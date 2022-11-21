Cafe @ Durham Tech
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy and our fresh local grilled Items, fresh salads and produce, and many other items including extensive catering options and more!
Location
1634 Cooper Street, Durham, NC 27703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery - 2108 Angier Avenue
No Reviews
2108 Angier Avenue Durham, NC 27703
View restaurant