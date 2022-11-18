Dustin's Bar B Q - Deland 1375 S Woodland Blvd

  • Home
Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad Bar

$13.09

Salad Bar Only

$11.45

Salad Bar with Meat

$13.09

Ceasar Salad with Chicken

$14.09

Caesar Salad No Chicken

$8.79

Add Salad Bar and Soup (Dine In Only)

$5.39

Soup Only

$4.75

Add Soup

$1.99

Quart Soup

$11.89

Toss Salad

$3.85

Appetizers

Deep Fried Okra

$6.89

Corn Nuggets

$7.35

Golden Fried Chicken Strips

$10.45

Onion Rings

$9.89

Wings

10 Wings

$17.59

20 Wings

$34.09

50 Wings

$76.99

Ribs

Dustins BabyBack Ribs

$21.99

St. Louis Ribs

$21.99

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Dinner Plates

Sliced Pork

$14.65

Pulled Pork

$15.75

Sliced Beef

$16.89

Sliced Beef Brisket

$20.49

1/2 Smoked BBQ Chicken

$16.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.29

BBQ Bean and Franks

$14.75

Fried Chicken Strips

$15.89

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Veteran Meal

Sliced Turkey

$14.79

Combo Dinner Plates

BBQ Chicken & Ribs

$19.29

Beef, Pork & Ribs

$20.29

Beef, Pork, Chicken & Ribs

$22.59

BabyBack Ribs & BBQ Chicken

$18.59

BabyBack Ribs & Choice of Meat

$20.29

BabyBack Ribs & Grilled Chicken

$20.29

BabyBack Ribs & Shrimp

$20.99

2 Meat Combo

$21.99

Chicken & Two Meats

$20.99

BabyBack & Ribs

$21.99

St Louis Ribs & Meat

$18.53

St Louis Ribs & Shrimp

$19.35

Sauces

Extra Sauces

BabyBack Rib & Wing

$21.99

Steaks

10 OZ New York Strip

$27.89

14 OZ New York Strip

$32.29

10 OZ Hamburger Steak

$18.99

Steak & Shrimp

$29.29

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Seafood

Fried Fish

$15.99

Shrimp

$18.29

Lunches

Sliced Pork

$11.35

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Sliced Beef

$12.85

Sliced Beef Brisket

$15.45

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$11.35

Sliced Turkey

$11.39

BBQ Bean & Frank

$10.79

BabyBack Ribs

$16.29

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.89

Chargrilled Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Fried Chicken Strips

$12.09

Fried or Cajun Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

Fried Fish

$12.39

sauce

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Sandwiches

Jumbo Sliced Pork

$9.59

Jumbo Pulled Pork

$10.89

Jumbo Sliced Beef

$11.35

Jumbo Sliced Beef Brisket

$12.55

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.35

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.89

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Super Jumbo Pork

$12.59

Super Jumbo Pulled

$13.89

Super Jumbo Beef

$14.35

Super Jumbo Brisket

$15.55

Hot Dog

$7.99

Dirty Dog

$10.29

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Jumbo Turkey

$10.29

Burger

Dustins Burger

$12.99

Ultimate Dustin's Burger

$16.95

Take Out by the Pound

Sauces

Extra Sauces

Sliced Pork

$15.69

Pulled Pork

$16.99

Sliced Beef

$19.89

Sliced Beef Brisket

$29.89

Whole BBQ Chicken

$16.29

Sliced Turkey

$16.59

BabyBack Ribs

$15.79

St Louis Style Ribs

$17.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$8.95

1/2 # Brisket

$16.79

1/2 # St Louis Ribs

$10.45

1/2 # Pulled Pork

$9.59

1/2 # Sliced Pork

$8.69

1/2 # Sliced Beef

$11.29

1/2 Slab BabyBack Ribs

$11.69

Pint Sides

$5.49

Quart Sides

$8.79

Gallon Sides

$26.39

Family Feast

$68.19

Complete with St Louis Ribs, Chicken, Pork, Beef, Garlic Bread, Bar B Q Beans, Cole Slaw & Corn on the Cobb + 4 Drinks

Bottled Sauce

$5.49

1/2 # Turkey

$9.30

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$4.09

Bar B Q Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn Bread

$1.09

Corn on the Cobb

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$4.09

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.09

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Mini Apple sauce

$1.33

Mini Beans

$1.33

Mini Cole Slaw

$1.33

Mini Grean Bean

$1.33

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.55

Potato Salad

$2.99

s/o Bun

$0.99

1 Piece Garlic Bread

$0.98

Side Off Salad Bar

$3.45

Sweet Potato

$4.09

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.45

1/4# Brisket

$7.51

1/4# Sliced Beef

$5.45

1/4# Sliced Pork

$5.45

1/4# Pulled Pork

$5.45

1/4# Chicken

$5.45

Dustin Burger

$7.51

Side Of Shrimp

$7.20

Hot Dog

$3.39

J Steak

$7.51

s/o Fish

$5.45

Dessert pie

$3.99

Dessert whole pie

$21.99

Side of bacon

$2.57

1/4 # Turkey

$5.59

Kids Meals

Kid Dinner Plates

$6.59

Kid Sandwiches

$6.59

Kid Bean and Frank

$6.59

Kid Hamburger

$6.59

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.59

Kid BBQ Chicken

$6.59

Kid Hot Dog

$6.59

Kid Chicken Strip

$6.59

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.59

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Kids Salad Bar

$6.59

Add Kid Salad Bar

$3.00

Drinks

Sweet tea

$2.90

Unsweet tea

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.90

Diet Pepsi

$2.90

Dr pepper

$2.90

Water

Coffee

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.90

Mountain Dew

$2.90

Root Beer

$2.90

Sierra Mist

$2.90

Hot Tea

$2.90

Orange crush

$2.90

Hot Chocolate

$2.90

drink w/ sand

$1.99

Up Charge Drink

$0.80

1st Responder Drink

Jumbo Drink

$3.40

Gallon Drink

$7.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.29+

Budweiser

$3.29+

Amber Boc

$3.29+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1375 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

