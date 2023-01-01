  • Home
Durham Food Hall Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail

530 Foster Street

Suite 1

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Wise Man “Cosmos Within” IPA
Boylan Diet Cola

RETAIL COOLER

Beer Cans

4 Saints Brewing “Potters Clay”

$7.00

Clouds "El Hefe"

$7.00

Clouds "Sucker Punch" Sour

$7.00

Clouds Midnight Delight

$5.00

D9 Carnaval

$8.00

Fonta Flora "Lo Cal" IPA

$5.00

Fonta Flora "Pap Pap" Salted Lager

$7.00
Fullsteam Coffee is for Closers

$7.00

Jolly Pumpkin "Clementina" Wild Saison

$5.00

Jolly Pumpkin "Cucurbitophobia" Wild Fruit Saison w/ Blood Orange

$5.00

Ponysaurus Biere de Garde

$6.00

Salud Cerveceria “Del Patio” Lager

$7.00

Steel String "Bounty Across the County" Wheat

$7.00

Steel String "Cryin' Holy" Double IPA

$9.00

Steel String "Dad Fuel" Pale Lager

$6.00

Steel String "No Quarter" Porter

$5.00

Steel String "Pick Up the Tempo" Dry Hopped Saison

$7.00

Steel String "Shiver and Say" IPA

$7.00
Steel String "Stowin' Away the Time" Pilsner

$8.00

Steel String "Street Walkin' Cheetah" Hazy IPA

$5.00

Tobacco Wood “False Motiviation”

$8.00

Wise Man "Shape Shifter" Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blonde Ale

$5.00

Wise Man “Cosmos Within” IPA

$8.00

Wise Man “Down on the West Coast” IPA

$8.00
Single - Haw River Farmhouse Ales "Saxapahaw Lager"

$6.00
Single - Burial "Cocoa Bolo" Brown Ale

$8.00

Ciders & Seltzers

Botanist & Barrel Cider

$15.00

Untitled Art Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Bull City Cider

$7.00

Walker High Gravity Kombucha

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bingo-Bango Soda

$4.50

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.50

Boylan Seltzer

$3.50

Clouds Root Beer

$3.50

Devil's Foot Gold Jacket

$4.00

Fonta Flora Sparkling Water - Ginger

$4.00

Rightside Brewing NA Citrus Wheat

$5.50

Untitled Art NON ALCOHOLIC Beer

$5.00

MOBILE BAR

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Special

$12.00

Cans

Florida Seltzer

$7.00

Wiseman

$8.00

Wine

J Dusi Rose

$9.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Durham Food Hall brings you an introduction to our Auctioneer Bar and Small Maker Retail with items to pickup and enjoy in your home.

530 Foster Street, Suite 1, Durham, NC 27701

