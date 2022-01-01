Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nellie's Pub and Concert Venue

2,021 Reviews

$$

180 N Smith St

Palatine, IL 60067

Popular Items

Hot Chicken

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Fried bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Hellfire, or Teriyaki

Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Torched tomato salsa with fresh fried tortilla chips.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, cornbread batter, mustard aioli.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless breaded chicken breast tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Hellfire, or Teriyaki

Pretzel

Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo soft pretzel, Nellies cheese sauce, whole grain mustard

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Sun-dried tomato hummus topped with olive tapenade, feta, and smoked paprika served with pita, tortilla chips, fresh vegetables.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Roasted jalapeño's stuffed with chorizo cream cheese, tempura fried with a side of blueberry jam.

Tempura Beans

Tempura Beans

$9.00

Tempura fried green beans served with teriyaki

Can't Stop Won't Stop

Can't Stop Won't Stop

$14.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, grilled steak, unstoppable sauce

Dr. Feel Good

$12.00Out of stock

Game Day Nachos

$12.00

Fries

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

*vegan - hand-cut fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

*vegan

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00

*vegetarian - hand-cut fries topped with Nellies cheese sauce

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$7.00

Tater tots topped with Nellies cheese sauce

Knife and Fork Fries

Knife and Fork Fries

$12.00

Hand-cut fries topped with bbq pork and Nellies cheese sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in chopped garlic and shredded parmesan.

Danger Tots

Danger Tots

$10.00

Vegetarian. Crispy tater tots topped with vegan chili and Nellies cheese sauce.

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut fries topped with togarashi spice, teriyaki, kewpie mayonnaise, scallions

Inferno Fries

Inferno Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fries, topped with cajan spice and a side of chipotle mayo.

Soup and Chili

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Vegan chili topped with red onion and cilantro.

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$3.00

Vegan chili topped with red onion and cilantro.

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Chicken and orzo

Salads

baby arugula, sam smith strawberry cider vinaigrette, craisins, candied pecans
Nellies Salad

Nellies Salad

$9.00

*vegetarian - Butter lettuce, cucumber, radish, and grape tomatoes tossed in a house-made black garlic buttermilk vinaigrette. Topped with parmesan cheese and sourdough croutons.

Asparagus Salad

Asparagus Salad

$19.00

Arugala, grilled asparagus, mango, red onion tossed in hoisin ginger vinaigrette. Topped with grilled steak and toasted sesame seeds

Spaghetti Salad

Spaghetti Salad

$12.00

Zucchini noodles tossed in pecan sun-dried tomato pesto. Topped with olive tapenade and fried basil leaves.

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Arugala, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberry, avocado, feta cheese, and almonds.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Butter lettuce wedges, blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, bacon, and chives.

Burgers

choice of burger patty, melrose pepper giardiniara, butterkase cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic-chive aioli, toasted brioche bun
Nellie's Burger

Nellie's Burger

$15.00

Choice of burger patty topped with a house-made chipotle bacon jam, house-made mayonnaise, white cheddar and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun

Plain Ole Burger

Plain Ole Burger

$12.00

Choice of burger patty topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$14.00

Green chile patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vegan chipotle mayo, vegan brioche bun.

Olive it Burger

Olive it Burger

$15.00

Choice of patty, sun-dried tomato aioli, olive tapenade, feta cheese, grilled onion and fennel on a toasted pretzel bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

Choice of patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and special sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Shrimp Burger

Buffalo Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Choice of Patty, blue cheese dressing, fried buffalo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted brioche bun.

Gojudang Burger

$17.00

Grass fed patty, white cheddar, bacon, kimchi, teriyaki, scallions, kewpie mayo, pretzel bun

Shout At The Devil

$16.00

Sandwiches

Grilled chicken, pesto aioli, chihuahua cheese, giardinera, pesto mayo, garlic bread baguette
Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$16.00

All-Natural cayenne marinated chicken breast breaded and fried crispy. Served on a toasted brioche bun with dill pickles, Nellie's mayonnaise, Tribe Country Farms butter lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Nellie's Chicken

Nellie's Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, house-made chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

A pressed sandwich with pulled pork, pickles, sliced ham, yellow mustard, swiss, sourdough

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Bbq pulled pork and smoked cheddar on a toasted pretzel bun.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled skirt steak, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato aioli, and house-made giardinara on sourdough bread.

Falafel

Falafel

$12.00

Chickpea fritters, tzatziki, pickled red onion, cucumber salsa, arugala, sriracha on a grilled pita.

Rueben

Rueben

$16.00

Slow cooked corned beef, 1000 island, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on toasted thick cut marble rye.

