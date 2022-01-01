Dusek's Tavern imageView gallery

Dusek's Tavern

2,078 Reviews

$$

1227 West 18th Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SNACKS

Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix

$7.00Out of stock

Corn nuts, half-popped corn, roasted peas, chili, garlic

Beer Pretzels

$12.00Out of stock

Stadium cheese sauce

Marinated Eggplant

Marinated Eggplant

$11.00

whipped robiolina, preserved pepper, basil, middle brow sourdough

Wings

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Six pieces hot wings, with herb dressing

VEGETABLES

Green Salad

$16.00

Werp Farm Greens, Radish, Fennel, Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Sunflower Seeds, Herbs

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Spring onion, Radish, Snap Pea, Quinoa, Tatsoi, Miso Vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Slagel Farm Cheeseburger

$16.00

Special Sauce, Lettuce, American Cheese, Fries

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Caramelized Onion, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss, Rye, French Fries

Fried Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Dijonaise, Cabbage, Dill Seed Vinaigrette, Sesame Seed Bun, French Fries

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

DESSERT

Kentucky Butter Cake

Kentucky Butter Cake

$12.00

Crispy Caramel, Orange Blossom Lemon Curd, Strawberries

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHipsters
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Full, seasonal menu available for dine-in guests. Come visit!

Location

1227 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
Dusek's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Azul 18 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1236 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Pilsen
orange star4.2 • 5,182
1502 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Pilsen Yards
orange star4.6 • 1,201
1163 W 18th ST Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Tack Room - Tack Room
orange star4.7 • 122
1807 South Allport Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
La Luna
orange starNo Reviews
1726 south racine chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Prime Tacos!
orange starNo Reviews
1314 West 18th Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Slice Factory - Pilsen
orange star4.2 • 5,182
1502 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
S.K.Y. - Pilsen
orange star5.0 • 3,280
1239 W. 18th St. Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Pilsen Yards
orange star4.6 • 1,201
1163 W 18th ST Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Frida Room
orange star4.4 • 811
1454 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Caminos de Michoacan
orange star4.4 • 327
1659 W Cullerton Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Casa Indigo
orange star4.7 • 215
1314 W. 18th Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston