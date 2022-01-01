Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Durham House of Pizza

674 Reviews

$

38 Main Street

Durham, NH 03824

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small 10" Cheese Pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Small American Meat Pie Pizza

$12.00

Small Athenian Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.00

Small BBQ Meat Pie Pizza

$12.25

Small BBQ Special Pizza

$12.00

Small Chicken Cacciatore Pizza

$12.00

Small Chicken Club Pizza

$12.00

Small Chicken Roma Pizza

$11.00

Small DHOP Special Pizza

$12.25

Small Four-Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small Fra Diablo Pizza

$11.00

Small Greek Island Pizza

$11.50

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Small Italian Gourmet Pizza

$11.50

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$11.50

Small Mushroom Scampi Pizza

$12.25

Small Parmigiana Pizza

$11.50

Small Roman Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Small Smoke House Pizza

$11.50

Small Southern BBQ Pizza

$11.50

Small Spinach Pie Pizza

$12.00

Small Super Veggie Pizza

$12.25

Small Tahitian Pizza

$11.50

Small Teriyaki Twist Pizza

$11.50

Small The Santorini White Pizza

$11.50

Small Veggie Al Fresco Pizza

$12.25

*LRG Cheese Pizza

$14.00

LRG American Meat Pie Pizza

$19.75

LRG Athenian Chicken Pizza

$19.75

LRG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.75

LRG BBQ Meat Pie Pizza

$19.95

LRG BBQ Special Pizza

$19.75

LRG Chicken Cacciatore Pizza

$19.75

LRG Chicken Club Pizza

$19.75

LRG DHOP Special Pizza

$19.75

LRG Four Cheese Pizza

$17.75

LRG Fra Diablo Pizza

$17.75

LRG Greek Island Pizza

$18.75

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.75

LRG Italian Gourmet Pizza

$18.75

LRG Mediterranean Pizza

$18.75

LRG Mushroom Scampi Pizza

$18.75

LRG Parmigiana Pizza

$17.75

LRG Roman Veggie Pizza

$19.75

LRG Smoke House Pizza

$18.75

LRG Southern BBQ Pizza

$17.75

LRG Spinach Pie Pizza

$19.75

LRG Super Veggie Pizza

$19.95

LRG Tahitian Pizza

$18.25

LRG Teriyaki Twist Pizza

$18.75

LRG The Santorini White Pizza

$18.25

LRG Veggie Al Fresco Pizza

$19.95

LRG Chicken Roma Pizza

$17.75

*Super Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Super American Meat Pie Pizza

$24.25

Super Athenian Chicken Pizza

$24.25

Super Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.50

Super BBQ Meat Pie Pizza

$25.75

Super BBQ Special Pizza

$25.25

Super Chicken Cacciatore Pizza

$25.25

Super Chicken Club Pizza

$24.25

Chicken Roma Pizza

$22.50

Super DHOP Special Pizza

$25.25

Super Four Cheese Pizza

$22.50

Super Fra Diablo Pizza

$22.50

Super Greek Isla Pizza

$24.50

Super Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

Super Italian Gourmet Pizza

$24.50

Super Mediterranean Pizza

$24.50

Super Mushroom Scampi Pizza

$24.50

Super Parmigiana Pizza

$22.50

Super Roman Veggie Pizza

$24.75

Super Smoke House Pizza

$24.50

Super Southern BBQ Pizza

$22.50

Super Spinach Pie Pizza

$24.25

Super Super Veggie Pizza

$25.25

Super Tahitian Pizza

$22.50

Super Teriyaki Twist Pizza

$24.50

Super The Santorini White Pizza

$24.50

Super Veggie Al Fresco Pizza

$25.25

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Gluten Free American Meat Pie Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Athenian Chicken Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free BBQ Meat Pie Pizza

$14.75

Gluten Free BBQ Special Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Chicken Cacciatore Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Chicken Club Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Chicken Roma

$13.49

Gluten Free DHOP Special Pizza

$14.75

Gluten Free Four-Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free Fra Diablo Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free Greek Island Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free Italian Gourmet Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Mushroom Scampi Pizza

$14.75

Gluten Free Parmigiana Pizza

$13.49Out of stock

Gluten Free Roman Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Smoke House Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Southern BBQ Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free Spinach Pie Pizza

$14.49

Gluten Free Super Veggie Pizza

$14.75

Gluten Free Tahitian Pizza

$13.49

Gluten Free Teriyaki Twist Pizza

$14.75

Gluten Free The Santorini White Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Veggie Al Fresco Pizza

$14.75

Custom Pizzas

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Super Cheese Pizza

$18.49

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Greek Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Calzone

Calzone

$8.50

Breadsticks

Cheesey Breadsticks Small

$8.00

Cheesey Breadsticks Large

$10.00

Classic Breadsticks Small

$5.99

Classic Breadsticks Large

$7.99

Drinks

12oz Soda Cans

$1.75

16oz Water Bottles

$1.75

20oz Specialty Drinks

$2.25

Seltzer

$1.50

Sunday Special

Sunday Special- Super Cheese Pizza

$15.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

38 Main Street, Durham, NH 03824

Directions

Gallery
Durham House of Pizza image
Durham House of Pizza image
Durham House of Pizza image

Search similar restaurants

