Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

319 Reviews

$

2200 Jefferson Park Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Italian
Cavalier
Club Sandwich

Sandwiches

Barrister

$10.50

roast beef, turkey, swiss, cole slaw, russian dressing on marble rye

BLT

$9.00

choice of white, wheat, or marble rye

Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge

$10.50

roast beef, beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & horseradish on kaiser roll

Chicken Club

$10.50

chicken breast, bacon, muenster, lettuce, tomato, mayo on kaiser roll

Club Sandwich

$11.50

classic triple decker on choice of white, wheat, or marble rye

Egg Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or wrap

Hot Sicilian

Hot Sicilian

$10.50

salami, turkey, provolone, red onion, pepper relish, & dürty dressing on marble rye

Jefferson

$10.50

turkey, swiss, bacon, cole slaw, dürty dressing, on wheat

Reuben

Reuben

$10.50

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Isle dressing on marble rye

Sailor

$11.50

pastrami, knockwurst, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 isle dressing on marble rye

Tuna Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato on choice of white, wheat, marble rye, or wrap

Fish Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Dog X2

$8.00Out of stock

Subs

Cavalier

Cavalier

$12.00

turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing

Dagwood

$17.00

a combination of the finest meats and cheeses "for the big appetite" 1.5 lbs feast!

Ham Swiss

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, dürty dressing

Italian

Italian

$12.00

capicola, pepperoni genoa salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper relish, dürty dressing

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, dürty dressing

Veggie Sub

$11.00

muenster, cucumber, carrot, green pepper, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, dürty dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan on garden wrap

Henny Penny

$11.00

chicken breast, muenster, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing on garden wrap

Monte Vista

$11.00

turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper parmesan dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

cole slaw, pepper relish, sliced pickled, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dürty dressing

Caprese Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, mixed greens

Sides & Snacks

Bag of Chips

$2.00

choice of Rt 11 chips

Beer Cheese (4oz)

$3.00

gooey, melted cheddar, american, and lager

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

House made, classic southern slaw

Egg Salad

$4.00+
June's Hot Crackers

June's Hot Crackers

$3.00

spicy, salty, tangy, addictive crackers

Macaroni Salad

$4.00+

Nachos

$8.00

low down and dürty nachos, smothered in beer cheese & jalapeños

Potato Salad

$4.60+

House made, classic southern style

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

one Bavarian soft pretzel, served with beer cheese, brown mustard & dürty dressing

Sm WINGS

$13.00

Lg WINGS

$27.00

Small Fries

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

La Croix Passionfruit

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Tea, Unsweet

$2.00

Ice Tea, Sweet

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Band Tip

$0.01

Wearables

Neon Tee

$20.00

Shamrock Hoodie

$40.00

Koozie

$4.00

Trucker Cap

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charlottesville's legendary Irish pub and sandwich shop located at 2200 JPA. Now under new ownership, Durty Nelly's Pub - Deli serves what regulars call the best Reuben in C-ville, plus they proudly host live performances by local musicians. Follow them on Instagram at durty nelly's underscore va for show announcements and to follow along with their ongoing renovation. Get dürty at Nelly’s!

Website

Location

2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli image
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli image
Main pic

