Duston's Market & Deli 153 Portland Ave
153 Portland Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Starters & Appetizers
Arancini (3)
Risotto Balls stuffed w mozzarella, roasted veg and marinara sauce
Jumbo BBQ Wings (6)
Twice cooked wings with Sweet BBQ Sauce
Jumbo BBQ Wings (12)
Sweet BBQ Wings
Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (6)
Hot BBQ Wings
Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (12)
Hot BBQ Wings
Jumbo Buffalo Wings (6)
Mild Buffalo Wings
Jumbo Buffalo Wings (12)
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (6)
Jumbo Hot Buffalo Wings
Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (12)
Jumbo Hot Buffalo Wings
Braised Short Rib Sliders (3)
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, with Cole Slaw and Smoked Gouda Cheese.
Brisket Sliders (3)
House Made Shaved Brisket Sliders
Smash Burger Sliders (3)
Smash Burger Sliders
Maple Brined Pork Sliders House Made (3)
Meatball Sliders House Made (3)
House Made Meatballs, with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 12 Count
Fried Artichokes with Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Garlic Aioli.
Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 24 Count
Fried Artichokes with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Aioli.
Braised Short Rib Tater Tots
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Crispy Tater Tots with Cheddar or Pepper Jack Cheese.
Pepperoni and Sausage Tater Tots
Pepperoni and Italian sausage tater tots w mozz and marinara sauce
Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Tater Tots
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Sweet Potato Tater Tots, BBQ Sauce, Choice of American or Pepper Jack Cheese.
Pulled Pork Tater Tots
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Tater Tots, Pickled Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese or Blue Cheese Sauce
Burgers
Bacon Bomb (Double)
Fresh Ground Beef, 4 Slices Dustons House Made Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Pepperoncini.
Bacon Bomb (Single)
Fresh Ground Beef, 4 Slices Dustons House Made Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup
Cali Smash Burger (Double)
Angus Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, Avocado Mousse & Spicy Brown Mustard
Cali Smash Burger (Single)
Angus Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, Avocado Mousse & Spicy Brown Mustard
Green Chili Smash Burger (Double)
Chorizo and Angus Beef Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chilis, Lime Avocado Mayo Mousse
Green Chili Smash Burger (Single)
Chorizo and Angus Beef Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chilis, Lime Avocado Mayo Mousse
Monstah Smash Burger (Double)
Fresh Ground Beef, Shaved Brisket, Duston’s House Bacon, w Garlic Aioli & Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Monstah Smash Burger (Single)
Fresh Ground Beef, Shaved Brisket, Duston’s House Bacon, w Garlic Aioli & Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Pastrami Smash Burger (Double)
Pastrami, Angus Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mustard
Pastrami Smash Burger (Single)
Pastrami, Angus Ground Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mustard
Rad Horse Smash Burger (Double)
Fresh ground beef, Duston’s House Bacon, Horseradish Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Pickles Tomato, Ketchup, Spicy Brown Mustard, Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Rad Horse Smash Burger (Single)
Fresh ground beef, Duston’s House Bacon, Horseradish Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Pickles & Horseradish Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Sinister Smash Burger (Double)
Fresh Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Cappy, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Sinister Smash Burger (Single)
Fresh Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Cappy, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Truffled Smash Burger (Double)
Fresh Ground Beef, Sunny Side Up Egg, 4 pieces of Duston’s Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Black Truffle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Truffled Smash Burger (Single)
Fresh Ground Beef, Sunny Side Up Egg, 4 pieces of Duston’s Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Black Truffle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Western Smash Burger (Double)
Angus Ground Beef, Shaved House Smoked Brisket, House Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Giardiniera or Pepperoncini & Garlic Aioli
Western Smash Burger (Single)
Angus Ground Beef, Shaved House Smoked Brisket, House Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Giardiniera or Pepperoncini & Garlic Aioli
Specialty Wraps
Blue Philly Wrap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions with Lettuce & Tomato w Blue Cheese Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese, lettuce, onions, black olives.
Caprese Wrap
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, herbed olive oil and balsamic
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken tenders, lettuce, onion, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing)
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
chicken tenders, smoked ham, blue cheese dressing or swiss & your choice of veggies
Chicken Mexicali Wrap
chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, onions, peppers & black olives.
Chicken Ranchero Wrap
chicken tenders, bacon, swiss, creamy ranch, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Big Greek Salad Wrap
Chicken tenders, lettuce, Greek dressing, feta, black olives, pepperoncini or banana peppers, tomato & onion.
Hearty Veggie Wrap
lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, green peppers, hot pepper relish, black olive, roasted red peppers, hummus, tabbouleh, avocado, sprouts, carrots, cucumber & Havarti dill cheese.
House Made Italian Sausage Wrap
w fresh mozz cheese
House Made Meatball Wrap
Meatballs, red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Italian Philly Wrap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions, Sliced Pepperoncini, red sauce with Provolone Cheese
Italian Stallion Wrap
cappy ham, alami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, hot pepper relish, roasted red peppers, garlic, tomato & red onion
Southern Comfort Wrap
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella, pickles, onions & BBQ sauce
Steak Bahn Mi Wrap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, onions, Romain lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot and diakon radish, mayo , black vinegar and cilantro
The Bagzy Wrap
roast beef, horseradish cheddar, horseradish sauce, tomato & onion.
