  • Dover
  • Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave
Duston's Market & Deli 153 Portland Ave

No reviews yet

153 Portland Ave

Dover, NH 03820

Order Again

Starters & Appetizers

Arancini (3)

Arancini (3)

$10.85

Risotto Balls stuffed w mozzarella, roasted veg and marinara sauce

Jumbo BBQ Wings (6)

Jumbo BBQ Wings (6)

$8.99

Twice cooked wings with Sweet BBQ Sauce

Jumbo BBQ Wings (12)

Jumbo BBQ Wings (12)

$14.45

Sweet BBQ Wings

Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (6)

Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (6)

$8.99

Hot BBQ Wings

Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (12)

Jumbo BBQ Wings Hot (12)

$14.45

Hot BBQ Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings (6)

Jumbo Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.99

Mild Buffalo Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings (12)

Jumbo Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.45

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (6)

Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (6)

$8.99

Jumbo Hot Buffalo Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (12)

Jumbo Buffalo Wings Hot (12)

$14.45

Jumbo Hot Buffalo Wings

Braised Short Rib Sliders (3)

Braised Short Rib Sliders (3)

$10.85

Red Wine Braised Short Rib, with Cole Slaw and Smoked Gouda Cheese.

Brisket Sliders (3)

$10.85

House Made Shaved Brisket Sliders

Smash Burger Sliders (3)

Smash Burger Sliders (3)

$10.85

Smash Burger Sliders

Maple Brined Pork Sliders House Made (3)

$10.85
Meatball Sliders House Made (3)

Meatball Sliders House Made (3)

$10.85

House Made Meatballs, with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 12 Count

Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 12 Count

$10.99

Fried Artichokes with Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Garlic Aioli.

Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 24 Count

Fried Artichokes Ala Judea 24 Count

$19.99

Fried Artichokes with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Aioli.

Braised Short Rib Tater Tots

Braised Short Rib Tater Tots

$15.99

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Crispy Tater Tots with Cheddar or Pepper Jack Cheese.

Pepperoni and Sausage Tater Tots

$12.99

Pepperoni and Italian sausage tater tots w mozz and marinara sauce

Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$15.99

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Sweet Potato Tater Tots, BBQ Sauce, Choice of American or Pepper Jack Cheese.

Pulled Pork Tater Tots

Pulled Pork Tater Tots

$14.99

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Tater Tots, Pickled Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese or Blue Cheese Sauce

Burgers

Bacon Bomb (Double)

$12.85

Fresh Ground Beef, 4 Slices Dustons House Made Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Pepperoncini.

Bacon Bomb (Single)

$10.85

Fresh Ground Beef, 4 Slices Dustons House Made Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup

Cali Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Angus Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, Avocado Mousse & Spicy Brown Mustard

Cali Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Angus Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, Avocado Mousse & Spicy Brown Mustard

Green Chili Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Chorizo and Angus Beef Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chilis, Lime Avocado Mayo Mousse

Green Chili Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Chorizo and Angus Beef Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chilis, Lime Avocado Mayo Mousse

Monstah Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Shaved Brisket, Duston’s House Bacon, w Garlic Aioli & Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Monstah Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Shaved Brisket, Duston’s House Bacon, w Garlic Aioli & Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Pastrami Smash Burger (Double)

$11.85

Pastrami, Angus Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mustard

Pastrami Smash Burger (Single)

$13.85

Pastrami, Angus Ground Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mustard

Rad Horse Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Fresh ground beef, Duston’s House Bacon, Horseradish Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Pickles Tomato, Ketchup, Spicy Brown Mustard, Mayo on a Brioche Bun.

Rad Horse Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Fresh ground beef, Duston’s House Bacon, Horseradish Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Pickles & Horseradish Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Sinister Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Cappy, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Sinister Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Cappy, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Truffled Smash Burger (Double)

$13.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Sunny Side Up Egg, 4 pieces of Duston’s Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Black Truffle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.

Truffled Smash Burger (Single)

$11.85

Fresh Ground Beef, Sunny Side Up Egg, 4 pieces of Duston’s Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Black Truffle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.

