Tomato. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

TURKEY SPINACH BACON

TURKEY SPINACH BACON

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Goat Cheese Spread, Tomato, Spinach. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.