Jerk Pita

Jerk Pita

$15.00

Grilled jerk spice chicken, hellfire mayo, red cabbage slaw, and mango chutney on a grilled pita.

Pardon My French

Pardon My French

$17.00Out of stock

Thin sliced roast beef, roasted garlic butter, caramelized onion, baguette, au jus

Entrees

House made fettuccine noodles tossed in a River Valley Ranch cremini mushroom sauce topped with Slagel Farms braised short rib.
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$16.00

*vegan, gluten-free - chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds

Chipotle Pasta

Chipotle Pasta

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, chorizo, sweet corn, garlic, grilled chicken, chipotle cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta, bechamel, Nellies cheese blend topped with toasted breadcrumbs. Build it your way.

The Tony Iommi

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Breaded chicken fried crispy and served with BBQ sauce or Ranch

Kids burgers

Kids burgers

$8.00

Grilled grass-fed beef sliders on hawiann rolls.

Kids Quesadillas

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Flour tortillas with chihuahua cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwiches

Kids Chicken Sandwiches

$8.00

Fried chicken, pickles, mayonnaise on hawiann rolls.

Desserts

Gluten free carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Sherbert Cheesecake

Sherbert Cheesecake

$6.00

Graham cracker crust, zest of; lemon, lime, and orange, blueberry jam, whipped cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Espresso, lady fingers, mascarpone, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, cocoa powder.

Sides

Nichols Farm sweet potatoes wrapped in Beelers bacon, tossed in maple sriracha with a brussel sprout slaw.

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00
Vegetables and Hummus

Vegetables and Hummus

$3.00

Vegetables with sun-dried tomato hummus

Nellie's side salad

Nellie's side salad

$3.00

Butter lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, radish, black garlic vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan.

Vegetables and Ranch

Vegetables and Ranch

$3.00

Vegetables and ranch

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Oranges and Strawberries

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

2oz Ranch

$0.50

*vegetarian, gluten-free

2oz Nellie's Mayonnaise

$0.50

*vegetarian, gluten-free

2oz Vegan Chipotle Mayonnaise

$0.50

*vegan, gluten-free

2oz Chipotle Mayonnaise

$0.50

*vegetarian, gluten-free

2 oz. Salsa

$0.50

2oz. BBQ

$0.50

2 oz. Black Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz. Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

2 oz. Mustard Aioli

$0.50

2 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

2 oz. Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

2 oz. Thousand Island

$0.50

2 oz. Hellfire

$0.50

2 oz. Giardinara

$1.00

Crowlers

3F Zombie Dust

3F Zombie Dust

$11.00+

Bells 2 Hearted

$4.00+

Bells Hop Slam

$6.00+

Church Street Plum

$6.00+

Goldfinger Lager

$5.00+

Hailstorm Ceske Temny

$4.00+

Hailstorm Vlad

$7.00+

Hop Butcher Beef Sipped

$15.00
Hubbards Cave Fresh IPA

Hubbards Cave Fresh IPA

$6.00+

Maplewood Grahmmie Cakes

$5.00+

Mikerphone Back Back Cali

$7.00+

Noon Whistle Dont Worry

$5.00+

Old Irving Beezer

$5.00+

Old Irving Cushy

$6.00+

Old Irving Della

$4.00+

Old Irving Paladin

$9.00+

Phase Three Symmetrical Design

$5.00+

Ravinia Baldwin Porter

$4.00+

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy

$4.00+

Saugatuck Neapolitan Milk Stout

$4.00+

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

$4.00+
Virtue Cider

Virtue Cider

$11.00+

Can Beer

3 Floyds Zombie 12* can

3 Floyds Zombie 12* can

$4.00
Alagash White 16*

Alagash White 16*

$5.00
Coors light Can 16*

Coors light Can 16*

$3.00
Goose Island 312

Goose Island 312

$3.50
Goose Island IPA

Goose Island IPA

$3.50
Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16*

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16*

$5.00
Hamms 16*

Hamms 16*

$2.00
Miller Lite 16*

Miller Lite 16*

$3.00

Phase Three Affy Tapple

$4.00

Phase three Affy Tapple 4 Pack

$15.00
Pipeworks Nin vs Un 16*

Pipeworks Nin vs Un 16*

$6.00
Revolution Eugene Porter 12*

Revolution Eugene Porter 12*

$4.00
White Claw Blackberry 12*

White Claw Blackberry 12*

$4.00
White Claw Mango 12*

White Claw Mango 12*

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Check out our new menu!

Website

Location

180 N Smith St, Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

Nellie's Concert Hub image
Nellie's Concert Hub image
Nellie's Concert Hub image