Western Smash Burger (Double)

$12.85

Angus Ground Beef, Shaved House Smoked Brisket, House Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Giardiniera or Pepperoncini & Garlic Aioli

Western Smash Burger (Single)

$10.85

Angus Ground Beef, Shaved House Smoked Brisket, House Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Giardiniera or Pepperoncini & Garlic Aioli

Specialty Wraps

Blue Philly Wrap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions with Lettuce & Tomato w Blue Cheese Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese, lettuce, onions, black olives.

Caprese Wrap

$10.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, herbed olive oil and balsamic

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

chicken tenders, lettuce, onion, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing)

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.99

chicken tenders, smoked ham, blue cheese dressing or swiss & your choice of veggies

Chicken Mexicali Wrap

$10.99

chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, onions, peppers & black olives.

Chicken Ranchero Wrap

$10.99

chicken tenders, bacon, swiss, creamy ranch, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Big Greek Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken tenders, lettuce, Greek dressing, feta, black olives, pepperoncini or banana peppers, tomato & onion.

Hearty Veggie Wrap

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, green peppers, hot pepper relish, black olive, roasted red peppers, hummus, tabbouleh, avocado, sprouts, carrots, cucumber & Havarti dill cheese.

House Made Italian Sausage Wrap

$12.65

w fresh mozz cheese

House Made Meatball Wrap

$12.65

Meatballs, red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Italian Philly Wrap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions, Sliced Pepperoncini, red sauce with Provolone Cheese

Italian Stallion Wrap

$10.99

cappy ham, alami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, hot pepper relish, roasted red peppers, garlic, tomato & red onion

Southern Comfort Wrap

$10.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella, pickles, onions & BBQ sauce

Steak Bahn Mi Wrap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, onions, Romain lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot and diakon radish, mayo , black vinegar and cilantro

The Bagzy Wrap

$10.99

roast beef, horseradish cheddar, horseradish sauce, tomato & onion.

The Drunken Shorty Wrap

$12.65

Wine Braised Short Ribs mustard cole slaw, w havarti cheese & pickled carrot and diakon

The Mushroom Philly WRap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Wild Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese & Pickled Jalapenos

The Steak Frenchy Wrap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Carmelized Onions and Brie Cheese

The Steak Philly Wrap

$12.65

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Peppers & Onions with Provolone Cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

sliced turkey, bacon, mayo, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato.

Hot Subs

Bleu Chicken Sub

Bleu Chicken Sub

$0.00+

Fresh chicken breast, caramelized onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato w/ chunky bleu cheese sauce

Cali Chicken Sub

Cali Chicken Sub

$0.00+

Marinated chicken breast, House made bacon, fresh avocado, hummus, sprouts, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Chicken Mushroom and Cheese Sub

Chicken Mushroom and Cheese Sub

$0.00+
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$0.00+

Deep fried chicken tenders w/ provolone cheese & marinara sauce

Chicken Philly Sub

$0.00+

Marinated chicken breast, caramelized peppers and onions w/ american cheese

Drunken Shorty Sub (Short Rib)

Drunken Shorty Sub (Short Rib)

$0.00+
Hot Pastrami Sub

Hot Pastrami Sub

$0.00+

Thin sliced Boars Head pastrami with melted swiss and brown mustard.

Hot Turkey Sub

$0.00+

Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey Breast w/ cranberry sauce and stuffing. Thanksgiving in a sandwich!!

House Made Meatball Sub

House Made Meatball Sub

$0.00+

House made meatballs w/ provolone cheese & house made marinara sauce

House Made Smoked Brisket Sub

House Made Smoked Brisket Sub

$0.00+

Italian Steak and Cheese Sub

$0.00+

Roasted Pork Sub

$0.00+

Sinister Steak Sub

$0.00+

Shaved sirloin steak, pepperoni, mortadella, cappy ham, pepperjack cheese, w/ lettuce, tomato & spicy brown mustard

Sirloin Bleu Steak Sub

$0.00+

Shaved sirloin, caramelized peppers & onions, lettuce, tomato w/ bleu cheese sauce

Sirloin Mushroom Steak Sub

$0.00+

Shaved sirloin, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos w/ pepperjack cheese

Sirloin Steak Banh Mi Sub

$0.00+

Shaved sirloin, onion, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, mayo, black vinager and fresh cilantro

