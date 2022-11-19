Sandwiches
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli
319 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Charlottesville's legendary Irish pub and sandwich shop located at 2200 JPA. Now under new ownership, Durty Nelly's Pub - Deli serves what regulars call the best Reuben in C-ville, plus they proudly host live performances by local musicians. Follow them on Instagram at durty nelly's underscore va for show announcements and to follow along with their ongoing renovation. Get dürty at Nelly’s!
2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
