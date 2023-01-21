  • Home
  • London
  • DURHAMS PIT BBQ LLC - 219 Commercial Dr
A map showing the location of DURHAMS PIT BBQ LLC 219 Commercial DrView gallery

DURHAMS PIT BBQ LLC 219 Commercial Dr

No reviews yet

219 Commercial Dr

London, KY 40744

Popular Items

BBQ Nachos
Pulled Pork Basket
Sliced Brisket Basket

BASKETS

Pulled Pork Basket

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Basket

$8.00

Sliced Brisket Basket

$10.00

Smoked Sausage Basket

$10.00

Smoked Meatloaf Basket

$8.50

Smoked Wing Basket

$11.00

Boneless Wing Basket

$11.00

Smoked Jackfruit Basket

$9.00

Sandwich ONLY!

$6.00

DINNERS

2 Meat Dinner

$16.00

3 meat Dinner

$21.00

Brisket Dinner

$15.50

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.50

Smoked Sausage Dinner

$12.50

Smoked Meatloaf Dinner

$11.00

BRISKET BURGERS

Double Brisket Burger

Double Brisket Burger

$8.00

Only Available Online, Two juicy quarter pound patties topped with toppings of your choice.

KIDS MEALS

Pigglet

$6.00

Chick

$6.00

Doggies

$6.00

N SUCH

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

BBQ Tater Pile

$12.00

Chicken Buffalo Ranch Pile

$12.00

Salad

$6.00+

DESSERTS

Dole Soft Serve

$3.00+

DRINKS

Mexican Bottle

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Ale 8 One (glass Bottle)

$2.00

20 oz Coke Products

$2.25

Kool aid Jammer

$1.00

fairlife Milk

$2.50

Cumberland Gap Water

$1.00

1/2 gallon Drink

$4.00+

ADD ON'S

Bone-in Wing No Sauce

$1.00

Bone-in Wing Buffalo

$1.00

Bone-in Wing Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Bone-in Wing Sweet Heat BBQ

$1.00

Bone-in Wing Hawt Damb ( Caution )

$1.00

Boneless Wing No Sauce

$1.50

Boneless Wing Buffalo

$1.50

Boneless Wing Sweet BBQ

$1.50

Boneless Wing Sweet Heat BBQ

$1.50

Boneless Wing Hawt Damb (caution)

$1.50

Plain hot dog

$1.50

Smoked Queso N chips

$5.00

Extra Toast

$0.50

Shred Ched

$1.00

Extra Queso

$1.00

Homemade Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SIDES ITEMS

Smoked Queso N chips

$5.00

Plain hot dog

$1.50

Individual Side Item

$3.00

APPAREL

Embroidered Hat

$20.00

SAUCE

Ass Kickin Travel Bottle

$1.75

Hawt Damb 2oz

$0.50

Durham's Jalapeno hot sauce 5oz

$5.00

Durhams Homemade BBQ Sauce

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafeteria style, real BBQ restaurant .

Location

219 Commercial Dr, London, KY 40744

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