Sirloin Steak Mambo Sub

$0.00+

Shaved sirloin steak, prosciutto, mortadella, pepperjack cheese, lemon salsa verde & sweet pepper relish

Stuffed Pig Porchetta Sub

$0.00+

The Funky Chicken Sub

$0.00+

Marinated chicken breast, sun dried tomato almond pesto, hummus, fresh spinach & pepperjack cheese

The Sinister Chicken Sub

$0.00+

Marinated chicken breast, pepperoni, cappy ham, mortadella, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato & spicy brown mustard

Cold Subs

Bagzy Sub

$0.00+

Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheddar, Tomato, Onions & Horseradish Sauce

Beefeater

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chimichurri & Horseradish Mayo

Bob's Choice Sub

$0.00+

Salami, cappy ham, mortadella, provolone & your choice of veggies

Cali Turkey

Ovengold Turkey, House Made Bacon, Sprouts, Tomato, Avocado & Ranch Dressing

Cappy Ham Sub

$0.00+

Chicken BLT Sub

$0.00+

Chipotle Chicken Breast Sub

$0.00+

Cracked Peppercorn Turkey Sub

$0.00+

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sub

$0.00+

Cranberry Chicken Sub

$0.00+

Egg Salad Sub

$0.00+

Goodfella Sub

$0.00+

A Duston's classic!! Cappy ham, salami, mortadella, pepperoni & prosciutto. With mozzarella cheese and your choice of veggies

Greek Zesty

Rotisserie Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Ham Italian Sub

$0.00+

Ham Salad Sub

$0.00+

Hearty Veggie Sub

$0.00+

Honey Maple Ham Sub

$0.00+

Italian Stallion Sub

$0.00+

Liverwurst Sub

$0.00+

Maple Turkey Sub

$0.00+

Muffuletta

Mortadella, Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone & Italian Olive Tapenade

Red Bird

Ovengold Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Pepper Hummus & Mayo.

Roast Beef Sub

$0.00+

Salami Italian Sub

$0.00+

Saucy Frenchy

Bourbon Ridge Ham, Brie Cheese, Thick Cut House Made Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dijon Mustard.

Seafood Salad Sub

$0.00+

Smoked Turkey Sub

$0.00+

Special (Ham + Salami) Sub

$0.00+

The Baconater Sub

$0.00+

Dustons House Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/Mayo.

Tuna Salad Sub

$0.00+

Turkey Breast Sub

$0.00+

Veggie Sub

$0.00+

Natural Sub

Roasted Veggies, Pickled Jalapenos, Hummus, Sun Dried Tomato Almond Pesto

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce topped with hardboiled egg, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with Caesar Dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, Ham, Turkey and Cheese.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Fresh Spring Mix, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, Feta Cheese and Pepperoncini.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Fresh spring mix, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Ceasar

$13.95

Soup

Chicken Noodle

Butternut Squash

Chicken & White Bean

Lemon Chicken W/Orzo

Steak Chili

Alcohol

NATTY DADDY 25OZ

$1.95

TWISTED TEA ORIG 24OZ

$3.25

SMUTTYNOSE IPA 6 PACK

$12.99

PABST BLUE 16OZ CAN 6PK

$11.99

TRULY WILD BERRY 24OZ CAN

$2.39

ALLAGASH WHITE 19.2

$3.29

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE 24OZ CAN

$4.99

N/A Beverage

COKE 20OZ

$2.19

DIET COKE 20OZ

$2.19

PEPSI 20OZ

$2.29

DIET PEPSI 20OZ

$2.29

SPRITE 20OZ

$2.19

DIET SPRITE ZERO 20 OZ

$2.19

MTN DEW 20OZ

$2.29

FRESCA 20OZ

$2.19

BARQS ROOT BEER 20OZ

$2.19

PURE LEAF LEMON TEA 18.5OZ

$2.19

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA 18.5OZ

$2.19

POLAND SPRINGS 20OZ

$0.99

AQUAFINA 20OZ

$1.79

SMART WATER 20OZ

$1.99

NANTUCKET OR/MANGO 16OZ

$1.69
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Bakery Deli and Pizza

Location

153 Portland Ave, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Main pic