The Drunken Shorty Wrap
Wine Braised Short Ribs mustard cole slaw, w havarti cheese & pickled carrot and diakon
The Mushroom Philly WRap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Wild Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese & Pickled Jalapenos
The Steak Frenchy Wrap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions and Brie Cheese
The Steak Philly Wrap
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Peppers & Onions with Provolone Cheese
Turkey Club Wrap
sliced turkey, bacon, mayo, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato.
Hot Subs
Bleu Chicken Sub
Fresh chicken breast, caramelized onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato w/ chunky bleu cheese sauce
Cali Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, House made bacon, fresh avocado, hummus, sprouts, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Chicken Mushroom and Cheese Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Deep fried chicken tenders w/ provolone cheese & marinara sauce
Chicken Philly Sub
Marinated chicken breast, caramelized peppers and onions w/ american cheese
Drunken Shorty Sub (Short Rib)
Hot Pastrami Sub
Thin sliced Boars Head pastrami with melted swiss and brown mustard.
Hot Turkey Sub
Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey Breast w/ cranberry sauce and stuffing. Thanksgiving in a sandwich!!
House Made Meatball Sub
House made meatballs w/ provolone cheese & house made marinara sauce
House Made Smoked Brisket Sub
Italian Steak and Cheese Sub
Roasted Pork Sub
Sinister Steak Sub
Shaved sirloin steak, pepperoni, mortadella, cappy ham, pepperjack cheese, w/ lettuce, tomato & spicy brown mustard
Sirloin Bleu Steak Sub
Shaved sirloin, caramelized peppers & onions, lettuce, tomato w/ bleu cheese sauce
Sirloin Mushroom Steak Sub
Shaved sirloin, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos w/ pepperjack cheese
Sirloin Steak Banh Mi Sub
Shaved sirloin, onion, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, mayo, black vinager and fresh cilantro
Sirloin Steak Mambo Sub
Shaved sirloin steak, prosciutto, mortadella, pepperjack cheese, lemon salsa verde & sweet pepper relish
Stuffed Pig Porchetta Sub
The Funky Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, sun dried tomato almond pesto, hummus, fresh spinach & pepperjack cheese
The Sinister Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, pepperoni, cappy ham, mortadella, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato & spicy brown mustard
Cold Subs
Bagzy Sub
Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheddar, Tomato, Onions & Horseradish Sauce
Beefeater
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chimichurri & Horseradish Mayo
Bob's Choice Sub
Salami, cappy ham, mortadella, provolone & your choice of veggies
Cali Turkey
Ovengold Turkey, House Made Bacon, Sprouts, Tomato, Avocado & Ranch Dressing
Cappy Ham Sub
Chicken BLT Sub
Chipotle Chicken Breast Sub
Cracked Peppercorn Turkey Sub
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sub
Cranberry Chicken Sub
Egg Salad Sub
Goodfella Sub
A Duston's classic!! Cappy ham, salami, mortadella, pepperoni & prosciutto. With mozzarella cheese and your choice of veggies
Greek Zesty
Rotisserie Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce
Ham Italian Sub
Ham Salad Sub
Hearty Veggie Sub
Honey Maple Ham Sub
Italian Stallion Sub
Liverwurst Sub
Maple Turkey Sub
Muffuletta
Mortadella, Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone & Italian Olive Tapenade
Red Bird
Ovengold Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Pepper Hummus & Mayo.
Roast Beef Sub
Salami Italian Sub
Saucy Frenchy
Bourbon Ridge Ham, Brie Cheese, Thick Cut House Made Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dijon Mustard.
Seafood Salad Sub
Smoked Turkey Sub
Special (Ham + Salami) Sub
The Baconater Sub
Dustons House Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/Mayo.
Tuna Salad Sub
Turkey Breast Sub
Veggie Sub
Natural Sub
Roasted Veggies, Pickled Jalapenos, Hummus, Sun Dried Tomato Almond Pesto
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with hardboiled egg, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with Caesar Dressing on the side
Chef Salad
Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, Ham, Turkey and Cheese.
Greek Salad
Fresh Spring Mix, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, Feta Cheese and Pepperoncini.
Garden Salad
Fresh spring mix, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Ceasar
Alcohol
N/A Beverage
COKE 20OZ
DIET COKE 20OZ
PEPSI 20OZ
DIET PEPSI 20OZ
SPRITE 20OZ
DIET SPRITE ZERO 20 OZ
MTN DEW 20OZ
FRESCA 20OZ
BARQS ROOT BEER 20OZ
PURE LEAF LEMON TEA 18.5OZ
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA 18.5OZ
POLAND SPRINGS 20OZ
AQUAFINA 20OZ
SMART WATER 20OZ
NANTUCKET OR/MANGO 16OZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Bakery Deli and Pizza
153 Portland Ave, Dover, NH 03820