American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Dutch Ale House - The Village of Saugerties

568 Reviews

$$

253 Main St

Saugerties, NY 12477

Order Again

Popular Items

Dutch Burger
Caesar Salad
Wings

Appetizers

Wings

$11.00+

Jalapeño Cornbread

$8.00

Lioni Buratta

$13.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Soup, Salad & Sides

Apple Blue Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Little Gem Lettuce & Garlic-Herb Croutons

Coleslaw

$7.00

Mushroom Salad

$13.00

Salt & Vinegar Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sandwiches

Dutch Burger

$18.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, House Sauce. Add Bacon $2.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pastrami Reuben

$19.00Out of stock

Blue Burger

$22.00

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Mains

Fish and Chips

$23.00

fresh haddock, french fries, & tartar sauce

BBQ Ribs

$20.00+

Sausages

$26.00

BBQ Pork Plate

$20.00

Stuffed Eggplant

$20.00

Pastrami Spiced Salmon Fillet

$25.00

Dessert

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$11.00

Apple Spice Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Tart Duo

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

kids Mac n cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken nuggets

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Historical gastropub featuring 16 beers on tap including many small NYS brewers and craft cocktail menu. Fresh and local menu including pub favorites like burgers and fish and chips and dinners made from scratch in house like smoked salmon and house made sausage. All served in a cozy historical atmosphere.

Website

Location

253 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Directions

Gallery
Dutch Ale House image
Dutch Ale House image
Dutch Ale House image

Map
